SS vs SMP Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 15, TNPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023

SS vs SMP Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023

Match

Salem Spartans vs Siechem Madurai Panthers

Date

24th June 2023

Time

7:15 PM IST

SS vs SMP Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

This will be the second game of the day and tournament on this surface.

Leg spinners had the best bowling average in Salem last year.

SMP is averaging 11.5 against left arm spinners with 4 dismissals this season.

Salem Spartans have 7 dismissals already against right arm off spinners this season.

Washington Sundar has been wicketless in the tournament so far. This is the game he should be looking to get some wickets under his belt.

Being a googly spinner Murugan Ashwin will be a player to watch out for.

Gurjapneet Singh took 3 wickets in the last outing.

Kaushik Gandhi scored consecutive half centuries in his last two outings.

Abhishek Tanwar has 5 wickets in last two outings.

Pick V Gowtham if announced in the XI.

J Koushik can earn you points with both bat and ball. He took 5 wickets at a strike rate of 7.2 last year in Salem.

Pick lower order batters and all-rounders from the team batting first.

SS vs SMP Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The at the Salem Cricket Foundation Ground in Salem is generally a slow wicket for the batters. And this is going to be the first game of the tournament at the venue. Therefore, the exact condition of the wicket is unknown. However, this will be the second game of the day and chasing might be the ideal option here. The first innings total is expected to be around 160.

Weather Report

There is no rain predicted during the match time in Salem ahead of this game.

Team News

There is no major news reported from both sides.

SS vs SMP Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Salem Spartans Playing XI: Amit Sathvik (wk), Akash Sumra, Maan Bafna, Kaushik Gandhi, R Kavin, S Abishiek, Muhammed Adnan Khan, Sachin Rathi, Sunny Sandhu, Abhishek Tanwar (c), Rajendran Karthikeyan

Probable Impact Player: Ganesh Moorthi

Siechem Madurai Panthers Playing XI: S Karthik (wk), Hari Nishanth (c), K Deeban Lingesh, Washington Sundar, Jagatheesan Kousik, Sudhan Kandepan, Swapnil Singh, Dev Rahul, S Sri Abisek, Murugan Ashwin, Gurjapneet Singh

Probable Impact Player: Balu Surya

SS vs SMP Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Kaushik Gandhi: Kaushik Gandhi will be a brilliant captaincy choice going forward in this game. He is currently the fourth highest runscorer in the tournament with 126 runs in 3 matches. In addition, he scored half centuries in the last two games and is looking in great touch.

Hari Nishanth: Hari Nishanth is another safe captain choice from the Madurai Panthers. He scored a brilliant half century in the first game of the tournament. Considering the nature of the wicket, Nishanth will be a player to watch out for in this game.

Abhishek Tanwar: Abhishek Tanwar will be another brilliant captaincy pick for this game. He is coming on the back of 5 wickets in the last two outings. Overall, he has six wickets in three games at a strike rate of 12.

SS vs SMP Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Balu Surya: Leg spinners had the best bowling average last year at the venue. Balu Surya has been picked hardly by any team at the time of writing this, making him one of the best differential picks for this match.

Ganesh Moorthi: Ganesh Moorthi can be another brilliant differential choice. The left arm spinner has been picked only by 20% of the teams as of writing this. Moreover, SMP has 4 dismissals already in two games this season against left arm spinners.

SS vs SMP Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Maan Bafna: Maan Bafna has been picked in most of the teams as of writing this. However, he will be a risky pick considering his recent form with the bat. It is advisable to avoid picking him in any of your XIs for this match.

SS vs SMP Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If SS bat first

Complete team with three of Sathvik, Murugan, Rathi, Sumra

If SMP bat first

Complete team with three of Adnan, Karthikeyan, Sathvik, Moorthi

SS vs SMP Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If SS bat first

Complete team with three of Sathvik, Rathi, Sundar, Sumra

If SMP bat first

Complete team with three of Nishanth, Sathvik, Swapnil Singh, Muruguan

SS vs SMP Dream11 Prediction:

Salem Spartans should win this game against Siechem Madurai Panthers comfortably.