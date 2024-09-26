SSS vs GJG Dream11 PredictionToday, Fantasy Cricket Team & Tips, Playing XI: Legends League Cricket 2024

SSS vs GJG Dream11 Prediction: The Southern Super Stars defeated Gujarat in their first meeting thanks to the one man show from Chaturanga de Silva. But Gujarat Greats have good depth in their squad with their batters in better form compared to the Super Stars. Gujarat Greats are expected to win this game.

Match Preview: SSS vs GJG Dream11 Prediction

This will be the sixth match of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2024 between the Southern Super Stars (SSS) and the Gujarat Greats (GJG). The venue for this game will be the Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur, Rajasthan and the match will start at 7:00 PM IST on 26th September 2024.

Souther Super Stars have won both the games they’ve played till now and are at the top of the points table. They won their last game by 4 wickets against the India Capitals. There is room for improvement in the bowling department but the batters played as a unit in the last game and it’s a great sign for them. The Super Stars will be eyeing their third consecutive win in this game.

Gujarat Greats, on the other hand, have played 2 games, won 1 and are in the 4th position. They won their first game by 8 wickets but lost the last one against the Southern Super Stars by 26 runs. They’ll be eager to settle the score in this match. Their top order has a lot of firepower and the likes of Manan Sharma & Liam Plunkett have been in good form with the ball.

SSS vs GJG: Probable Playing XIs

Southern Super Stars: Shreevats Goswami, Martin Guptill, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Chaturanga de Silva, Chirag Gandhi, Jesal Karia, Subodh Bhati, Suranga Lakmal, Abdur Razzak

Gujarat Greats: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Morne van Wyk (wk), Lendl Simmons, Mohammed Kaif, Asghar Afghan, Manan Sharma, Kamau Leverock, Seekkuge Prasanna, Liam Plunkett, S Sreesanth

SSS vs GJG: Pitch Report & Weather Conditions

The pitch will be a good one for batting. There will be some help for the pacers with the new ball and the ball may turn a bit as the game progresses. Dew might a factor as well. Expect scores in the range of 150-160. Teams are expected prefer chasing.

The temperature will be around 32-33 degrees celsius. Humidity will be 50-60% during the game and there’s no rain threat for the game.

Top Player Picks for SSS vs GJG Dream11 Prediction

Morne van Wyk (GJG)

Morne van Wyk is currently the highest run-scorer of the season. He scored a brilliant 115 runs in his first game.

Van Wyk is an aggressive batter and we already saw what he is capable of on his day. He will be a top pick in fantasy cricket. Try him as as C/VC GLs/Mini GLs.

Liam Plunkett (GJG)

Liam Plunkett has 3 wickets in two games to his name. He will bowl the key overs (power play & death) for Gujarat and will be a good pick, especially, while bowling first.

Plunkett is handy with the bat as well can contribute if he gets the chance to bat.

Martin Guptill (SSS)

Martin Guptill scored 22 runs in the first game 36 in the last one. He looked in good touch and will be eyeing a big score in this match.

Guptill can take the attack to the opposition and fetch plenty of points in fantasy cricket when on song.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SSS vs GJG Dream11 Prediction

Pawan Negi (SSS)

Pawan Negi scored 38 runs and picked up a wicket in the last game. He batted at number 4 in Kedar Jadhav’s absence. Negi is a utility player and will be an excellent pick for fantasy cricket.

Negi will fetch points from both bat and ball which makes him an ideal C/VC pick.

Manan Sharma (GJG)

Manan Sharma picked up 6 wickets in the last game. He is the highest wicket-taker of the season with 8 wickets in 2 games.

Manan will bat in the middle order and will be the most popular C/VC choice for this match.

Shikhar Dhawan (GJG)

Shikhar Dhawan scored 52 runs in the last game. He will be a key batter for his side at the top and will look to lead from the front.

Dhawan is a good player of spin bowling and likes to take on the bowlers. He can score big on his day and will be a great C/VC option for this game.

SSS vs GJG Player to Avoid

Asghar Afghan (GJG)

Asghar Afghan will bat at number 5 but his current form is not that great. He will be against the likes of Pawan Negi, Chaturanga de Silva and Abdur Razzak. Asghar Afghan will be our player to avoid for this match.

Grand League Team for SSS vs GJG Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for SSS vs GJG Dream11 Prediction

SSS vs GJG Dream11 Prediction :

