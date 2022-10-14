ST-W vs HB-W Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch & Weather Report – Sydney Thunder Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women, Match 2, Women’s Big Bash League 2022

ST-W vs HB-W Dream11 Match Preview

Syndey Thunder women finished in 7th position in the last edition with only 4 wins in 10 games. They failed to perform as a team and will look to bounce back strongly this season. They have many good players in their squad - Rachael Haynes, Chloe Tryon, Sammy Jo-Johnson, Belinda Vakarewa, Lea Tahuhu and Tammy Beaumont alongside youngsters like Phoebe Litchfield and Tahlia Wilson. Rachael Haynes’s return will strengthen their side. They are looking very balanced as a team but their only concern will be some of their young and experienced players batting out of position. Overall, they have a good squad and will look to start off their campaign with a win.

Also Read: WBBL 2022 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Women's Big Bash League 2022 Live on TV, Schedule, Date, Time and squads

Hobart Hurricanes finished in 6th position in WBBL 2021-22 with 5 wins in 14 games. They have added a few quality players to their line-up for WBBL 2022. The likes of Heather Graham and Elyse Villani are experienced campaigners and can win games on their own. Lizelle Lee, Nicola Carey, Molly Strano, Mignon Du Preez, etc form a strong line-up capable of defeating any side in the tournament. Hobart will also look to bounce back strongly after a poor outing in the last season and do well in this season.

ST-W vs HB-W Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Sydney Thunder Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women, Match 1, Women’s Big Bash League 2022

Venue: Blacktown International Sportspark, Sydney

Date and Time: 14th October 2022, Friday, 9:30 AM IST

ST-W vs HB-W Venue and Pitch Report

This game will be played at the Blacktown International Sportspark. The pitch here is on the slower side and the batters have to work hard for their runs. The average first innings score here is 124 runs in Women’s T20s. Spinners will get good assistance off the pitch and will be very crucial on this pitch. There will be some movement with the new ball for the pacers. Teams will prefer chasing as chasing sides have won 10 out of 17 games played here.

ST-W vs HB-W Dream11 Prediction

Hobart Hurricanes women are looking more balanced as a team and will start as the favourites to win this match.

Predicted ST-W vs HB-W Playing XI

Sydney Thunder-Women: Sammy Jo-Johnson, Tammy Beaumont, Tahlia Wilson (wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Rachael Haynes (c), Chloe Tryon, Corinne Hall, Lea Tahuhu, Belinda Vakarewa, Lauren Smith, Sam Bates,

Hobart Hurricanes-Women: Lizelle Lee (wk), Elyse Villani (c), Mignon du Preez, Nicola Carey, Naomi Stalenberg, Heather Graham, Ruth Johnston, Hayley Jensen, Molly Strano, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Maisy Gibson/Amy Smith

Top Captaincy Choices for ST-W vs HB-W Dream11 Match

Sammy Jo-Johnson: Sammy Jo-Johnson is a hard-hitting all-rounder and is one of the best players for Sydney Thunder this season. She will open the innings and will bowl 4 overs as well. She scored 146 runs and picked up 10 wickets in 11 games. Johnson will be an excellent captaincy choice for this game.

Heather Graham: Heather Graham is another top all-rounder for this game. She will bat in the middle order and will bowl with the new ball and then in the death overs. She scored 197 runs and picked up 18 wickets in 14 games of WBBL 2021-22 for the Perth Scorchers. Graham will be an ideal captaincy option in fantasy cricket.

Tammy Beaumont: Tammy Beaumont will be a great captaincy option. She will open the innings for Sydney Thunder. She’s amongst the best opening batters in women’s cricket and can score big once she gets going. Beaumont will look to exploit the field restrictions in the first six overs. She likes to play her shots. She missed the last season of WBBL and will look to do well this season.

Differential Picks for ST-W vs HB-W Dream11 Match

Phoebe Litchfield: Phoebe Litchfield will be an excellent differential pick for this game. She’s a very talented batter and has shown glimpses of her potential in the last season. She will bat in the top order for Sydney Thunder and will be an important batter for her side. Litchfield scored 263 runs in the last season at an average of 21.91. He scored a century against Western Australia women in the Women’s National Cricket League earlier this month.

Mignon du Preez: Mignon du Preez is an excellent differential pick in fantasy cricket. She will bat at number 3 and will be a key part of Hobart’s batting unit. She was the highest run-scorer for the Hurricanes in the previous season with 414 runs at an average of 31.84. She’s an experienced campaigner and will look to do well in this game and this season.

Tahlia Wilson: Tahlia Wilson batted at number 3 in the last edition of the WBBL for Sydney Thunder. She’ll be an ideal differential pick for this game if she bats in the top order this season as well. She scored 174 runs in 4 games at an average of 43.50 including a century and a fifty while batting at number 3 for the New South Wales women in the Women’s National Cricket League. She’ll keep the wickets as well.

Sam Bates: Sam Bates is another excellent differential pick for this game. She’s one of the best spinners for Sydney Thunder this season. She picked 12 wickets in 13 games last season at an economy of 6.06. The left-arm orthodox bowler is very talented and can fetch plenty of points with her bowling.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for ST-W vs HB-W Dream11 Match

If ST-W Bats First: C - Sammy Jo-Johnson, VC - Nicola Carey

If HB-W Bats First: C - Elyse Villani, VC - Belinda Vakarewa

Mega League Team for ST-W vs HB-W Dream11 Match

If ST-W Bats First: C - Heather Graham, VC - Tammy Beaumont

If HB-W Bats First: C - Mignon du Preez, VC - Molly Strano

Which Contests to Join for ST-W vs HB-W Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of up to 7 members is recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join the Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.