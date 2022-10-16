ST-W vs PS-W Dream11 Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, Pitch And Weather Updates – Sydney Thunder Women vs Perth Scorchers Women, Match 7, Women’s Big Bash League 2022

Get ST-W vs PS-W Dream11 Prediction, team and tips for the Women's Big Bash League match between Sydney Thunder Women and Perth Scorchers Women.

ST-W vs PS-W Dream11 Match Preview

Syndey Thunder women were below par in their first game of the tournament. Their batters failed miserably and they lost the game by 19 runs chasing 125. They have a young but capable batting unit and the batters need to perform as a group. The likes of Tammy Beaumont, Rachael Haynes, and Sammy Jo-Johnson need to be consistent with the bat. The bowling unit is looking good with Samantha Bates, Sammy Jo-Johnson, Lauren Smith, etc doing well in the first game.

The Perth Scorchers women are the defending champions of this season and they have a very solid line-up. The likes of Sophie Devine, Beth Mooney, Marizanne Kapp, and Alana King form a very strong core, probably the strongest of the tournament. They’ll depend heavily on their big names, especially in the batting department. The good thing for them is that they are very consistent. The likes of Lilly Mills, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo and others will have to assist them well. The Scorchers look set for another great WBBL season.

ST-W vs PS-W Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Sydney Thunder Women vs Perth Scorchers Women, Match 7, Women’s Big Bash League 2022

Venue: Blacktown International Sportspark, Sydney

Date and Time: 16th October 2022, Friday, 11:30 AM IST

ST-W vs PS-W Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch will be on the slower side and the batters have to work hard for their runs. The average first innings score here is 129 runs in Women’s T20s. Spinners will get good assistance off the pitch and they’ll play a key role on this pitch. There will be some movement with the new ball for the pacers. Teams will prefer chasing as chasing sides have won 10 out of 18 games played here.

ST-W vs PS-W Dream11 Prediction

Perth Scorchers women have many big names in women’s cricket and are looking very balanced. They are expected to win this game.

Predicted ST-W vs PS-W Playing XI

Sydney Thunder-Women: Phoebe Litchfield, Tammy Beaumont, Anika Learoyd, Rachael Haynes (c), Chloe Tryon, Tahlia Wilson (wk), Sammy Jo-Johnson, Lea Tahuhu, Belinda Vakarewa, Lauren Smith, Sam Bates

Hobart Hurricanes-Women: Lizelle Lee (wk), Elyse Villani (c), Mignon du Preez, Nicola Carey, Naomi Stalenberg, Heather Graham, Ruth Johnston, Hayley Jensen, Molly Strano, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Maisy Gibson/Amy Smith

Top Captaincy Choices for ST-W vs PS-W Dream11 Match

Sophie Devine: Sophie Devine will be the best captaincy choice. She’s one of the best all-rounders in women’s cricket and can win games from her batting or bowling alone. Last season she scored 442 runs at an average of 34 including a century and picked up 10 wickets in 14 games.

Beth Mooney: Beth Mooney is arguably the best batter in WBBL history. She scores runs for fun every season. She was the highest run-scorer of WBBL 2021 with 547 runs at an average of 49.72 including one century and four 50+ scores. Mooney will open the innings and will be an excellent captaincy pick.

Alana King: Alana King will be another top captaincy option in fantasy cricket. She picks wickets in clusters and the conditions in this game will suit her as well. King has been in terrific form recently. She bowled exceptionally well in the Women’s 100 tournament. She picked 16 wickets in the last season at an economy of 5.84. Alana is handy with the bat as well and can score some runs if she gets to bat.

Differential Picks for ST-W vs PS-W Dream11 Match

Phoebe Litchfield: Phoebe Litchfield will open the innings for the Sydney Thunder. She’s a very talented batter and can score big if she gets going. She looked in decent touch in the first game and scored 25 runs. Litchfield was in good form in the WNCL and will be a great differential pick for this game.

Tahlia Wilson: Tahlia Wilson batted at number 6 in the first game but she scored 26 runs and fetched points from a couple of stumpings as well. She was in great form in the WNCL. Her fantasy value has decreased as she’s batting too low but she’ll be an excellent differential pick as the Thunder batting is not giving a lot of confidence after the top 3.

Lilly Mills: Lilly Mills will be the best differential pick for your fantasy teams. She picked up 16 wickets in the last season in 14 games at an economy of 6.83. Her selection percentage is less than 4% and she can help you win one-sided if she picks up a few wickets.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for ST-W vs PS-W Dream11 Match

If ST-W Bats First: C - Sophie Devine, VC - Beth Mooney

If PS-W Bats First: C - Sammy Jo-Johnson, VC - Chloe Tryon

Mega League Team for ST-W vs PS-W Dream11 Match

If ST-W Bats First: C - Alana King, VC - Tammy Beaumont

If PS-W Bats First: C - Phoebe Litchfield, VC - Sam Bates

Which Contests to Join for ST-W vs PS-W Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of up to 7 members is recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join the Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.