STA vs HUR Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 4, BBL 2022-23, Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Big Bash League 2022-23

STA vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the Big Bash League 2022-23 match between Melbourne Stars and Hobart Hurricanes.

STA vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Match Preview

The Melbourne Stars lost the first game of the season by 1 wicket against the Sydney Thunder. Their batters failed miserably but the bowlers did an exceptional job and made a game out of only 122 runs. The batters need to perform consistently for them to do well in BBL 2022 as they have a top-notch bowling attack. The Stars will look to win this game and register their first win of the season.

The Hobart Hurricanes finished in the 5th position in BBL 11. They will look to do well this season. They have signed many Pakistani players - Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf and Asif Ali alongside James Neesham to their squad. They are looking very balanced as a team and the likes of Matthew Wade, Tim David, D’Arcy Short and Nathan Ellis form a very strong core alongside the overseas players. The Hurricanes will look to start off with a win in the first game.

STA vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League Big Bash League 2022-23 Match Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Date 16th December 2022

Time 11:35 AM IST

STA vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

It will be a good pitch to bat on at the MCG. The big dimensions of the ground mean a lot of singles and doubles on offer for the batters. The bowlers, especially the spinners will look to exploit the big dimensions. The average first innings score here is 165 runs and teams batting first have won 51% of the games played here.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be clear with no chance of rain interruption.

Team News

Joe Burns is unavailable because of a hamstring injury.

Marcus Stoinis tested COVID positive but he can take part in this game.

STA vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Stars: Joe Clarke (wk), Thomas Rogers, Marcus Stoinis, Nick Larking, Hilton Cartwright, James Seymour, Beau Webster, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Luke Wood, Adam Zampa (c), Trent Boult

Hobart Hurricanes: Matthew Wade (c & wk), Ben McDermott, Caleb Jewell, D’Arcy Short, Tim David, James Neesham, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Chris Tremain, Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith

STA vs HUR Dream11 Prediction

The Hobart Hurricanes are more balanced as a team and they are expected to win this game.

STA vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Adam Zampa: Adam Zampa is one of the best leg-spinners in world cricket. He bowls tight lines and lengths and picks wickets in almost every game. He has a great record at the MCG. Zampa picked up 2 wickets in the last game and he will be an excellent captaincy pick.

Shadab Khan: Pakistan’s Shadab Khan will play for the Hurricanes in BBL 12. He will bowl 4 overs of his leg spin and will bat in the lower order. He may get promoted up the order. Shadab is an excellent T20 player; contributing with both bat and the ball. He will be a top captaincy choice.

Ben McDermott: Ben McDermott will be the best captaincy option in fantasy cricket. He was the highest run-scorer of BBL 11 with 577 runs in 13 games at an average of 48.08 and striking at 153.86. McDermott will be a key batter for Hobart at the top and he can fetch plenty of points with his batting.

STA vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Matthew Wade: Matthew Wade is expected to open the innings and if he does, he will be the best differential pick. He has been a consistent performer for the Hurricanes at the top and can score big once he gets going. Wade will fetch points from wicket-keeping as well.

Joe Clarke: Joe Clarke looked in decent touch in the first game. He is a very aggressive batter and can take the game away from the opposition in a matter of few overs. He has a decent record at the MCG and he will be a top differential pick.

Caleb Jewell: Caleb Jewell is expected to bat at number 3. He is a talented batter and can score big once he gets set. He likes to hold one end and play throughout the innings. Jewell will be a good differential option.

Nathan Ellis: Nathan Ellis will be the lead pacer for the Hobart Hurricanes. He will bowl with the new ball, in the surge and in the death overs. Ellis has a good yorker and a deceptive slower delivery. He can fetch plenty of points with his bowling.

STA vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Jimmy Neesham: Jimmy Neesham will bat down the order and he will, at max, bowl one or two overs. He won’t get a lot of opportunities to contribute and make an impact which lowers his fantasy value. Neesham can be avoided in fantasy cricket for this game.

STA vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

STA vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team