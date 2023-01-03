STA vs REN Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 27, BBL 2022-23 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Big Bash League 2022-23

STA vs REN Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the BBL 2022-23 match between Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades.

STA vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Match Preview

The Melbourne Stars are in the 7th position with 2 wins in 6 games. They won their last game after losing 3 matches in a row and that should give them some confidence coming into this game. Marcus Stoinis finally found some form with the bat. Joe Clarke has been the consistent player for them while Beau Webster has also been decent. They need the other players to step-up with the bat. Adam Zampa and Trent Boult haven’t been at their best. The Stars will look to do well at their home ground.

The Melbourne Renegades, after winning their first 3 matches have now lost 4 games in a row and they’ll be desperate for a win in this game. They have failed to perform consistently as a team. The batters need to score consistently. Aaron Finch has been in good form for them. The bowlers are bowling well and they need support from the batters. The Renegades will look to break their losing streak and win this game.

STA vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League Big Bash League 2022-23 Match Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Date 3rd January 2023

Time 1:45 PM IST

STA vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at MCG is expected to be a good one for batting. New ball bowlers will get some movement while the spinners will come into play in the later phase of the match. The average first innings score here is 161 runs and chasing sides have won 58% of the games played here.

Weather Report

It’s expected to be cloudy but no rain is predicted and we should have a full match.

Team News

Nic Maddinson has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury. Aaron Finch will lead the Renegades.

Same team for the Melbourne Stars.

STA vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Stars: Joe Clarke (wk), Thomas Rogers, Marcus Stoinis, Beau Webster, Hilton Cartwright, Nick Larkin, Campbell Kellaway, Nathan Coulter-Nile/Liam Hatcher, Luke Wood, Adam Zampa (c), Trent Boult

Melbourne Renegades: Martin Guptill, Sam Harper (wk), Aaron Finch, Jonathan Wells, Mackenzie Harvey, Will Sutherland, Akeal Hosein, Kane Richardson, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Tom Rogers

STA vs REN Dream11 Prediction

Both teams are struggling at the moment but the Melbourne Stars are coming off a win in their last game and they are expected to do well in their home ground. Melbourne Stars to win the game.

STA vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Marcus Stonis: Marcus Stoinis a match-winning 74 in the last game. He is one of the best all-rounders in the BBL and a proven match-winner. He will bowl an over or two and is in good form with the bat. Stoinis will be an excellent captaincy option.

Adam Zampa: Adam Zampa will be an ideal captaincy pick. He is amongst the best leg-spinners in world cricket. He has an excellent record at the MCG - 40 wickets in 25 games at 6.71. Zampa can pick a few wickets in this game.

Aaron Finch: Aaron Finch is the in-form batter for the Melbourne Renegades. He has scored in almost every game this season and has won a couple of matches for his side. Finch is an experienced campaigner and he will be a good captaincy choice.

STA vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Mujeeb ur Rahman: Mujeeb ur Rahman will be an excellent differential pick. He hasn’t been at his best this season but he’s one of the best spinners in T20 cricket and can win games on his own when he gets going.

Nick Larkin: Nick Larkin is another ideal differential pick. He has a decent record at the MCG but he’s batting a bit low from his ideal position. He likes to hold one end and bat to the end.

STA vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Campbell Kellaway: Campbell Kellaway’s fantasy potential is too low as he’s batting down the order and is not looking in good form as well. He won’t get many opportunities to leave an impact in this game.

STA vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

STA vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team