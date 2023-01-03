STA vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Top Run scorer, Wicket-taker and Winning Team Prediction for Match 27, BBL 2022-23

STA vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Who is going to be the highest run scorer and wicket-taker in the match between Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades.

Melbourne Stars will take on Melbourne Renegades in Match 27 of the Big Bash League 2022-23 season at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, on Monday, 3rd January 2023.

Here, we shall take a look at the players who have a great chance of emerging as the top scorer and top wicket-taker in this match.

STA vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Top Run Scorer

Aaron Finch: Aaron Finch had another brilliant game in the BBL last week against Perth Scorchers. He was the top run scorer in the match with a 48-ball 65 while batting at 4 for the Renegades. Finch has an incredible record at the MCG while playing for the Australian men’s international side but has been poor while playing for the Renegades. However, he did have a half century in his last visit at the G last summer. In addition, Finch is batting at four for the Renegades this summer which made things a lot easier for him. He has an average of 50 and scored 200 while batting at four this season.

Marcus Stoinis: Marcus Stoinis had a terrible start to the BBL12 season but did finally arrive back in form against the Strikers last week where he scored 74 off 35. He is back at the MCG where he has 968 runs in his T20 career including a century and five half centuries. In addition, Stoinis average against the Renegades is 58.86 with 412 runs.

Joe Clarke: Joe Clarke continues to score runs on a consistent basis. He remains as one of the top batters to watch out for. The Stars’ opener scored a magnificent unbeaten century in his last match at the MCG earlier in the tournament. In addition, he has 294 runs at the MCG with an average of 58.80, including a century and two half centuries. There is a high chance he tops the scoring chart once again in this match.

STA vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Top Wicket-taker

Kane Richardson: Richardson was top wicket taker when these two sides met last time at the MCG. He took 3 for 24 against Melbourne Stars last year at the MCG. Overall, he takes a wicket every 15 balls at the G against the Stars. In total Richardson has 11 wickets against the Stars, making him one of the bowlers to watch out in this match.

Luke Wood: Melbourne Renegades have the worst batting average of 9.67 against left arm seamers this season. Luke Wood is the highest wicket taker for Melbourne Stars this season with 11 wickets at a strike rate of 12.8. In addition, he was the best bowler in the last home match of Melbourne Stars at MCG with a 3 for 25 against the Hurricanes.

Adam Zampa: There is no one who has more wickets than Adam Zampa at MCG in T20 cricket. He has 44 wickets at a strike rate of 16.52 at this venue. In addition, Zampa has 16 wickets against the Renegades while playing for the Stars which is joint highest by any bowler.The conditions at MCG has been suitable for the leg spinners which makes Adam Zampa a player to watch out for in this match. He took 3 for 27 in the last game against the Hurricanes at MCG earlier in the tournament.

STA vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Match?

Melbourne Stars should win this match against Melbourne Renegades. Even though the Stars are sitting at the 7th position in the points table with just two wins, they are coming off with a win against Adelaide Strikers and will be hoping to carry on their winning momentum in the derby. On the other side, Melbourne Renegades have lost four matches on the trot and have completely gone off the track after a good start to their campaign. Stars have a better balance in their bowling lineup comparatively which might be the difference between the two sides in this match. In addition, the home side has won 7 out of 11 games played between these two sides at the MCG. Moreover, Melbourne Stars also dominates the overall head to head record by 15-7.