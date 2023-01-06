STA vs SIX Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 31, BBL 2022-23 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Big Bash League 2022-23

STA vs SIX Dream11 prediction: All you need to know about the BBL match between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers.

STA vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Match Preview

The Melbourne Stars are at the bottom of the points table with only 2 wins in 7 matches. They have lost their last 4 games and are looking in all sorts as a team. They need to be consistent with the bat. The likes of Marcus Stoinis, Joe Clarke, Beau Webster, Hilton Cartwright and others must take responsibility. Their bowlers are in good form. The Stars will look to bounce back on the winning track in this game.

Sydney Sixers, meanwhile, are in the 3rd position with 4 wins in 8 matches. Their last game got washed out. They are looking in top form as a team. The batters are in good form and the bowlers have been decent but there is room for improvement. Sean Abbott is not at his best with the ball while the spinners despite Steve O’Keefe have been average. The Sixers will be eyeing a win in this game.

STA vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League Big Bash League 2022-23 Match Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Date 6th January 2023

Time 1:00 PM IST

STA vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at MCG is expected to be a good one for batting. New ball bowlers will get some movement while the spinners will come into play in the later phase of the match. Overall, the batters will dominate this game. The average first innings score here is 161 runs and chasing sides have won 58% of the games played here.

Weather Report

It will be a bright sunny day in Melbourne. There will be no weather interruptions in this match.

Team News

Steve O’Keefe will miss this game.

Unchanged squad for the Melbourne Stars.

STA vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Sixers: Josh Phillipe (wk), Kurtis Patterson, James Vince, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Dan Christian, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Chris Jordan, Izharullhaq Naveed/Jackson Bird

Melbourne Stars: Joe Clarke (wk), Thomas Rogers, Marcus Stoinis, Beau Webster, Hilton Cartwright, Nick Larkin, Campbell Kellaway, Nathan Coulter-Nile/Liam Hatcher, Luke Wood, Adam Zampa (c), Trent Boult

STA vs SIX Dream11 Prediction

Sydney Sixers are looking more balanced as a team and they have already defeated the Stars once this season. Sydney Sixers will be the favourites to win this match.

STA vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Hayden Kerr: Hayden Kerr has been in great form this season and has performed consistently with both bat and the ball. He bowls the important overs and is capable with the bat in the lower order. Kerr will be an excellent captaincy option.

Beau Webster: Beau Webster hasn’t been in the best of forms lately but he will bat at 3 and will bowl 4 overs as well. He played a couple of excellent knocks and has chipped in with wickets regularly. Webster will be a popular captaincy pick.

Luke Wood: Luke Wood has been the best bowler for the Stars in BBL 12. He has picked wickets with the new ball and then in the death overs. Wood has 13 wickets to his name in 7 matches and he will be an ideal captaincy choice.

STA vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Chris Jordan: Chris Jordan will be the death overs specialist for the Sydney Sixers. He has bowled well in the two games that he has played this season. Jordan will be an important bowler for his side and an ideal differential pick.

Hilton Cartwright: Hilton Cartwright is a big hitter and he will bat in the middle order for the Stars. He has an excellent record at the MCG and will be an excellent differential pick, especially when Melbourne bats first.

Nathan Coulter-Nile: Nathan Coulter-Nile is a key bowler for the Stars. He bowls hard lengths and can trouble the batters in the middle overs. He has been in decent form and will be a good differential pick for your fantasy teams.

STA vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Campbell Kellaway: Campbell Kellaway’s fantasy potential is too low as he’s batting down the order and is not looking in good form as well. He won’t get many opportunities to leave an impact in this game.

STA vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

STA vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team