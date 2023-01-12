STA vs STR Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 38, BBL 2022-23 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Big Bash League

STA vs STR Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the Big Bash League match between Melbourne Stars and Adelaide Strikers.

STA vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers Match Preview

Melbourne Stars are having a hard time this season. They are at the bottom of the points table with only 2 wins in 9 games. They have lost three games consecutively. Their batting has been average and they’ve failed to perform as a team. The likes of Luke Wood, Joe Clarke, Adam Zampa and Beau Webster need to step up.

The Adelaide Strikers are in great form in BBL 12. They are in the 3rd position with 5 wins in 9 games. The likes of Matt Short, Chris Lynn and Adam Hose have been excellent form them with the bat while the bowlers are in good form as well. The Strikers will be eyeing their third consecutive win in this game.

STA vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League Big Bash League 2022-23 Match Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers Date 12th December 2022

Time 1:45 PM IST

STA vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

It will be a good pitch to bat on at the MCG. The openers will find it easy to score while the spinners will be important at this venue because of the big dimensions. The game will be dominated by the batters. The average first innings score here is 165 runs and chasing sides have won 51% of the games played here.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be clear with no chance of rain.

Team News

Colin de Grandhomme is ruled out of this game due to injury. Peter Siddle returns for the Adelaide Strikers.

Marcus Stonis is unavailable for the Melbourne Stars.

STA vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Stars: Joe Clarke (wk), Thomas Rogers, Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, Nick Larkin, Campbell Kellaway, James Seymour, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Luke Wood, Adam Zampa (c), Liam Hatcher

Adelaide Strikers: Matt Short, Ryan Gibson, Chris Lynn, Adam Hose, Thomas Kelly, Harry Nielson (wk), Rashid Khan, Henry Thornton/Harry Conway, Peter Siddle (c)

STA vs STR Dream11 Prediction

The Adelaide Strikers will be the clear favourites to win this game but they need to be on their toes in this game. The Melbourne Stars need their big guns to fire in this game.

STA vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Matt Short: Matt Short will be the best captaincy pick for this game. He is in the form of his life in BBL 12. Short is scoring runs for fun and is also picking up wickets for his team. Short scored 38 runs and picked up 2 wickets in the last game.

Hilton Cartwright: Hilton Cartwright will bat at number 3 for the Melbourne Stars. He is a talented batter and has been a consistent performer for the Stars. He scored 57 runs in the last game. Cartwright will be a good captaincy option.

Chris Lynn: Chris Lynn is in exceptional touch with the bat. He is the highest run-scorer of BBL 12 with 393 runs at an average of 49.12. Lynn has scored 3 fifties in the last three games. He will be an ideal captaincy choice.

STA vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Cameron Boyce: Cameron Boyce will be a top differential pick in fantasy cricket. He is a wicket-taker and will be the lead spinner for the Adelaide Strikers. Boyce can pick a few wickets in this game.

Peter Siddle: Peter Siddle will return to the eleven in this game and he will be an excellent differential pick. Siddle will bowl in the crucial phases and he can pick up a few wickets against the struggling middle order of the Melbourne Stars.

STA vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Campbell Kellaway: Campbell Kellaway will bat very low and he won’t bowl as well. His fantasy value is too low to make an impact and he will be our player to avoid for this game.

STA vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

STA vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team