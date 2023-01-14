STR vs HEA Dream11 Prediction, Match 40, BBL 2022-23 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Big Bash League 2022-23

STR vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the BBL match between Adelaide Strikers and Brisbane Heat.

STR vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat Match Preview

Adelaide Strikers are in the 3rd position with 5 wins in 10 matches. They are in great form as a team. Their batters are performing well while the bowlers have been in decent form. Travis Head and Alex Carey will be a huge addition to their squad. There is some room for improvement in the bowling and they’ll look to rectify that. Adelaide will be eyeing a win in this game.

Brisbane Heat, meanwhile, is at the bottom of the points table with only 2 wins in 9 games. They have struggled very badly and they’ve failed to perform as a team. Their batting has been decent while the bowlers have been average. The likes of Usman Khawaja, Matt Renshaw, Michael Neser and the others must step up for them. Heat will look to bounce back strongly in this game.

STR vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League Big Bash League 2022-23 Match Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat Date 14th January 2023

Time 10:30 AM IST

STR vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

Runs will flow at the Adelaide Oval. The ball will come onto the bat nicely and shorter square boundaries will ensure that it’s a high-scoring encounter. The pacers will get some movement with the new ball while the spinners will come into play in the later phase of the game. The average first innings score here is 166 runs. Teams will look to chase after winning the toss.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be a bit cloudy but there won’t be any rain interruption.

Team News

Travis Head and Alex Carey are available for the Adelaide Strikers.

Same team for the Brisbane Heat.

STR vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Adelaide Strikers Playing XI: Matt Short, Alex Carey (wk), Chris Lynn, Travis Head (c), Adam Hose, Thomas Kelly, Cameron Boyce, Ben Manenti, Henry Thornton, Wes Agar, Peter Siddle

Brisbane Heat Playing XI: Usman Khawaja, Josh Brown, Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw, Jimmy Pierson (c & wk), Max Bryant, Ross Whiteley, Michael Neser, Xavier Bartlett, Matt Kuhnemann, Spencer Johnson

STR vs HEA Dream11 Prediction

Adelaide Strikers will be the clear favourites to win this game. They are in excellent form while the Brisbane Hear is struggling very badly this season.

STR vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Matt Short: Matt Short will be the best captaincy option for this game. He will open the batting and will bowl 2-3 overs as well. Short has been in sublime form in BBL 12 and is scoring runs for fun. He will be a must-pick in fantasy cricket.

Alex Carey: Alex Carey will be an excellent captaincy choice. He will open the innings and can score big in this game. Carey will be amongst the best batters for Adelaide and will fetch points from wicket-keeping as well.

Usman Khawaja: Usman Khawaja will open the innings for Brisbane Heat. He will be the best batter for his team and can score big on the batting-friendly track of the Adelaide Oval.

STR vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Travis Head: Travis Head will be the best differential pick for this game. He will bat at number 4 and has been in exceptional form with the bat in test cricket. He loves playing at the Adelaide Oval and can score big in this game.

Peter Siddle: Peter Siddle will bowl in the death overs for the Strikers. He is an experienced campaigner and can pick up a few wickets in this game.

Matt Renshaw: Matt Renshaw will be a key batter for Brisbane as he will bat at number 3 and may bowl an over or two. He is a talented batter and can score big on his day. Renshaw scored 27 runs in the last game.

STR vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Harry Nielsen: Harry Nielsen is one player whom you can avoid in your fantasy teams. He will bat too low to make an impact.

STR vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

STR vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team