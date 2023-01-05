STR vs HUR Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 30 BBL 2022-23 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Big Bash League 2022-23

STR vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the BBL match between Adelaide Strikers and Hobart Hurricanes.

STR vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Match Preview

The Adelaide Strikers have now lost 4 matches in a row. They are in the 5th position with 3 wins in 7 games. They have been a little unlucky in the last two games but they’ve failed to perform as a team, especially in the bowling department. They need the likes of Rashid Khan, Henry Thornton and Wes Agar to be at their best with the ball. The Strikers will look to win this game and end their losing streak.

Hobart Hurricanes, meanwhile, are in the 6th position with 3 wins in 6 matches. They defeated the Strikers quite convincingly by 7 wickets in their last game. The likes of Ben McDermott and Caleb Jewell regained their form in the last match and it’s a great sign for them. They need to be a little more consistent with the ball. The Hurricanes will look to do a double on the Strikers in this game.

STR vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League Big Bash League 2022-23 Match Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Date 5th January 2023

Time 1:45 PM IST

STR vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

Runs will flow in this game as Adelaide is one of the best pitches to bat on in the Big Bash League. The boundaries on the squares are very short while the straight boundaries are on the longer side. The ball will come onto the bat nicely. The average first innings score is 167 runs and the chasing sides have won only 39% of the games played here. Bowlers of the second innings will be important in your fantasy teams.

Weather Report

It will be a bright sunny day in Adelaide with no chance of rain.

Team News

Peter Siddle will be unavailable for this game. Matthew Short will lead the Strikers.

Cameron Boyce is named in the Strikers squad.

Shadab Khan is unavailable for the Hurricanes while Zak Crawley is named in the squad.

STR vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Adelaide Strikers: Matt Short (c), Jake Weatherald, Chris Lynn, Adam Hose, Colin de Grandhomme, Thomas Kelly, Harry Nielson (wk), Rashid Khan, Harry Conway/Cameron Boyce, Wes Agar, Henry Thornton,

Hobart Hurricanes: Caleb Jewell/Zak Crawley, Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade (c & wk), D’Arcy Short, Tim David, Asif Ali, Mitch Owen, Faheem Ashraf, Nathan Ellis, Patrick Dooley, Riley Meredith

STR vs HUR Dream11 Prediction

The Adelaide Strikers will start as the favourites as Shadab Khan is unavailable for the Hurricanes but Hobart defeated Adelaide one-sidedly in the last game and they are not to be taken lightly.

STR vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Matt Short: Matt Short will be the best captaincy pick for this game. He has been very consistent in BBL 12. Short scored 38 runs in the last game. He can score big once he gets going. He will bowl a few overs as well.

Henry Thornton: Henry Thornton missed the last game but he’s expected to play this one. He will be the lead pacer for the Adelaide Strikers and will be an excellent captaincy pick. He has picked wickets in every BBL game that he has played until now.

Rashid Khan: This will be Rashid Khan’s last game in BBL 12. He will look to leave a mark in this game. He’s the best leg-spinner in the shortest format and a proven match-winner. Rashid will be an ideal captaincy pick, especially when Adelaide bats first.

STR vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

D’Arcy Short: D’Arcy Short looked in top good touch in the last game. He scored 27 runs and bowled 2 overs as well. He has been a consistent performer over the years and will be a top differential pick for this game.

Cameron Boyce: Cameron Boyce is named in the Adelaide squad for this game. He’s amongst the top leg-spinners in the BBL and will be an excellent differential pick if he plays this game.

Zak Crawley: English opener Zak Crawley is named in the Hurricanes’ squad and is expected to play this game. He will be another great differential pick for this game. The English opener can perform well with the bat in this game.

STR vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Player to Avoid

Harry Nielsen: Harry Nielsen is batting too low. He isn’t getting enough chances to make an impace with the bat. He won’t give many points from wicketkeeping as well. Nielsen will be our player to avoid.

STR vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

STR vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team