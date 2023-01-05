STR vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Top Run scorer, Wicket-taker and Winning Team Prediction for Match 30, BBL 2022-23

Adelaide Strikers will host Hobart Hurricanes in Match 30 of the Big Bash League 2022-23 season at the Adelaide Oval, on Thursday, 5th January 2023.

Here, we shall take a look at the players who have a great chance of emerging as the top scorer and top wicket-taker in this match.

STR vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Top Run Scorer

Adam Hose: Adam Hose scored a brilliant unbeaten 56 in his last match at the Adelaide Oval. The Englishmen has scored 124 runs at the venue and has not got out more than once in three innings. He currently has 159 runs at a strike rate of 137 and is batting at four for Adelaide Strikers this season. Batters batting at four has an average of 66 which is most amongst the top four at the Adelaide Oval this season.

Matthew Short: Matthew Short has two half centuries in three innings including a highest score of 84 at the Adelaide Oval this season. Short is currently the second highest run scorer for the Strikers this season. The opener has 221 runs this season and also looked good during his 38 off 24 against the Hurricanes the other day.

Matthew Wade: Matthew Wade has 177 runs for the Hurricanes this season and is currently their best batter of the season as well. His records at Adelaide Oval make him one of the hot names to watch out for this match. In three innings he has 215 runs including a century and a half century. Moreover, Wade has 350 runs against the Strikers at an average of 50 while playing for the Hurricanes.

STR vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Top Wicket-taker

Wes Agar: Wes Agar has 31 wickets at a strike rate of 15.26. He has been taking wickets this season every 9.8 balls. He was top wicket taker in the last match the Strikers played at the Adelaide Oval. Overall, Agar has 11 wickets for the Strikers this season at an average of 15.45 including a four wicket haul against Sydney Thunder.

Henry Thornton: Thornton was rested in the last match in Hobart but is expected to be back in the XI for this match. He has been clearly the best bowler in the tournament with 16 wickets at an average of 10.62. In addition, he is taking wickets every 8.1 balls this season. In addition, the seamer took 2 wickets in his last meeting against the Hobart based franchise last year.

Nathan Ellis: Nathan Ellis has 7 wickets this season and is currently the second highest wicket taker for the Hurricanes. Most of his wickets came during the death overs and it is the same case with the Adelaide Oval this season. Most of the wickets have fallen during the death overs at the venue. In addition, there is no team which have lost more wickets than the Strikers in the death overs this season. Moreover, Ellis has 9 wickets against the Strikers in his Hurricanes career and picked up a couple in his last visit to the venue.

STR vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Match?

Hobart Hurricanes should win this match to make it two in a row against the Strikers this season. They have a heavy top order which will be very handy at the Adelaide Oval considering the conditions at the venue this season. In addition, the Strikers have lost four matches in a row and are looking completely out of the radar. Both the sides have quality bowling attacks but it is the Hurricanes’ batting which gives them an inch. Moreover, Matthew Wade and his men won two off the last three matches at the Adelaide Oval against the Strikers.