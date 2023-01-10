STR vs REN Dream11 Prediction, Match 36, BBL 2022-23 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Big Bash League

STR vs REN Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the BBL 2022-23 match between Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Renegades.

STR vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades Match Overview

The Adelaide Strikers are in 5th place with 4 wins in 8 games. They won their last game by chasing down a mammoth total of 230 runs. Matt Short and Chris Lynn were the stars with the bat. They are in great form as a team, especially with the bat. They need some improvement with the ball. The Strikers will look to continue their winning momentum in the last game.

Melbourne Renegades have been in top form as they’ve won their last two games. Their bowlers have been in great form while the batters have been decent but they need to step up their game and be consistent. They’ll have a couple of new faces in this game after the international players left for other franchise leagues. The Renegades will be eyeing their third consecutive win in this game.

STR vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League Big Bash League 2022-23 Match Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades Date 10th January 2023

Time 2:10 PM IST

STR vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

Runs will flow in this game as Adelaide is one of the best pitches to bat on in the Big Bash League. 230 was chased down at this venue in the last game. The boundaries on the squares are very short while the straight boundaries are on the longer side. The ball will come onto the bat nicely. The average first innings score is 167 runs and the chasing sides have won only 39% of the games played here. Bowlers of the second innings will be important in your fantasy teams.

Weather Report

It will be a clear day in Adelaide with no chance of rain.

Team News

Rashid Khan has left for the SA20. Cameron Boyce will replace him in the eleven.

Akeal Hosein and Mujeeb ur Rahman are unavailable for the Renegades. Matt Critchley and one of Jack Prestwidge or Ruwantha Kellapotha will replace them.

STR vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Adelaide Strikers: Matt Short (c), Riyan Gibson/Henry Hunt, Chris Lynn, Adam Hose, Colin de Grandhomme, Thomas Kelly, Harry Nielson (wk), Cameron Boyce, Harry Conway, Wes Agar, Henry Thornton,

Melbourne Renegades: Martin Guptill, Marcus Harris, Sam Harper (wk), Aaron Finch, Jonathan Wells, Matt Critchley, Mackenzie Harvey, Will Sutherland, Jack Prestwidge/Ruwantha Kellapotha, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers

STR vs REN Dream11 Prediction

The Adelaide Strikers will start as the favourites as the Renegades have lost a couple of key players.

STR vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Matt Short: Matt Short scored an exceptional century in the last game. He has been in terrific form this season. Short is handy with the ball as well. He will fetch points from both batting and bowling which makes him the best captaincy pick for this game.

Chris Lynn: Chris Lynn has been in great touch lately and will be an excellent captaincy choice. He is currently the highest run-scorer of the tournament with 324 runs at an average of 40.50. Lynn has two 50+ scores in the last two games.

Tom Rogers: Tom Rogers will be a top captaincy option. He is in great form at the moment and is the highest wicket-taker of BBL 12 after 35 matches. He will bowl with the new ball and then in the death overs.

STR vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Matt Critchley: English all-rounder Matt Critchley will be an excellent differential pick for this game. He will bowl 3-4 of his leg spin and will bat in the middle order. He is a utility player and will fetch points from both bat and the ball.

Cameron Boyce: Cameron Boyce is named in the Adelaide squad for this game. He will replace Rashid Khan in the eleven for the Strikers. Boyce is a wicket-taker and can fetch plenty of points in this game.

STR vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Player to Avoid

Harry Nielsen: Harry Nielsen is batting too low. He isn’t getting enough chances to make an impace with the bat. He won’t give many points from wicketkeeping as well. Nielsen will be our player to avoid.

STR vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

STR vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team