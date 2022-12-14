STR vs SIX Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 2, BBL 2022-23 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Big Bash League 2022-23

STR vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the second match of Big Bash League 2022-23 season.

STR vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers Match Preview

The Adelaide Strikers finished in the 4th position last year. They were knocked out by the Sydney Sixers in a thriller of a game in the Challenger match. They have roped in Chris Lynn this season alongside English batter Adam Hose and Kiwi all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme. They are looking settled as a team as the likes of Matt Short, Rashid Khan, Peter Siddle and others are there for the Strikers. They will look to settle the score from the last season with the Sixers and win this game.

Sydney Sixers were the runners-up last season. They are one of the best teams in the tournament’s history. They were badly affected by COVID-19 in BBL 11 but now they have a very strong-looking squad rearing to go. Moises Henriques, Dan Christian, Josh Phillipe, James Vince, Sean Abbott and others form a solid core for them. They have many utility players in their ranks. The Sixers will look to kickstart their campaign with a win.

STR vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League Big Bash League 2022-23 Match Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers Date 14th December 2022

Time 1:45 PM IST

STR vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the Adelaide Oval will be a belter for batting. Runs will flow at this venue. The short square boundaries will assist the batters even more. There will be some movement with the new ball while the spinners will come into play as the game progresses. The average first innings score here is 166 runs. Teams will prefer chasing.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be clear with no chance of rain interruption.

Team News

Steve Smith is unavailable for the Sydney Sixers.

Alex Carey and Travis Head are unavailable for the Adelaide Strikers.

STR vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Adelaide Strikers: Matt Short, Jake Weatherald, Chris Lynn, Adam Hose, Thomas Kelly, Colin de Grandhomme. Harry Nielson (wk), Rashid Khan, Henry Thornton, Peter Siddle (c



Sydney Sixers: Josh Phillipe (wk), James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Dan Christian, Sean Abbott, Hayden Kerr, Ben Dwarshuis, Steve O’Keefe, Izharullhaq Naveed

STR vs SIX Dream11 Prediction

Both teams are evenly matched but the Sydney Sixers are expected to win this game.

STR vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Sean Abbott: Sean Abbott will be a top captaincy choice, especially if the Sydney Sixers are bowling first. He will bowl in the death overs and during the power surge as well. Abbott picked 19 wickets last season and he’s the all-time highest wicket-taker in the BBL. He is capable with the bat as well and can fetch plenty of points with both the bat and the ball.

Chris Lynn: Chris Lynn has moved to the Adelaide Strikers and it’ll be his debut game for them. He is one of the best batters in the BBL and can score big at the Adelaide Oval which is the best venue for batting in Australia. Lynn had a horrible season with the bat last year but he’s a champion player and a top captaincy pick.

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan will be an excellent captaincy pick. He is a world-class player and a proven performer in the Big Bash League. Rashid has an excellent record at the Adelaide Oval and against the Sydney Sixers. He has picked 16 wickets in 8 innings against the Sixers. Rashid is capable with the bat as well.

STR vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Matt Short: Matt Short will be an excellent differential pick. He will open the innings and will bowl a few overs as well. Short scored 493 runs in 16 matches at an average of 32.86, striking at 155.52 and he picked up 8 wickets well in the last season.

Hayden Kerr: Hayden Kerr picked up 25 wickets in 17 matches of BBL 2021-22 and scored 152 runs at an average of 38 and striking at 144.76. He will bowl 4 overs and can bat as well. Kerr will be the best differential pick for your fantasy teams.

Henry Thornton: Henry Thorton is another top differential pick. He picked up 13 wickets in 7 matches last season. He bowls at a good pace and in the crucial phases for the Adelaide Strikers. Thornton can fetch plenty of points with his bowling.

STR vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Harry Nielsen: Harry Nielsen is one player whom you can avoid in your fantasy teams. He will bat too low to make an impact and we don’t know about his current form as well. He may give some points from wicket-keeping but his fantasy value is not worth it.

STR vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

STR vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team