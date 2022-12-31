STR vs STA Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 23, BBL 2022-23 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Big Bash League 2022-23

STR vs STA Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the Big Bash League match between Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Stars.

STR vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars Match Preview

The Adelaide Strikers started off really well but they’ve lost track in the last two games. They are in the 3rd position with 3 wins in 5 matches. They are in good form as a team but there is room for improvement in the batting department. Chris Lynn needs to convert his starts to big scores while Matt Short needs a good opening partner at the top. The bowlers are in terrific form. The Strikers will look to bounce back strongly.

Melbourne Stars, meanwhile, are having a hard time at the moment. They are in the 7th position with only 1 win in 5 games. They have lost three games consecutively. Their batting has been average and they’ve failed to perform as a team. Luke Wood, Joe Clarke and Beau Webster are the only players who have performed for the Stars this season. The others need to step up. Melbourne Stars need to be back on the winning track before it’s too late for them.

STR vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League Big Bash League 2022-23 Match Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars Date 31st December 2022

Time 1:30 PM IST

STR vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

Runs will flow in this game as Adelaide is one of the best pitches to bat on in the Big Bash League. The boundaries on the squares are very short while the straight boundaries are on the longer side. The ball will come onto the bat nicely. The average first innings score is 167 runs and the chasing sides have won only 39% of the games played here. Bowlers of the second innings will be important in your fantasy teams.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be clear with no chance of rain.

Team News

No such updates from either of the two teams.

STR vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Adelaide Strikers: Matt Short, Henry Hunt, Chris Lynn, Adam Hose, Colin de Grandhomme, Thomas Kelly, Harry Nielson (wk), Rashid Khan, Henry Thornton, Peter Siddle (c)

Melbourne Stars: Joe Clarke (wk), Thomas Rogers, Marcus Stoinis, Beau Webster, Nick Larkin, Hilton Cartwright, Campbell Kellaway, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Luke Wood, Adam Zampa (c), Trent Boult

STR vs STA Dream11 Prediction

The Adelaide Strikers will be the clear favourites to win this game but they need to be on their toes in this game. The Melbourne Stars need their big guns to fire in this game.

STR vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Matt Short: Matt Short will be the best captaincy pick for this game. He has been in excellent form with the bat and has picked wickets with the ball as well. Short has been the best player for the Adelaide Strikers. He picked up 2 wickets in the last game.

Henry Thornton: Henry Thornton is the lead pacer for the Strikers. He will bowl with the new ball, in the power surge and then an over in the death. He is currently the highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 14 wickets to his name.

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan is the best leg-spinner in T20 cricket. He will be an excellent captaincy option, especially when Adelaide is bowling second. He can go through any batting line-up on his day.

STR vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Nathan Coulter-Nile: Nathan Coulter-Nile is a key player for the Melbourne Stars. He will bowl 4 overs and is handy with the bat. Coulter-Nile is in decent form this season and will be an ideal differential pick.

Peter Siddle: Peter Siddle will be an excellent differential pick for this game, especially when Adelaide is bowling first. Siddle is an experienced campaigner and a consistent performer for Adelaide over the years. He picked up 2 wickets against Brisbane Heat.

STR vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Campbell Kellaway: Campbell Kellaway will bat very low and he won’t bowl as well. His fantasy value is too low to make an impact and he will be our player to avoid for this game.

STR vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

STR vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team