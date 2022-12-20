STR vs THU Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 9, BBL 2022/23 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Big Bash League 2022/23

STR vs THU Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the Big Bash League match between Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Thunder.

STR vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder Match Preview

Adelaide Strikers won played their last game against the Thunder and they won the match 124 runs while defending 140 runs. They bundled out the Thunder for just 15 runs! Henry Thornton picked up 5 wickets and Wes Agar picked up 4. The Strikers will be very confident coming into this game and they’ll want to repeat the performance from their last game. Their bowling is in top form and their batting needs a little bit of improvement.

Sydney Thunder, meanwhile, has now lost two games in a row. They lost their last game against the Melbourne Renegades by 4 wickets after Aaron Finch single-handedly snatched the game away from them. Thunder are in a spot of bother at the moment. They were decent in the last game but there is room for improvement.

Alex Hales is yet to fire while Matt Gilkes has been below average in the first 3 games. Rilee Rossow found his form in the last game. Daniel Sams also needs to start scoring some runs. The bowlers are in top form with the likes of Gurinder Sandhu, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Daniel Sams and Chris Green bowling well.

STR vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League Big Bash League 2022-23 Match Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder Date 20th December 2022

Time 1:45 PM IST

STR vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The Adelaide Oval is the best venue for batting in Australia. The pitch is flat with the ball coming on nicely with short square boundaries which means only one thing - a run feast for the batters. Wrist spinners will get something off the track as the game progresses. The average first innings score here is 166 runs and teams batting first have won 60% of the games.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be clear with no chance of rain interruption.

Team News

Jason Sangha is ruled out after breaking his collarbone in the last game. Chris Green will lead the side in his absence.

STR vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Thunder: Alex Hales, Matt Gilkes (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Oliver Davies, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Chris Green (c), Gurinder Sandhu, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Brendan Doggett

Adelaide Strikers: Matt Short, Jake Weatherald, Chris Lynn, Adam Hose, Colin de Grandhomme, Thomas Kelly, Harry Nielson (wk), Rashid Khan, Henry Thornton, Peter Siddle (c)

STR vs THU Dream11 Prediction

Chasing is difficult in Adelaide and the Strikers will be the clear favourites if they bat first. Rashid Khan can run riot while bowling second. Thunder too will be the favourites if they bat first. Adelaide will start as the favourites but they need to bat well.

STR vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Daniel Sams: Daniel Sams has been in top form with the ball. He is a key player for his team and will be a top captaincy option, especially when Thunder bats first. He is batting in the middle order and can score some runs if he gets going.

Matt Short: Matt Short will enjoy the batting conditions at the Adelaide Oval. He scored 84 runs against the Sixers on this ground in the first game. He is expected to bowl 1-2 overs as well. Short can fetch plenty of points in this game.

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan is an ideal captaincy, especially when he’s bowling second. He is arguably the best spinner in the world in white ball cricket and is a consistent performer. Rashid picked up 3 wickets in the first game against the Sydney Sixers at this venue. Adelaide has no real batting depth so Rashid can also score some runs with the bat.

STR vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Adam Hose: Adam Hose will bat at number 4 for the Strikers. He scored a quickfire 40 in the first game against the Sixers. He is a talented batter and can score big once he gets going. Hose will be an excellent differential pick.

Brendan Doggett: Brendan Doggett will bowl in the middle and death overs for the Thunder. He bowls at a high pace and can trouble Adelaide’s middle order. He picked up 2 wickets in the last game against the Strikers. He will be a top differential pick.

STR vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Harry Nielsen: Harry Nielsen is one player whom you can avoid in your fantasy teams. He will bat too low to make an impact. He got plenty of points from catches in the last game but that is not going to happen every time.

STR vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

STR vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team