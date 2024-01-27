SUNE vs MICT Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, SA20 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 20 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

SUNE vs MICT Dream11 Prediction: MI Cape Town are a strong team and should win the game.

SUNE vs MICT Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

SA20 League 2024

Match

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town

Date

27 January 2024

Time

5:00 PM IST

SUNE vs MICT Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Adam Rossington has 651 runs at an average of 22.44 and a strike rate of 160.74 in 30 T20 innings since 2023. He also has five fifties.

Dawid Malan has 834 runs at an average of 30.88 and a strike rate of 130.92 in 30 T20 innings since 2023. He also has eight fifties.

Aiden Markram has 942 runs at an average of 29.43 and a strike rate of 134.37 in 37 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 16 wickets in this timeframe.

Tristan Stubbs has 448 runs at an average of 28 and a strike rate of 138.27 in 21 T20 innings since 2023. He also has two fifties.

Marco Jansen has 29 wickets at an average of 28.75 and a strike rate of 19 in 27 T20 innings since 2023.

Daniel Worrall has 20 wickets at an average of 17.05 and a strike rate of 12.60 in 13 T20 innings since 2023.

Rassie van der Dussen has 647 runs at an average of 29.40 and a strike rate of 135.07 in 24 T20 innings since 2023. He also has one fifty and a century.

Ryan Rickelton has 501 runs at an average of 41.75 and a strike rate of 152.27 in 13 T20 innings since 2023. He also has four fifties.

Liam Livingstone has 906 runs at an average of 25.16 and a strike rate of 140.46 in 40 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 17 wickets in this timeframe.

Kagiso Rabada has 24 wickets at an average of 30.12 and a strike rate of 20.50 in 22 T20 innings since 2023.

SUNE vs MICT Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Gqeberha has been 148, with the pacers snaring 57.73% of wickets. Expect a sluggish track with ample help for the spinners. The teams winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 150 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 26°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

SUNE vs MICT Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Adam Rossington (wk), Dawid Malan, Jordan Hermann, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Patrick Kruger, Marco Jansen, Liam Dawson, Beyers Swanepoel, Simon Harmer, Daniel Worrall.

MI Cape Town: Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Connor Esterhuizen, Sam Curran, Dewald Brevis, Liam Livingstone, Kieron Pollard (c), George Linde, Thomas Kaber, Olly Stone, Kagiso Rabada.

SUNE vs MICT Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The SUNE vs MICT live streaming in India will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of SA20 2024 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Sports18, Jio Cinema South Africa SuperSport, SuperSport App United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports App USA Willow TV Australia Foxtel

SUNE vs MICT Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Aiden Markram: Aiden Markram’s batting form hasn’t been as ideal, but he is a quality batter. Markram will look to step up and play a good knock. His bowling value will also increase in Gqeberha.

Marco Jansen: Marco Jansen is a popular captaincy option for this game. Jansen’s bowling has been quite good this season, and he will look to extend his fine work. His batting can also fetch a few points.

Sam Curran: Sam Curran will enjoy bowling in Gqeberha. His cutters will stick to the surface and can be a wicket-taking weapon in this game. Curran has been batting up in the order, increasing his batting value.

SUNE vs MICT Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Simon Harmer: Simon Harmer has a selection % of less than 34 as of now. Harmer’s value as a bowler will increase at this venue, and MICT also have a couple of LHBs in the batting unit. He can be tried in a few teams.

Liam Livingstone: Surprisingly, Liam Livingstone’s selection % is less than 25. His bowling value will be massive, and he can snare a few wickets. Livingstone can also score quick runs.

SUNE vs MICT Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Patrick Kruger: Patrick Kruger might need to be more effective and can be avoided for this game.

SUNE vs MICT Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If SUNE bat first:

Complete the team with three among Ryan Rickelton, Jordan Hermann, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, and Liam Dawson.

If MICT bat first:

Complete the team with three among Tristan Stubbs, Adam Rossington, Connor Esterhuizen, Thomas Kaber, and Daniel Worrall.

SUNE vs MICT Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If SUNE bat first:

Complete the team with three among Jordan Hermann, Liam Livingstone, George Linde, and Liam Dawson.

If MICT bat first:

Complete the team with three among Adam Rossington, Dawid Malan, Dewald Brevis, Thomas Kaber, and Simon Harmer.

SUNE vs MICT Dream11 Prediction

MI Cape Town are a strong team and should win the game.

