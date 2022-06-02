SUR vs HAM Dream11 Prediction Today, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Surrey vs Hampshire, English T20 Blast 2022, Match 34

Prediction for SUR vs HAM Dream11 Contest - Playing XI, Injury Updates, Pitch Report and Weather report for the clash between Surrey and Hampshire in Vitality T20 Blast 2022 season.

SUR vs HAM Dream11 Match Preview

Surrey is all set to host County from Southampton, Hampshire in the 34th match of the Vitality Blast, 2022. Surrey started their campaign with two wins in two games. Will Jacks, Sam Curran were the heroes from the last victory over Gloucestershire. Surrey has won 14 occasions in comparison to Hampshire's 11, in the history of these two teams. Surrey would like to continue their winning streak and increase the gap in the head to head record.

Also Read: T20 Blast 2022: Where to watch on TV, Live Streaming and Radio details, Teams, Squad and Schedule

On the other hand, Hampshire has not won a single game in the tournament so far. The team, led by James Vince, lost three games in a row to start their 2022 campaign. They would be desperate to open their account, looking at their batting department which has been a massive failure so far. James Vince himself must be desperate to get back among runs and inspire his team to turn it around from here. They are sitting at the last position in the South Group after three fixtures.

SUR vs HAM Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Surrey vs Hampshire, Match 34, English T20 Blast

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

Date and Time: 2nd June 2022, Thursday, 11:00 PM IST

SUR vs HAM Pitch Report

The pitch at the Oval is very much suitable for T20 cricket. Team batting second has won four of the last five T20 Blast games at this venue. The par first innings score is around 170 on this pitch.

SUR vs HAM Dream11 Prediction

Surrey has started the 2022 season with two wins in a row. It is expected they will get the better of Hampshire in this game as well.

Probable SUR vs HAM Playing XI

Surrey: Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Laurie Evans, Jamie Overton, Kieron Pollard, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Jordan (c), Sunil Narine, Daniel Worrall, Reece Topley

Hampshire: Ben McDermott (wk), Aneurin Donald, James Vince (c), Joe Weatherley, Liam Dawson, Ross Whiteley, James Fuller, Scott Currie, Nathan Ellis, Mason Crane, Brad Wheal

Top Captaincy Choices for SUR vs HAM Dream11 Match

● Sam Curran: Sam Curran has been brilliant with both ball and bat after his return from injury. He is coming into this game with a four wicket haul against Gloucestershire. He bats in the middle order or comes up the order at times.

● Nathan Ellis: Nathan Ellis is a wicket taker and has been one of the few positives for Hampshire this season. He is their second highest wicket taker at an average of just 21. He also has the 2nd most fantasy points among all the bowlers coming into this game.

● Jason Roy: Jason Roy strikes at nearly 220 against Hampshire at the Kennington Oval. He has not fired much as of now but is expected to come big tonight as he is too good a player to stay quiet for that long.

Budget Picks for SUR vs HAM Dream11 Match

● James Fuller (8.5 Credits): The all-rounder has 86 runs at an SR of 151 in Blast 2022 so far. He is one of the few positives from the Hampshire camp, who are yet to get their first win of the 2022 campaign.

● Will Jacks (8.5 Credits): The Surrey opener has been in very good form for the last couple of years. He has 379 runs, SR of 158 at an average of more than 31 at the Oval since 2020. He is coming into this game after playing a match-winning knock against Gloucestershire. He scored 33-ball 51 at the top of the order.

Differential Pick for SUR vs HAM Dream11 Match

● Kieron Pollard: With the kind of form Pollard is going in, there is no better option than him for a differential pick. He will again do the role of finishing and is expected to finally come good for Surrey.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for SUR vs HAM Dream11 Match

If SUR Bats First: C - Sam Curran, VC - James Fuller

If HAM Bats First: C - Will Jacks, VC - Sunil Narine

Mega League Team for SUR vs HAM Dream11 Match

If SUR Bats First: C - Ben McDermott , VC - Jason Roy

If HAM Bats First: C - Reece Topley , VC - Nathan Ellis

Which Contests to Join for SUR vs HAM Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.