SUS vs ESS Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 Blast 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

SUS vs ESS Dream11 Prediction: Essex should start this match as favorites. They are clearly the better team on paper with all bases covered. Sussex are playing at home but will be edged out with the kind of quality and balance Esses possess.

SUS vs ESS Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

English T20 Blast 2023

Match

Sussex vs Essex

Date

1st June 2023

Time

11:30 PM IST

SUS vs ESS Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Essex played their first match two days later and won it by chasing 195 with 5 balls remaining.

Last time Sussex played at Hove earlier this season, they failed to defend 183 against Somerset.

Both the sides are below average teams against left arm seamers considering their record from last season.

Pick most of the batters from Essex as they clearly are a batting heavy side.

Ravi Bopara is a one man army for Sussex and has done well in the past against their former club.

Off spinners and medium seamers have been the best bowlers at this venue in this format.

Rossington made 95 off 50 for Essex in their last trip to Hove last year.

Shadab Khan makes his return for Sussex in this match and will definitely be a player to watch out for.

SUS vs ESS Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface at County Ground in Hove is a good one for the batters. Both the teams in this match have good batting line-ups. Therefore it is expected to be another high scoring game. The first innings score is expected to be around 200.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to remain clear throughout the day in Hove. There is no rain predicted during the match time.

Team News

Michael Pepper did not take part in Essex’s season opener. However, he is expected to be available for this match.

SUS vs ESS Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Sussex Playing XI: Tom Clark, Tom Haines/Harrison Ward, Tom Alsop, Ravi Bopara (c), Shadab Khan, George Garton, Michael Burgess (wk), James Coles, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Tymal Mills, , Henry Crocombe

Essex Playing XI: Adam Rossington (wk), Robin Das, Michael Pepper, Matt Critchley, Paul Walter, Tom Westley, Daniel Sams, Simon Harmer, Shane Snater, Sam Cook, Ben Allison.

SUS vs ESS Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Ravi Bopara: Ravi Bopara is in great form and plays even better when he faces his former team Essex. The veteran all-rounder scored an unbeaten 88 in the last Sussex played at their home. In addition, he has 3 wickets already in two games in the season so far. Moreover, he has 160 runs with the bat in the last three innings against them including a handful of wickets as well.

Daniel Sams: Daniel Sams started the season well as he took 2 wickets with the ball in Essex's first game of the season. In addition, his batting abilities down the order makes him different from the crowd. Overall, he has 4 wickets in two games against Sussex and 84 runs with the bat, including 71 off 24 against Sussex last year.

Paul Walter: Paul Walter could not make much of a difference with the bat in the first match but that does not change anything from the fact that he is in terrific batting form recently. In addition, he took two wickets in Essex’s season opener which makes his case even stronger as one of the top picks for your XIs.

SUS vs ESS Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Tom Westley: Tom Westley is not even selected by 30% of the teams as of writing this. He will be a terrific differential pick to have in your team. Westley has over 400 runs at an average of 44.56 against Sussex in his T20 career for Essex.

Simon Harmer: Harmer took 3 wickets at Hove last season. Off spinners enjoy bowling at this venue and Harmer will be a perfect differential pick ahead of this game. He has been selected hardly by 34% of the teams as of writing this and can make a huge difference to your position.

SUS vs ESS Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Robin Das: Even though Robin Das did well in the first game of the season he will not be a straightforward pick for this match against Sussex. The Essex top order batter struggles against left arm seamers and there are a couple of inform left arm seamers in the opposition. It will be better to keep him out of your side for this game.

SUS vs ESS Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If SUS bat first

Complete team with three of Alsop, Harmer, Pepper, Garton

If ESS bat first

Complete team with three of Rossington, Pepper, Coles, Harmer

SUS vs ESS Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If SUS bat first

Complete team with three of Burgess, Coles, Westley, Cook

If ESS bat first

Complete team with three of Walter, Westley, Alsop, Critchley

SUS vs ESS Dream11 Prediction:

Essex should start this match as favorites. They are clearly the better team on paper with all bases covered. Sussex are playing at home but will be edged out with the kind of quality and balance Esses possess.