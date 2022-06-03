SUS vs MID Dream11 Prediction, Team, Tips, Playing XI, Captain and Vice-captain Pitch Report, Injury And Weather Updates – Sussex vs Middlesex, English T20 Blast 2022

Prediction for SUS vs MID Dream11 Contest - Playing XI, Injury Updates, Pitch Report and Weather report for the clash between Sussex and Middlesex in Vitality T20 Blast 2022 season.

Sussex will lock horns against Middlesex in match number 42 of T20 Blast 2022. Match will be played at County ground, Hove and will start at 7.00 pm local time.

After losing first two games, Sussex have found the winning momentum with two back to back wins in last two games. Batting first Sussex posted a mammoth total of 216 runs. Aussie opener Joshua Phillipe scored 70 runs off just 43 balls while skipper Bopara scored quick 48 runs. They lost the way in middle overs but an excellent finish from Harrison Ward took them past 200. Bowlers did well while defending the score and stopped opposition at 169. Obed McCoy picked a fifer whereas Tymal Mills picked 4 wickets. They would look to put brakes on Middlesex’s winning run while looking for their third win.

Also Read:

Middlesex have started their T20 Blast campaign excellently with three wins in first three games. For them bowling and batting units are clicking together at the moment and they would hope it remains the same. Opener and skipper Stevie Eskinazi is in excellent form. He scored 87 runs in first match of the season. They have not been dependent on one player as different players have scored at different times and this has been the reason for their success. Max Holden, J Davies, J Simpson are other in-form batters. Rolland Jones is their higher wicket-taker with 7 wickets in 3 games. He has bowled with an excellent economy. Middlesex would like to continue their winning run and achieve fourth win of season.

SUS vs MID Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Sussex vs Middlesex

Venue: County Ground, Hove

Date and Time: 3rd June 2022,Friday , 11:30 PM IST.

SUS vs MID Pitch and Venue Report

The match will be played at the County ground, Hove. It’s a high-scoring ground as ball comes on bat nicely. Seamers can also get enough assistance from the wicket If they pitch it in right areas.

SUS vs MID Dream11 Prediction

Sussex have a one-sided record against Middlesex. They have won 19 games whereas Middlesex could only win 8 games out of 28 games against each other. Form is with both the teams and this can be a close encounter.

Playing SUS vs MID Playing XI

Sussex: Luke Wright, Josh Philippe (wk), Tom Alsop, Ravi Bopara (c), Delray Rawlins, George Garton, Harrison Ward, Obed McCoy, Archie Lenham, Tymal Mills, Steven Finn

Middlesex: Stephen Eskinazi (c), Max Holden, Joe Cracknell, J Davies, Martin Andersson, John Simpson (wk), Luke Hollman, Chris Green, Toby Roland-Jones, Blake Cullen, Thilan Walallawita

Top Captaincy Choices for SUS vs MID Dream11 Match

Ravi Bopara : Ravi Bopara is still contributing for his team just like he used to do 5-6 years back. He looked in good touch with the bat in last match and scored some impactful runs. His record against middlesex isn’t very good and he would like to improve it. He can also pick wickets and can give you some good points with all round performance.

Ravi Bopara is still contributing for his team just like he used to do 5-6 years back. He looked in good touch with the bat in last match and scored some impactful runs. His record against middlesex isn’t very good and he would like to improve it. He can also pick wickets and can give you some good points with all round performance. Obed McCoy : O McCoy is in good rhythm with the ball this season. He had a good IPL season and now he is delivering here in T20 Blast. He picked 5 wickets in last match.

: O McCoy is in good rhythm with the ball this season. He had a good IPL season and now he is delivering here in T20 Blast. He picked 5 wickets in last match. Josh Phillipe: J Phillipe gave an attacking start in last match. He scored 70 runs in just 43 balls. He would look to score big in this match once again.

Budget Picks for SUS vs MID Dream11 Match

L Hollman: Luke is a solid middle order batsman. He hasn’t scored much runs this season and would like to get into form. He can be good pick for your fantasy picks.

Luke is a solid middle order batsman. He hasn’t scored much runs this season and would like to get into form. He can be good pick for your fantasy picks. M Andersson: Andersson has picked 5 wickets so far. He’s in good rhythm and has bowled economical spells in this season.

Differential Pick for SUS vs MID Dream11 Match

Tom Alsop: Tom is batting really well. He scored 65 runs in just 30 balls against Kent and played a cameo in last match too. He came to bat at number three in last match.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for SUS vs MID Dream11 Match

If MID Bats First: C - J Phillippe VC - R Jones

If SUS Bats First: C- R Bopara , VC - J Phillippe

Mega League Team for SUS vs MID Dream11 Match

If SUS Bats First: C - T Alsop, VC - S Eskinazi

If MID Bats First: C - O McCoy, VC- D Rawlins

Which Contests to Join for SUS vs MID Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 8 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.