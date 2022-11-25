TAD vs DB Dream11 Prediction, Today Match 7, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

TAD vs DB Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the Abhu Dhabi T10 Leaue 2022 Match.

TAD vs DB Dream11 Prediction: Team Abu Dhabi vs Delhi Bulls Match Preview

Team Abu Dhabi had a poor start to their campaign as they lost their first game by 35 runs against the Deccan Gladiators. They have a very explosive batting unit with the likes of Chris Lynn, Alex Hales, James Vince, Fabian Allen and Brandon King. The top order failed miserably in the last game which was the main reason for their loss. They need some improvement in the bowling as they conceded 134 runs in the first game. They have quality players in their squad and they’ll look to bounce back strongly and win this game.

Delhi Bulls, on the other hand, won a thriller of a game against the Northern Warriors by 4 runs. Shiraz Ahmed defended 7 runs off the last over. They were spot-on with the ball. The batting unit needs to be consistent, especially the top order. Tim David (42 runs) was phenomenal with the bat. Delhi Bulls have a very experienced squad and they’ll look to continue their winning momentum in this game.

TAD vs DB Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League Abu Dhabi T10 league League 2022 Match Team Abu Dhabi vs Delhi Bulls Date 25th November 2022 Time 7:45 PM IST

TAD vs DB Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

It will be an excellent pitch for batting. The ball will come onto the bat nicely and the batters can play their shots trusting the pitch. There will be some movement for the pacers with the new ball. Spinners won’t get much turn but the big dimensions will be a big help for them. The average first innings score here in the T10 league is 110 runs. Teams batting first have won all the games in the tournament till now.

Weather Report

The weather will be clear with no chance of rain interruption.

Team News

There are no injury updates or any other news from either of the teams.

TAD vs DB Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Team Abu Dhabi Playing XI: Chris Lynn (c), Alex Hales, James Vince, Brandon King (wk), Fabian Allen, Alishan Sharafu, Ali Abid, Andrew Tye, Peter Hatzoglou, Naveen ul Haq, Mustafizur Rahman

Delhi Bulls Playing XI: Tom Banton (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Jordan Cox, Tim David, Imad Wasim, Asif Khan, Dwayne Bravo (c), Dominic Drakes, Waqas Maqsood, Shiraz Ahmed, Richard Gleeson

TAD vs DB Dream11 Prediction

Both teams have many match-winners in their line-ups but the Delhi Bulls are looking more settled as a batting unit and they are expected to win this game.

TAD vs DB Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Alex Hales: Alex Hales will open the innings for Team Abu Dhabi. He is one of the best openers in white-ball cricket at the moment and will be a popular captaincy choice. Hales got out early in the last game but he can score big in this game.

Chris Lynn: Chris Lynn was dismissed cheaply in the first game. His struggles against spin were clearly evident in that game. He will be against Imad Wasim in this game but Lynn is a quality batter and is known for playing match-winning knocks. Lynn will be a good captaincy option.

Tom Banton: Tom Banton scored a quickfire 38 in the opening game. He attacked from the first over and took the game away from the opposition in the power play. He will fetch points from wicket-keeping as well. Banton will be a top captaincy pick.

TAD vs DB Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Dominic Drakes: Dominic Drakes will be the best differential pick for your fantasy teams. He will be a lead bowler for the Delhi Bulls. He was the second-highest wicket-taker of the last edition with 19 wickets in 12 games. Drakes bowled only one over in the first game and was very expensive but he is expected to do well in the upcoming matches.

Junaid Siddique: Junaid Siddique will be an excellent differential pick. He is the lead pacer for UAE in T20Is and he showed his skills in the recently concluded T20 World Cup. Siddique can fetch plenty of points with his bowling.

James Vince: James Vince will be a key batter for Team Abu Dhabi. He will bat at 3. Vince is one of the most fluent batters when on song and he can score big once he gets going. He will be an ideal differential pick.

TAD vs DB Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Alishan Sharafu: Alishan Sharafu will bat in the lower order and he won’t contribute with the ball. He is one player whom you can avoid in your fantasy teams.

