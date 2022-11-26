TAD vs NW Dream11 Prediction, Match 10, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

TAD vs NW Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 match.

TAD vs NW Dream11 Prediction: Team Abu Dhabi vs Northern Warriors Match Preview

Team Abu Dhabi lost their first game while their second game ended in a tie against the Delhi Bulls. Their openers have failed miserably in both games and it’s a big concern for them as Alex Hales and Chris Lynn are two of their main batters. The middle order is looking good with Brandon King and James Vince being in good touch with the bat. They need some runs from their top order. The bowlers did a great job in the last game.

Northern Warriors, meanwhile, are at the bottom of the points table after losing both the games that they have played until now. They lost their last game by 24 runs against the Deccan Gladiators. They have failed to perform as a side and have been very inconsistent. They need runs from Kennar Lewis and Rovman Powell while the bowlers also need to start performing as a group. They will look to bounce back and win this match.

TAD vs NW Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League Abu Dhabi T10 league League 2022 Match Team Abu Dhabi vs Northern Warriors Date 26th November 2022 Time 7:45 PM IST

TAD vs NW Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

It will be an excellent pitch for batting. The ball will come onto the bat nicely and the batters can play their shots trusting the pitch. There will be some movement for the pacers with the new ball. Spinners won’t get much turn but the big dimensions will be a big help for them. The average first innings score here in the T10 league is 116 runs. Teams batting first have won all the games in the tournament till now.

Weather Report

The weather will be clear with no chance of rain interruption.

Team News

There are no injury updates or any other news from either of the teams.

TAD vs NW Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Team Abu Dhabi Playing XI: Chris Lynn (c), Alex Hales, James Vince (wk), Brandon King, Alishan Sharafu, Abid Ali/Fabian Allen, Amad Butt, Andrew Tye, Adil Rashid, Peter Hatzoglou, Naveen ul Haq

Northern Warriors Playing XI: Kennar Lewis (wk), Adam Lyth, Usman Khan, Rovman Powell (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Liam Dawson, Mark Deyal, Wayne Parnell, Junaid Siddique, Rayad Emrit, Gus Atkinson

TAD vs NW Dream11 Prediction

Team Abu Dhabi is looking more balanced as a team and will start as the favourites to win this game.

TAD vs NW Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Alex Hales: Alex Hales has failed in both games and a big knock is due from his bat. He has looked in good touch in his brief stay on the crease in both matches. We all know what he is capable of when he gets going. Hales will be a good captaincy pick.

Rovman Powell: Rovman Powell will be an excellent captaincy choice. He has failed to convert his starts into big scores and needs to do that as he’s the main batter for his team. Powell is one of the hardest hitters of the cricket ball.

Adam Lyth: Adam Lyth was at his best in the last game against the Deccan Gladiators. He scored 51 runs. He is a key batter for his team and is in good form as well. Lyth can score big and fetch plenty of points in fantasy cricket which makes him an ideal captaincy option.

TAD vs NW Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Adil Rashid: Adil Rashid bowled exceptionally well in the last match. He went wicket-less but he looked very threatening. Rashid will be an excellent differential pick as he’s in top form at the moment.

Rayad Emrit: Rayad Emrit will bowl in the death overs for the Northern Warriors. He can pick a few wickets towards the end of the innings and fetch good points in fantasy cricket. Emrit will be a good differential pick.

TAD vs NW Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Mark Deyal: Mark Deyal is batting too low and is bowling a maximum of one over. He is not in the best of forms as well. It is advised to avoid Mark Deyal in your fantasy teams.

TAD vs NW Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

TAD vs NW Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team