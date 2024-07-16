TGC vs LKK Dream11 Prediction Today Match 15: Playing XI, TNPL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Trichy Grand Cholas vs Lyca Kovai Kings Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury & Team News

TGC vs LKK Dream11 Prediction: Lyca Kovai Kings have a formidable batting unit. They have a plethora of match-winners in their side. Expect them to win the game.

TGC vs LKK Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024

Match

Trichy Grand Cholas vs Lyca Kovai Kings

Date

16 July 2024

Time

7:15 PM IST

TGC vs LKK Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Jafar Jamal has 52 runs at an average of 13 and a strike rate of 102 in four TNPL innings in Coimbatore.

Jafar Jamal’s last five scores: 32, 13, 96, 1 & 30.

Sanjay Yadav has 286 runs at an average of 71.50 and a strike rate of 191.94 in six TNPL innings in Coimbatore. He also has 2 wickets here.

Sanjay Yadav has 146 runs at an average of 18.25 and a strike rate of 133.94 in eight TNPL innings against Lyca Kovai Kings. He also has 2 wickets against them.

Sanjay Yadav’s previous five scores: 68, 60*, 24, 13* & 0. Sanjay Yadav’s last five figures: 3/28, 0/32, 1/12, 1/22 & 2/7.

R Rajkumar has 86 runs at an average of 21.50 and a strike rate of 110.25 in eight TNPL innings against Lyca Kovai Kings. He also has 9 wickets at an average of 26 and a strike rate of 19.33 in nine TNPL innings against them.

R Rajkumar’s previous five scores: 18*, 31, 3, 1 & 0. R Rajkumar’s last five figures: 2/31, 3/9, 0/15, 0/12 & 0/21.

Athisayaraj Davidson has 8 wickets at an average of 24.87 and a strike rate of 15.75 in six TNPL innings against Lyca Kovai Kings.

Athisayaraj Davidson has 2 wickets in four TNPL innings in Coimbatore.

Athisayaraj Davidson’s previous five figures: 1/24, 2/11, 1/29, 1/32 & 0/26.

Lyca Kovai Kings:

Sai Sudharsan has 424 runs at an average of 60.57 and a strike rate of 158.80 in eight TNPL innings in Coimbatore. He also has five fifties here.

Sai Sudharsan’s last five scores: 8, 103, 6, 84* & 65.

Suresh Kumar has 263 runs at an average of 43.83 and a strike rate of 145.30 in eight TNPL innings in Coimbatore. He also has two fifties here.

Shahrukh Khan has 204 runs at an average of 68 and a strike rate of 172.88 in seven TNPL innings in Coimbatore. He also has 9 wickets at an average of 17.66 and a strike rate of 12 in seven TNPL innings here.

Shahrukh Khan’s previous five scores: 7*, 55, 8, 2 & 37.

M Mohammed has 9 wickets at an average of 17.44 and a strike rate of 12.88 in six TNPL innings in Coimbatore.

Jhatavedh Subramanyan has 3 wickets at an average of 25 and a strike rate of 24 in three TNPL innings in Coimbatore.

Jhatavedh Subramanyan’s last five figures: 1/27, 0/29, 1/11, 4/21 & 1/32.

TGC vs LKK Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The tracks in Coimbatore have been good for batting, and a similar trend should continue. The pacers should get a little bit of help here. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 170 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 24°C, with mostly cloudy, is forecast.

TGC vs LKK Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Trichy Grand Cholas: Arjun Murthy, Waseem Ahmed (wk), Shyam Sundar, Sanjay Yadav, Jafar Jamal, PS Nirmal Kumar, R Rajkumar, Antony Dhas (c), Saravana Kumar, Kannan Vignesh, Athisayaraj Davidson, K Easwaran.

Lyca Kovai Kings: Sai Sudharsan, Suresh Kumar (wk), B Sachin, Shahrukh Khan (c), U Mukilesh, Ram Arvindh, M Mohammed, Manimaran Sidhharth, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Valliappan Yudheeswaran, Gowtham Thamarai Kannan.

TGC vs LKK Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Sanjay Yadav: Sanjay Yadav is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Sanjay will contribute with both bat and ball. He will fetch ample points.

Sai Sudharsan: Sai Sudharsan will open the innings. Sudharsan has a fine record in Coimbatore. He can score big.

Shahrukh Khan: Shahrukh Khan is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Shahrukh will contribute with both bat and ball. He will fetch ample points.

TGC vs LKK Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Arjun Murthy: Arjun Murthy has been selected by less than 4% of users as of now. Arjun will open the innings. He can score big.

Jhatavedh Subramanyan: Jhatavedh Subramanyan’s selection % currently stands at 5.91. Jhatavedh is a decent bowler. He can snare a few wickets.

TGC vs LKK Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

PS Nirmal Kumar: PS Nirmal Kumar might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

TGC vs LKK Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If TGC bat first:

Complete the team with three among Jafar Jamal, B Sachin, U Mukilesh, R Rajkumar, and M Mohammed.

If LKK bat first:

Complete the team with three among Ram Arvindh, Waseem Ahmed, Shyam Sundar, K Easwaran, and Valliappan Yudheeswaran.

TGC vs LKK Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If TGC bat first:

Complete the team with three among Arjun Murthy, B Sachin, R Rajkumar, and M Mohammed.

If LKK bat first:

Complete the team with three among Ram Arvindh, Shyam Sundar, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, and Antony Dhas.

TGC vs LKK Dream11 Prediction

Lyca Kovai Kings have a formidable batting unit. They have a plethora of match-winners in their side. Expect them to win the game.

