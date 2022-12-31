THU vs HUR Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 22, BBL 2022-23 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Big Bash League 2022-23

THU vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the BBL 2022-23 match between Sydney Thunder and Hobart Hurricanes.

THU vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes Match Preview

Sydney Thunder, after 3 consecutive losses have won their last two games. They are looking in great form as a team with most of the players in good form. They are in the 5th position. Matt Gilkes and Alex Hales regaining their form are a big positive for them. The middle order is in top form as well while the bowlers have been very consistent. They will look to continue their good form in this match.

Hobart Hurricanes, on the other hand, have won 2 games and lost 2 and are in the 6th position. They are having some unavailability issues with their big names as Ben McDermott is having some issues with his hamstring while Matthew Wade missed the last game. But they are in decent form as a team. Shadab Khan and the bowlers are the consistent performers for them. The Hurricanes won their last game by 8 runs and will be eyeing a win in this game as well.

THU vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League Big Bash League 2022-23 Match Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes Date 31st December 2022

Time 10:00 AM IST

THU vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

This will be the first men’s BBL game at Albury. There have been only two WBBL games played here and the last game was played back in 2017. The pitch is expected to help the pacers with the new ball and the spinners will get some purchase as well but overall, the batters will dominate the game. The average first innings score here is 115 runs (2 matches in WBBL) and the chasing sides won both games.

Weather Report

There are chances of rain in this game.

Team News

Matthew Wade returns to the side for the Hobart Hurricanes. Ben McDermott is still not fit to play.

THU vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Thunder: Alex Hales, Matt Gilkes (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Oliver Davies, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting/Brendan Doggett, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Green (c), Usman Qadir, Gurinder Sandhu

Hobart Hurricanes: D’Arcy Short, James Neesham, Matthew Wade (c & wk), Shadab Khan, Tim David, Asif Ali, Tim Paine/Mitch Owen, Joel Paris, Nathan Ellis, Patrick Dooley, Riley Meredith

THU vs HUR Dream11 Prediction

Sydney Thunder are in form as a team and they’ll start the favourites to win the game. The Hurricanes meanwhile are struggling to perform as a unit, especially with the bat. They’ll need their big guns to fire if they are to win this game.

THU vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Daniel Sams: Daniel Sams scored 36 off just 15 deliveries and then picked up 2 wickets in the last game. He will be the best captaincy pick for this game as he’ll fetch points from both bat and the ball.

Shadab Khan: Shadab Khan will bowl 4 overs and will bat at number 4 for the Hurricanes. He’s amongst the best T20 players in world cricket and has been in great form in BBL 12. He picked up 3 wickets and scored 14 runs as well in the last match.

Alex Hales: Alex Hales will be an excellent captaincy option. He’s amongst the best openers in the shortest format and can win games on his own when on song. Hales has an excellent record against the Hurricanes. He has 2 fifties in the last three games.

THU vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Usman Qadir: Usman Qadir will be an excellent differential pick. He bowled well and picked up one wicket in the last game. He has been very economical and Thunder have used him quite aggressively as well which increases his chances of picking up wickets.

Jimmy Neesham: Ben McDermott is unavailable for this match as well which means that Jimmy Neesham will again open the innings for Hobart. He looked in good in the last game. Neesham’s fantasy potential has increased and he will be an excellent differential pick.

Alex Ross: Alex Ross scored a quickfire 25 in the last game. He has been an important batter for Thunder over the years and is in good form as well. Ross can score big if he gets to face enough deliveries.

THU vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Brendan Doggett: Brendan Doggett bowled well in one match but apart from that he hasn’t been very consistent with the ball and has been quite expensive as well. You can avoid him from your fantasy teams for this game.

THU vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

THU vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team