THU vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 39, BBL 2022-23 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Big Bash League

THU vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the BBL 2022-23 match between Sydney Thunder and Perth Scorchers.

THU vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Match Preview

Sydney Thunder is in the 4th position with 5 wins in 9 games. They lost their last game against the Syndey Sixers by 7 wickets. They are in good form as a team with the batters and bowlers performing consistently. David Warner’s return will strengthen their batting. They’ll look to win this game and bounce back on the winning track.

Perth Scorchers, meanwhile, are in exceptional form this season. They are at the top of the points table with 7 wins in 9 games. They have won their last two games. Perth’s bowling attack is arguably the best in the tournament while the batters are in great form as well. Aaron Hardie has been excellent while Josh Inglis has been very consistent. The Scorchers will be eyeing their third consecutive win in this game.

THU vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League Big Bash League 2022-23 Match Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Date 13th January 2023

Time 1:00 PM IST

THU vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch is expected to be a good one for batting. There will be ample help for the pacers with the new ball, especially in the second innings while the spinners will get some help as well. The average first innings score at this venue is 152 runs and chasing sides have won only 23% of the games played here.

Weather Report

It will be a little cloudy but no rain interruption is expected in this game.

Team News

David Warner is available for this game for the Syndey Thunder.

Ashton Agar will return to the eleven for the Scorchers.

THU vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XI

Sydney Thunder: David Warner, Matt Gilkes (wk), Sam Whiteman, Oliver Davies, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Green (c), Brendan Doggett, Usman Qadir

Perth Scorchers: Steve Eskinazi, Cameron Bancroft, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis (wk), Ashton Turner (c), Nick Hobson, Ashton Agar, Matt Kelly, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Lance Morris/Peter Hatzoglou

THU vs SCO Dream11 Prediction

Both teams are in excellent form and it’s going to be a thriller of a game. Sydney Thunder is expected to win this game.

THU vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Daniel Sams: Daniel Sams will be an ideal captaincy choice for this game. He will bowl the important overs for Sydney and can score some runs if he gets the chance. He has an excellent record at the venue.

David Warner: David Warner will play this game for Sydney Thunder. Warner is amongst the best openers in world cricket and he will be the best captaincy pick for this game. He can score big once he gets going.

Aaron Hardie: Aaron Hardie has been in terrific form since he has been promoted to number 3. He has scored 2 fifties in the last two games and has won the game for his team. He can also bowl an over or two if required. Hardie will be a good captaincy option.

THU vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Usman Qadir: Usman Qadir will be an excellent differential pick. He picked up 2 wickets when these two sides met earlier this season. Qadir is a wicket-taker and will be a key bowler for his team.

Matt Kelly: Matt Kelly will bowl in the death overs for the Scorchers. He has been in excellent form in the last two games and will a top differential pick for your fantasy teams. Kelly picked up 2 wickets in the last game.

THU vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Nick Hobson: Nick Hobson has played well in only one game this season. He has been struggling a lot with the bat and can be avoided in your fantasy teams.

THU vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

THU vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team