THU vs SIX Dream11 Prediction, Match 34 BBL 2022-23 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Big Bash League 2022-23

THU vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the BBL 2022-23 match between Sydney Thunder and Sydney Sixers.

THU vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers Match Preview

The Sydney Thunder are in excellent form as a team. They are in the 3rd position and have won their last 4 games in a row. Their batters have been in good form while the bowlers are also bowling well. They will look to win this game and strengthen their position in the points table.

Sydney Sixers, meanwhile, are in the 2nd position with 5 wins in 8 matches. They defeated the Melbourne Stars by 6 wickets in their last game. Their batters have started clicking at the right time while the bowlers have been a bit expensive at times but they have bowled well. The Sixers will look to continue their winning momentum in this game.

THU vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League Big Bash League 2022-23 Match Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers Date 8th January 2023

Time 1:45 PM IST

THU vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sydney Showground Stadium will be a balanced one. There will be some help for the pacers with the new ball while the spinners will get something off the pitch as well. The batters will need to settle in before playing their shots. Batting will become easier as the game progresses but there will be some movement for the pacers under lights. The average first innings score here is 154 and chasing sides have won 77% of the games played here.

Weather Report

It will be a clear day in Sydney. There will be no weather interruptions in this match.

Team News

Daniel Sams is back in the Thunder squad.

Steve O’Keefe is named in the Sixers squad.

THU vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Thunder: Alex Hales, Matt Gilkes (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Oliver Davies, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Green (c), Brendan Doggett, Usman Qadir

Sydney Sixers: Josh Phillipe (wk), Kurtis Patterson, James Vince, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Dan Christian, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Chris Jordan, Steve O’Keefe

THU vs SIX Dream11 Prediction

Both teams have been in top form recently and it’s going to be a thriller of a game. Sydney Sixers, however, are expected to win this game.

THU vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Hayden Kerr: Hayden Kerr will be a good captaincy pick for this game. He had an off day in the last game but he has been in good form this season. He will contribute with both bat and the ball.

James Vince: James Vince has been in sublime form with the bat. He scored a match-winning 91* in the last match. Vince will open the innings and he has been very aggressive from the start. He will be an excellent captaincy choice.

Daniel Sams: Daniel Sams is expected to play this game and he will be an ideal captaincy option. He has an excellent record at the venue and is capable with the bat as well.

THU vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Alex Ross: Alex Ross has been in exceptional form this season. He has scored runs in almost every game and has been a key batter for his side. Ross scored a quickfire 41*(18) and won the game for his side in the last game.

Usman Qadir: Usman Qadir will be an excellent differential pick. He has picked up atleast one wicket in every game that he has played in BBL 12. Qadir picked up 2 wickets in the last game.

THU vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Dan Christian: Dan Christian bats too low and is not bowling regularly. His fantasy value has decreased quite a lot and he will be our player to avoid in your fantasy teams.

THU vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

THU vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team