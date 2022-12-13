THU vs STA Dream11 Prediction, BBL 2022-23 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Match 1

THU vs STA Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the first match of the Big Bash League 2022-23 season.

THU vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Match Preview

The Big Bash League 12 is here. Sydney Thunder will take on the Melbourne Stars in the first match of the season.

Sydney Thunder finished in the 3rd position last season and were knocked by the Adelaide Strikers in the “Knockout” game. They have a strong and balanced squad and are amongst the top teams this season. The likes of Daniel Sams, David Warner, Alex Hales, Rilee Rossouw and others are all match-winners. Thunder will look to kickstart their tournament with a win.

Melbourne Stars finished in the position in BBL 11. They failed to perform as a team. Things are not looking too bright for them as their star player Glenn Maxwell is ruled out of the tournament due to an accident. They have the likes of Marcus Stoinis, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Joe Clarke, Nathan Coulter-Nile and others in their ranks. They lack batting depth. Their main batters in the top 4 need to perform consistently this season. Bowling is their strength with the likes of Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Luke Wood, and Nathan Coulter-Nile in their squad. The Stars will look to win this game.



THU vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League Big Bash League 2022-23 Match Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Date 13th December 2022

Time 1:45 PM IST

THU vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

It will be an excellent pitch for batting. The ball will come onto the bat nicely and the batters can play their shots. The square boundaries are on the shorter side to expect a lot of fours and sixes. The bowlers will look to bowl a bit fuller. The new ball will swing under the lights. The spinners will also get something off the pitch. The average first innings score here is 171 runs. Teams may prefer chasing but batting first won’t be a bad option either.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be clear with no chance of rain interruption.

Team News

Glenn Maxwell is ruled out of the tournament due to a broken leg.

David Warner is not available for this match.

THU vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Thunder: Alex Hales, Matt Gilkes (wk), Jason Sangha (c), Rilee Rossouw, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Gurinder Sandhu

Melbourne Stars: Joe Burns, Joe Clarke (wk), Nick Larking, Marcus Stoinis, Beaut Webster, Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Luke Wood, Adam Zampa (c), Trent Boult, Brody Couch

THU vs STA Dream11 Prediction

Sydney Thunder are more balanced as a team and they are expected to win this game.

THU vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Daniel Sams: Daniel Sams will be the safest and the best captaincy pick for this game. He will bowl 4 overs and will bat in the middle order. He’s a superstar in the BBL and has been a consistent performer over the years. Sams picked up 19 wickets and scored 191 runs in BBL 11.

Marcus Stoinis: Marcus Stoinis is an excellent captaincy choice. He will bat in the top 4 and is expected to bowl a few overs as well. Stoinis is the best batter for the Stars in Maxwell’s absence and he’ll look to do well with the bat. He was in excellent form in the T20 World Cup and has been consistent with the bat in the BBL.

Rilee Rossouw: Rilee Rossouw is expected to bat at number 4 for Sydney Thunder. He’s a destructive batter and we all know what he is capable of when on song. He’s a good player of spin bowling and will love the short square boundaries at the Manuka Oval. Rossouw can fetch plenty of points if he gets going.

THU vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Jason Sangha: Jason Sangha will be the best differential pick for this game. He will bat at number 3 or 4 for Sydney. He had an excellent campaign in BBL 11 where he scored 445 runs at an average of 49.44, striking at 132.02. Sangha can bowl a couple of overs of his leg spin as well. The Sydney Thunder skipper will be a must-pick in fantasy cricket.

Nick Larkin: Nick Larkin is another excellent differential pick in fantasy cricket. He is expected to bat at number 3 and will be one of the important batters for the Stars in Glenn Maxwell’s absence. He had a horrible season in BBL 11 but Larkin is a talented player and can score big once he gets going.

Luke Wood: Luke Wood will bowl in the power play alongside Trent Boult. He is an excellent addition to the Stars squad. He swings the new ball and can pick wickets upfront. He has a good pace and bowls the occasional cutter as well. Wood will bowl in the death overs and can pick a few wickets in this game.

Nathan McAndrew: Nathan McAndrew is another excellent differential pick. He will bowl in the middle and death overs for the Thunder. He bowls at a high pace. McAndrew picked up 13 wickets in the last season at an economy of 9.41. He is handy with the bat as well and can score some runs if he gets the chance to bat.

THU vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Ben Cutting: Ben Cutting will bat at number 7 for Sydney Thunder and isn’t expected to bowl in this game. There won’t be enough deliveries left for him to make an impact with the bat unless there’s a batting collapse for the Thunder. You can avoid Ben Cutting in your fantasy teams.

THU vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

THU vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team