THU vs STR Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, BBL 2023/24 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 37 Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

THU vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Adelaide Strikers are a strong side and will be desperate to make the playoffs. Expect them to win the contest.

THU vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Big Bash League 2023/24

Match

Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers

Date

14 January 2024

Time

1:45 PM IST

THU vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Matthew Short has 204 runs at an average of 18.54 and a strike rate of 124.39 in 11 BBL innings against Sydney Thunder. He also has two wickets against them.

Chris Lynn has 653 runs at an average of 43.53 and a strike rate of 164.89 in 18 BBL innings against Sydney Thunder. He also has six fifties against them.

D’Arcy Short has 274 runs at an average of 22.83 and a strike rate of 137 in 12 BBL innings against Sydney Thunder. He also has 12 wickets at 14.50 balls apiece in 11 BBL innings against them.

Jake Weatherald has 319 runs at an average of 26.58 and a strike rate of 131.81 in 13 BBL innings against Sydney Thunder. He also has two fifties against them.

Cameron Boyce has 19 wickets at an average of 13.94 and a strike rate of 11.89 in 11 BBL innings against Sydney Thunder. He also has a five-wicket haul against them.

Henry Thornton has 8 wickets at an average of 7 and a strike rate of 6.62 in three BBL innings against Sydney Thunder. He also has a five-wicket haul against them.

Wes Agar has 8 wickets at 16.50 balls apiece in eight BBL innings against Sydney Thunder. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Alex Hales has 253 runs at an average of 36.14 and a strike rate of 138.25 in nine BBL innings against Adelaide Strikers. He also has three fifties against them.

Matthew Gilkes has 109 runs at an average of 27.25 and a strike rate of 143.42 in five BBL innings against Adelaide Strikers. He also has a fifty against them.

Alex Ross has 205 runs at an average of 29.28 and a strike rate of 133.98 in nine BBL innings against Adelaide Strikers. He also has two fifties against them.

Daniel Sams has 17 wickets at an average of 17.82 and a strike rate of 14 in 11 BBL innings against Adelaide Strikers. He also has one four-wicket haul against them.

Liam Hatcher has 4 wickets at 18 balls apiece in three BBL innings against Adelaide Strikers.

THU vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at Manuka Oval in Canberra supports both pacers and batters. Fans can expect a very high scoring match with death bowlers getting some crucial wickets. Last match that was played here was between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder, where a total of 282 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.

Weather Report

There is a 20% chance of rain and some overs can be reduced in the game.

THU vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Thunder: David Warner, Alex Hales, Cameron Bancroft (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Daniel Sams, Oliver Davies, Chris Green (c), Nathan McAndrew, Toby Gray, Liam Hatcher, Tanveer Sangha

Adelaide Strikers: Matthew Short (c), D'Arcy Short, Jake Weatherald, Adam Hose, Thomas Kelly, Jamie Overton, Harry Nielsen (wk), Henry Thornton, David Payne, Cameron Boyce, Lloyd Pope

THU vs STR Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The THU vs STR live streaming in India will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BBL 2023-24 live-streaming platforms for all major location:

Location Streaming Platform India Disney+ Hotstar Australia 7Plus, Kayo Sports, Foxtel United Kingdom Sky Go and Sky Sports Now New Zealand Sky Sports Now South Africa SuperSport App

THU vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Matthew Short: Matthew Short will contribute with both bat and ball. His recent form has also been top-notch. Expect him to make an impact again.

Jamie Overton: Jamie Overton will also contribute with both bat and ball. His recent form has also been good. Expect Overton to perform well.

Daniel Sams: Daniel Sams will contribute with both bat and ball. Sams has done reasonably well this season. He can perform well again.

THU vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Cameron Boyce: Cameron Boyce has been in fine form this season and will look to extend his good run. Boyce has also done well against Sydney Thunder in the past.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore: Tom Kohler-Cadmore is a dynamite batter who can score quick runs. Cadmore has looked in fine touch this season and can score useful runs. He can fetch match-winning points.

THU vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Thomas Kelly: Thomas Kelly might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

THU vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If THU bat first:

Complete the team with Matthew Gilkes, Alex Ross, James Bazley and Zaman Khan.

If STR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Cameron Bancroft, Oliver Davies, Jake Weatherald and Cameron Boyce.

THU vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If THU bat first:

Complete the team with three among Alex Ross, James Bazley, Wes Agar and Zaman Khan.

If STR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Jake Weatherald, Liam Hatcher, Henry Thornton and Cameron Boyce.

THU vs STR Dream11 Prediction

Adelaide Strikers are a strong side and will be desperate to make the playoffs. Expect them to win the contest.