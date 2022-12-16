THU vs STR Dream11 Prediction Today Match 5, BBL 2022-23 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Big Bash League League 2022-23

THU vs STR Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the Big Bash League 2022-23 match between Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers.

THU vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers Match Preview

The Sydney Thunder won the first game in a thriller of an encounter against the Melbourne Stars by 1 wicket. Their bowlers did a great job but the batters, especially the top order failed miserably. It is something they need to rectify as the likes of Alex Hales and Rilee Rossouw must perform consistently for them. Fazalhaq Farooqi, Gurinder Sandhu and Chris Green did a great job with the ball. Thunder will look to win this game and register their second consecutive match.

The Adelaide Strikers, meanwhile, also won their first game by 51 runs against the Sydney Sixers. They played like a team with both batters and bowlers performing well. Matt Short, Chris Lynn and Adam Hose were excellent with the bat while Henry Thornton and Rashid Khan decimated the Sixers batting unit. Adelaide will look to continue the winning momentum from the first game to this second match.



Also Read:

STA vs HUR Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 4, BBL 2022-23, Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Big Bash League 2022-23

BBL 2022-23 Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch Big Bash League 2022-23 LIVE on TV? Channels, Teams, Squads, Fixtures, Formats, Icon players and All you need to know



THU vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League Big Bash League 2022-23 Match Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers Date 16th December 2022

Time 2:45 PM IST

THU vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch will be a balanced one for this game. There will be some movement for the pacers with the new ball while the spinners will come into play as the game progresses. Batting is not that easy at this venue but the batters can play their shots once they are set. The average first innings score is 154 runs and teams batting first have 77% of the matches played here.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be clear with no chance of rain interruption.

Team News

No such news from either of the two teams.

THU vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Thunder: Alex Hales, Matt Gilkes (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Jason Sangha (c), Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Oliver Davies, Chris Green, Gurinder Sandhu, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Brendan Doggett

Adelaide Strikers: Matt Short, Jake Weatherald, Chris Lynn, Adam Hose, Thomas Kelly, Colin de Grandhomme. Harry Nielson (wk), Rashid Khan, Henry Thornton, Peter Siddle (c)

THU vs STR Dream11 Prediction

Both teams are very balanced but the Adelaide Strikers edge the Thunder in bowling and are expected to win this game.

THU vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Daniel Sams: Daniel Sams be an excellent captaincy pick. He bowled well in the first game and picked up 2 wickets. Sams will bowl in the power play, one over in the surge and then in the death overs. He will also bat in the middle order. Sams will be a must-pick in fantasy cricket.

Matt Short: Matt Short will be the best captaincy choice for your fantasy teams. He will open the innings for the Strikers. Short is an aggressive batter and can score big once he gets going. He scored 84 runs in the first game. Short will bowl 2-3 overs of his off-spin as well.

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan is an ideal captaincy, especially when he’s bowling second. He is arguably the best spinner in the world in white ball cricket and is a consistent performer. Rashid picked up 3 wickets in the first game against the Sydney Sixers.

THU vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Jason Sangha: Jason Sangha will be a top differential pick for this game. He will bat at number 4 for Sydney. He is a very talented batter and can score big when on song. Sangha scored 24 runs in the first game.

Alex Ross: Alex Ross will be an excellent differential pick, especially when Sydney Thunder are chasing. He has been a consistent performer for them over the years in the middle order. Ross is a good player of spin bowling and he looked good in the last match as well where he scored 28 runs.

Peter Siddle: Peter Siddle is a great differential pick. He will bowl in the crucial phases for the Strikers and can pick 2-3 wickets easily. Siddle is a seasoned campaigner in the BBL and he bowled really well in the first game.

THU vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Harry Nielsen: Harry Nielsen is one player whom you can avoid in your fantasy teams. He will bat too low to make an impact and we don’t know about his current form as well. He may give some points from wicket-keeping but his fantasy value is not worth it.

THU vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

THU vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team