TL-W vs ML-W Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Thailand Women vs Malaysia Women, Match 16, Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022

TL-W vs ML-W Dream11 Prediction, team and tips for the Women's Asia Cup match between Thailand Women and Malaysia Women.

TL-W vs ML-W Dream11 Match Preview

Thailand women are in terrific form as they have won their last two games in the Asia Cup. They are currently placed fifth in the points table and have a very good chance to climb up the ladder. Chantam and Chaiwai will lead the side with the bat. With the ball, Thipatcha Putthawong has been brilliant, having bowled a match winning spell of 2 for 12 in the last game against UAE.

Thailand have played Malaysia in T20 internationals and won both the games convincingly. Chaiwai and her side will be hoping to carry on their winning streak and make it three in three against Malaysia.

On the other hand, Malaysia are sitting at the bottom of the table with yet to win a game in the Asia Cup. Their batting has been hugely disappointing and nobody has risen to the occasion with the ball except Sasha Azmi and Mahirah Ismail. It will be the last game for Malaysia Women. Winfred Duraisingam and co will be hoping to have a consolation win and end the tournament on a high.

TL-W vs ML-W Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Thailand Women vs Malaysia Women, Match 16, Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Date and Time: 9th October 2022, Saturday, 8:30 AM IST

TL-W vs ML-W Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch for this game is expected to be a balanced one. The team winning the toss would like to bat first as chasing has been very difficult at this venue in this tournament. The average first innings total is around 115. Four of the last five games have been won by the team batting first.

TL-W vs ML-W Dream11 Prediction

Thailand Women will be the favorites to win this game. They are looking stronger both on paper and on the field.

Predicted TL-W vs ML-W Playing XI

Thailand Women: Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Natthakan Chantam, Chanida Sutthiruang, Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Sornnarin Tippoch, Phannita Maya, Nattaya Boochatham, Rosenan Kanoh, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Thipatcha Putthawong, Nanthita Boonsukham

Malaysia Women: Winifred Duraisingam (c), Elsa Hunter, Mas Elysa, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Aina Najwa (wk), Nur Arianna Natsya, Nurilyaa Natasya, Sasha Azmi, Aisya Eleesa, Nur Dania Syuhada

Top Captaincy Choices for TL-W vs ML-W Dream11 Match

Natthakan Chantam: Chantham is currently the highest run-scorer for Thailand in this Asia Cup. She recently became the first Women cricketer from Thailand to score 1000 T20I runs. Her 61 off 51 balls against Pakistan earlier this week helped her team to beat Pakistan. She is definitely one of the top choices for captaincy for this match.

Naruemol Chaiwai: Chaiwai has never got out against Malaysia in T20Is. She made an unbeaten 64 in her last outing against Malaysia. She is also the second highest run-scorer for Thailand in this tournament so far.

Thipatcha Putthawong: Putthawong has been the third best bowler in the ongoing Asia Cup. She has picked 6 wickets in four games and took a match winning 2 for 12 in the last game against UAE. Definitely one of the top choices for captaincy in this game.

Budget Pick for TL-W vs ML-W Dream11 Match

Mshirah Ismail (6 Credits): Ismail has taken the most number of wickets for Malaysia in this Asia Cup. She has earned 179 points in five games so far. The all-rounder will only cost 6 CR making her one of the best budget picks for this game.

Differential Picks for TL-W vs ML-W Dream11 Match

Winfred Duraisingam: The Malaysian skipper is one of the best differential picks for this game. Duraisingam took two wickets in her last outing against Thailand in T20Is. She will also open the batting and has 44 runs in the ongoing Asia Cup.

Sornnarin Tippoch: Tippoch took four wickets when these two teams met last time. She has taken only 2 wickets in the ongoing Asia Cup. This is the game where she can add few to her tally.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for TL-W vs ML-W Dream11 Match

If TL-W Bats First: C - Nattakan Chantam, VC - Thipatcha Puttawong

If ML-W Bats First: C - Mahirah Ismail, VC - Sasha Azmi

Mega League Team for TL-W vs ML-W Dream11 Match

If TL-W Bats First: C - Naruemol Chaiwai, VC - Winfred Duraisingam

If ML-W Bats First: C - Elsa Hunter, VC - Sornnarin Tippoch

Which Contests to Join for TL-W vs ML-W Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of up to 7 members is recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join the Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.