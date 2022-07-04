TNPL 2022: ITT vs DD Dream11 Prediction Today, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injuries And Weather Updates - Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons

Get Dream11 team, Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips for the ITT vs Dd Contest between Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans and Dindigul Dragons.

ITT vs DD Dream11 Match Preview

Dindigul Dragons are currently placed at the fifth in the points table with just one win and two defeats. Hari Nishaanth and K Vishal Vaidhya will open for DD, as both of them are currently the highest run getters this season so far. Rangaraj Suthesh is having a quiet start of the season and will be looking to make a mark in this game. Rajendra Vivek scored a match winning half century in the last game between these two teams. Dindigul will be playing their second game at home. They have won the last two games against ITT. They would like to continue their winning streak against them and register their second win in four games this year.

Also read: TNPL 2022 Live Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch Tamil Nadu Premier League LIVE on TV in India, Schedule, Date and Time

On the other side, Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans won the only game they have played this season. Aswin Crist took 2 wickets with the ball, followed by Subramanian Anand and Maan Bafna getting runs with the bat. Tushar Raheja took over after that and finished the chase with a 26-ball 42. Maan Bafna scored a half century in the last fixture between these two teams and was also the top run scorer for Idream last year. Captain Srikkanth got out early in the first game and will be looking to make an impact against a strong Dindigul side. ITT have not won against Dindigul since 2018. After winning the first game of the season, Idream Tiruppur will be looking to continue the momentum and improve their record against Dindigul by winning their second game of the season.

ITT vs DD Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons

Venue: NPR College Ground, Dindigul

Date and Time: 4th July 2022, Friday, 7:15 PM IST

ITT vs DD Venue and Pitch Report

NPR College Ground will host the 9th game of the TNPL between ITT and DD. The pitch did not change much in the first two games last week. The team batting second won both the games. The average first innings score is around 180. The team winning the toss should be bowling first.

ITT vs DD Dream11 Prediction

Dindigul Dragons won the last two games played between these two teams. It is expected to see DD win again in this game against ITT.

Probable ITT vs DD Playing XI

Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans: S Siddharth, Srikkanth Anirudha (c), Subramanian Anand, Maan Bafna, Suresh Kumar, Tushar Raheja (wk), R Rajkumar, M Mohammed, Aswin Crist, S Mohan Prasath, Lakshmi Sathiyannaarayan.

Dindigul Dragons: K Vishal Vaidhya, Hari Nishaanth (c), K Mani Bharathi (wk), Rajendran Vivek, RS Mokit Hariharan, Karaparambil Monish, AG Pradeep, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, M Silambarasan, S Arun, Rangaraj Suthesh

Top Captaincy Choices for ITT vs DD Dream11 Match

● Hari Nishaanth: Hari Nishaanth is one of the top captaincy choices in the tournament. He has 122 runs at an average of 40.66 in the first three games so far. 33, 81 is the last two scores of Hari Nishaanth against ITT.

● Maan Bafna: Maan Bafna scored a brilliant half century against DD in the last game he played last season. He was the top run scorer for Idream last season, and his all round abilities makes him one of the best captaincy choices.

● Rajendran Vivek: Rajendran Vivek is currently the highest wicket taker for Dindigul Dragons. He also scored a match winning fifty against Idream last year.

Budget Picks for ITT vs DD Dream11 Match

● Tushar Raheja (8.5 Credits): The wicket-keeper batter is coming off with a match winning knock in the first game of the season. Idream found themselves behind in the chase after losing Anand and Maan Bafna. Tushar Raheja played a 26 ball 42 knock and took his team across the line. He will only cost 8.5 CR, making him one of the best budget picks for this game.

● K Vishal Vaidhya (8.0 Credits): K Vishal Vaidhya will be opening the innings with Hari Nishaanth for DD. He is currently Dindigul’s second highest run-scorer. He has 110 runs in the first three matches of the season.

Differential Pick for ITT vs DD Dream11 Match

● Rangaraj Suthesh: Rangaraj Suthesh has not had the best of starts in this year’s TNPL. He has taken only two wickets in the first three games. But he was the highest wicket taker for Dindigul last year. He finished with a figure of 2 for 16 in four overs in the last outing he had against Idream. This makes him one of the best differential picks for this game.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for Dream11 Match

If ITT Bats First: C - Srikkanth Anirudha, VC - Aswin Crist;

If DD Bats First: C - Hari Nishaanth, VC - Rajendran Vivek;

Mega League Team for ITT vs DD Dream11 Match

If ITT Bats First: C - Maan Bafna VC - Rangaraj Suthesh;

If DD Bats First: C - K Vishal Vaidhya, VC - M Mohammed;

Which Contests to Join for ITT vs DD Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.