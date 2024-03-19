Top 3 CSK players you must pick in your Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team for IPL 2024

Defending champions CSK will be aiming for their sixth IPL title this season. But they will be concerned with the growing no. of injuries in their squad.

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings are gearing up for their sixth IPL trophy in IPL 2024. Led by the legendary MS Dhoni, CSK has the joint most no. of IPL titles, alongwith Mumbai Indians. In a thrilling final last season, Chennai Super Kings defeated Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets in the last ball to clinch the trophy.

Their squad strength will be tested this year because of the recent injury concerns. CSK are already without Devon Conway and Matheesha Pathirana for the initial few games of IPL 2024. Mustafizur Rahman, who was expected to be the replacement for Matheesha Pathirana, is the recent player in the injury list.

The left-arm quick was recently seen clutching his hamstring during the third ODI against Sri Lanka. He was taken off the field on a stretcher. The signs were not good for Chennai Super Kings, who are already struggling with their availability of players.

Ruturaj Gaikwad

IPL Record: Matches 52, Runs 1797, Bat Avg. 39.07, SR. 135.52

Ruturaj Gaikwad has scored heavily in the IPL over the past few seasons. Except 2022, he has averged over 40 in all the seasons he has played since 2020. Gaikwad is an important player for CSK at the top and likes play a long innings.

His calmness and composure has makes him such an important player in the CSK's batting line-up. The 27-year-old opener plays the fast bowlers and spinners equally well. In the absence of Conway, he will be expected to score big runs in IPL 2024.

Rachin Ravindra

T20I Record: Matches 20, Runs 214, Bat Avg. 16.46, SR. 133.75, Wkts 11, Bowl Avg. 22.45

In the absence of Conway, Rachin Ravindra is likely to partner Ruturaj Gaikwad at the top. Although it will be Ravindra's debut IPL season, but he has all the capabilities to be successful. He had a terriific ODI World Cup 2023 played in India where he scored 578 runs in just 10 matches. In the process, he averaged 64.22 with a strike rate of 106.44.

Ravindra is comfortable against both pace and spin as he showed in the World Cup. He might not have played a lot of T20 cricket but he has shown glimpses of his talent in the T20I matches he has played so far. He can be handy with his left-arm spin, which can play a role on a slow Chennai pitch. With the T20 World Cup approaching, he will be aiming to present his case in IPL 2024.

Ravindra Jadeja

IPL Record: Matches 226, Runs 2692, Bat Avg. 26.39, SR. 128.56, Wkts 152, Bowl Avg. 29.57

Ravindra Jadeja has been associated with CSK since 2012. Being an allrounder, he is a vital cog in CSK's line-up. Jadeja bowls quality left-arm spin, which can be helpful on spinner-friendly pitches at Chepauk. Adding to this, he has played some superb cameos with the bat for CSK as a finisher as well.

Jadeja is a highly experienced player in the IPL. He is likely to bowl four overs in almost every match of the season. The 35-year-old is also a superb fielder and has the ability to change the course of a game by his gun fielding. Being an allrounder, he will be a good addition in the Fantasy Cricket team.

If Devon Conway, Matheesha Pathirana, and Mustafizur Rahman are available for selection, they can be some good selections in the Fantasy team. Conway has been a consistent run-getter for CSK while Pathirana picks up wickets at difficult stages of the game. CSK will begin their IPL 2024 campaign against RCB at Chepauk on March 22.

