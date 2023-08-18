TRT vs BPH Dream11 Prediction, The Hundred 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, The Hundred Men's Competition

TRT vs BPH Dream11 Prediction: Trent Rockets are a strong unit, but Birmingham Phoenix will be raring to win the game. Expect Birmingham Phoenix to win the rubber.

TRT vs BPH Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

The Hundred 2023

Match

Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix

Date

19 August 2023

Time

7:00 PM IST

TRT vs BPH Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Alex Hales has 110 runs at a strike rate of 152.78 in four innings against Birmingham Phoenix.

Alex Hales’ last five scores: 0, 4, 15, 29 & 9.

Joe Root made 34 runs in his only innings against Birmingham Phoenix.

Joe Root’s score in The Hundred this season: 35, 14, 72* & 4.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore has 82 runs at a strike rate of 130.15 in three innings against Birmingham Phoenix.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore’s last five scores: 64, 6, 33, 15 & 4.

Colin Munro has 47 runs in two innings against Birmingham Phoenix.

Colin Munro’s last five scores: 36, 66*, 24, 15 & 10.

Samit Patel has 60 runs at a strike rate of 153.84 in three innings against Birmingham Phoenix.

Samit Patel’s last five scores: 16, 39*, 2, 1 & 3.

Daniel Sams made 55 runs in his only innings against Birmingham Phoenix. He has also taken 3 wickets in two innings against Birmingham Phoenix.

Daniel Sams’ last five scores: 13, 17, 32, 27 & 0*.

Daniel Sams’ last five figures: 2/28, 2/35, 0/33, 0/38 & 3/26.

Lewis Gregory has 68 runs at a strike rate of 147.82 in four innings against Birmingham Phoenix. He has also taken a solitary wicket in two innings against Birmingham Phoenix.

Lewis Gregory’s last five scores: 6*, 11*, 2, 11 & 9.

Lewis Gregory’s last five figures: 2/30, 0/35, 0/19, 0/7 & 3/19.

Ish Sodhi’s last five figures: 0/29, 1/29, 2/29, 3/22 & 1/31.

Luke Wood has 3 wickets in three innings against Birmingham Phoenix.

Luke Wood’s last five figures: 1/31, 0/15, 0/31, 3/23 & 1/26.

Sam Cook has 2 wickets in two innings against Birmingham Phoenix.

Sam Cook’s last five figures: 1/32, 2/48, 0/34, 0/23 & 0/26.

Will Smeed has 62 runs at a strike rate of 187.87 in four innings against Trent Rockets.

Will Smeed’s last five scores: 23, 6, 10, 8 & 21.

Ben Duckett has 37 runs in two innings against Trent Rockets.

Ben Duckett’s last five scores: 27, 23, 25, 10 & 34*.

Jamie Smith’s last five scores: 2, 60, 11, 15 & 13.

Liam Livingstone has 171 runs in four innings against Trent Rockets. He has also taken a solitary in three innings against Trent Rockets.

Liam Livingstone’s last five scores: 25, 3, 28, 27 & 7.

Liam Livingstone’s last five figures: 0/20, 1/8, 0/7, 1/22 & 1/22.

Moeen Ali has 113 runs at a strike rate of 171.21 in three innings against Trent Rockets. He has also taken 3 wickets in three innings against Trent Rockets.

Moeen Ali’s last five scores: 1, 33, 17, 1 & 12.

Moeen Ali’s last five figures: 1/17, 0/23, 1/15, 3/16 & 1/30.

Dan Mousley made 2 runs in his only innings against Trent Rockets.

Dan Mousley’s last five scores: 11, 15, 10, 5 & 9.

Dan Mousley’s last five figures: 1/1, 0/12, 0/5, 1/36 & 2/15.

Benny Howell has 23 runs in two innings against Trent Rockets. He has also taken 5 wickets in four innings against Trent Rockets.

Benny Howell’s last five figures: 0/15, 1/16, 2/16, 3/21 & 0/12.

Chris Woakes has a solitary wicket in two innings in The Hundred.

Adam Milne snared 2 wickets in his only innings against Trent Rockets.

Adam Milne’s last five figures: 0/18, 2/18, 0/23, 2/33 & 0/31.

Kane Richardson went wicketless in his only innings against Trent Rockets.

Kane Richardson’s last five figures: 1/5, 4/32, 0/11, 0/33 & 2/20.

TRT vs BPH Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The track in the previous game was excellent for the batters. Another fine batting track, with the ball coming on nicely can be expected. A total of around 160 will be a good one.

Weather Report

The temperature is expected to be around 21°C, with very little chance of rain.

TRT vs BPH Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Trent Rockets: Alex Hales, Joe Root, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Colin Munro, Sam Hain, Samit Patel, Lewis Gregory (c), Daniel Sams, Luke Wood, Sam Cook, Ish Sodhi.

Birmingham Phoenix: Will Smeed, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali (c), Liam Livingstone, Jamie Smith (wk), Dan Mousley, Benny Howell, Chris Woakes, Adam Milne, Kane Richardson, Tanveer Sangha.

TRT vs BPH Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Daniel Sams: Daniel Sams is the most popular pick for the captaincy position in the game. He is an all-rounder who will contribute with both bat and ball. His recent form has been decent.

Liam Livingstone: Liam Livingstone hasn’t been at his very best in the tournament so far. However, he is a dangerous player who also has a good record against Trent Rockets with the willow. Livingstone can also chip in with useful wickets.

Benny Howell: Benny Howell is another popular captaincy choice for this game. He is a shrewd bowler in this format and can scalp a few crucial wickets. Howell is also a more than handy batter.

TRT vs BPH Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Ish Sodhi: Ish Sodhi has been picked by less than 22% of users as of now, making him a good differential pick. Sodhi can scalp a few crucial wickets in the middle overs and fetch match-winning points.

Will Smeed: Will Smeed has been selected by less than 9% of users as of now. While his recent form hasn’t been top-notch, Smeed showed significant improvement in the previous game. Hence, he can be a good differential pick.

TRT vs BPH Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Lewis Gregory: Lewis Gregory did well in the previous game. However, he can be left out of the team for this encounter.

TRT vs BPH Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If TRT bat first:

Complete the team with Jamie Smith, Ish Sodhi and Chris Woakes.

If BPH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Ben Duckett, Will Smeed and Kane Richardson.

TRT vs BPH Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If TRT bat first:

Complete the team with Colin Munro, Chris Woakes and Ish Sodhi.

If BPH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Joe Root, Will Smeed, Ben Duckett and Kane Richardson.

TRT vs BPH Dream11 Prediction

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.