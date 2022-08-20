TRT vs LNS Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Predicted Playing XI, Dream11 Team, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Trent Rockets vs London Spirit, Match 20, The Hundred Men's 2022

TRT vs LNS Dream11 Match Preview

It’s the clash of the top two teams of this season. London Spirit are at the top of the points table with 4 wins while Trent Rockets have also won 4 games and are in 2nd position.

Trent Rockets have been in top form as a team. Their batters, especially the openers, have been in exceptional form and have scored runs in every game of this season. Alex Hales has given them a quick start while Dawid Malan has stayed till the end and scored big. Daniel Sams, Lewis Gregory, Luke Wood, Tabraiz Shamsi and the others have been in good form as well. Trent Rockets won their last game by 25 runs.

London Spirit are the only unbeaten team of the tournament so far. They have played 4 games and have won all of them. They have played as a team with the batters and bowlers assisting each other quite well. Adam Rossington, Glenn Maxwell, Eoin Morgan, Kieron Pollard and the others have been consistent with the bat while Jordan Thompson, Mason Crane, Nathan Ellis, Liam Dawson have done well in the bowling department. They have got an excellent leader in Eoin Morgan. London Spirit defeated the Northern Superchargers by 7 wickets in their last game. They will look to continue their winning streak.

TRT vs LNS Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Trent Rockets vs London Spirit, Match 20, The Hundred 2022

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Date and Time: 20th August 2022, Saturday 11:30 PM IST

TRT vs LNS Venue and Pitch Report

It’s a good batting wicket at Trent Bridge which will suit the home side. The pitch is flat with a quick outfield. The average first innings score here is 171 runs in 57 T20s. Scores of around 170-190+ have been crossed 31 times. Teams batting first have been successful at this venue. Pacers will get some movement with the new ball and the spinners will come into play as the game progresses.

TRT vs LNS Dream11 Prediction

Both teams are in excellent form and it’s going to be a thriller of a contest between them. Trent Rockets are having good depth in their line-up and they may edge the London Spirit in this game.

Predicted TRT vs LNS Playing XI

Trent Rockets: Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Colin Munro, Tom Moores (wk), Samit Patel, Lewis Gregory (c), Daniel Sams, Luke Wood, Samuel Cook, Tabraiz Shamsi

London Spirit: Daniel Bell-Drummond, Adam Rossington (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Dan Lawrence, Eoin Morgan (c), Kieron Pollard, Jordan Thompson, Liam Dawson, Nathan Ellis, Mason Crane, Brad Wheal

Top Captaincy Choices for TRT vs LNS Dream11 Match

Dawid Malan: Dawid Malan is currently the highest run-scorer of this season with 241 runs in 5 games at an average of 80.33. Malan has scored very consistently in every game. He scored 38 runs in the last game. He exploits the field restrictions and is a good player of spin bowling as well. He will be a great captaincy option for this game.

Glenn Maxwell: Glenn Maxwell has been in excellent form in the last two games. He is one of the best all-rounders in T20 cricket. Maxwell is batting at number 3 for his side and is picking wickets with the ball as well. He scored 43 in the last game and picked up one wicket. He may open the bowling in this game to counter Dawid Malan. Maxwell will be a very popular captaincy choice for your fantasy teams.

Alex Hales: Alex Hales has been in terrific form. He has been excellent at the top and has given good starts to the Trent Rockets. Hales attacks from the first ball and makes full use of the field restrictions. He scored 59 runs in just 29 balls in the last game. Hales can win games on his own if he stays at the crease for some time. He will be an excellent captaincy pick.

Budget Picks for TRT vs LNS Dream11 Match

Luke Wood (8.5 Credits): Luke Wood has performed in almost every match of this season. The left-arm pacer is in excellent form and is doing well for the Trent Rockets. He is a wicket-taker especially with the new ball. He picked up one wicket in the last game and 3 in the game before that. Wood will be a great budget pick.

Mason Crane (8.5 Credits): Mason Crane is the lead spinner for the London Spirit and he has done a great job until now. Crane has picked wickets in every game of this season. He picked 2 wickets in the last game. He will be an excellent budget pick.

Differential Pick for TRT vs LNS Dream11 Match

Samuel Cook: Samuel Cook will bowl with the new ball and then in death overs for the Trent Rockets. Cook bowls at a good pace and he was very impressive in the last game. He picked up one wicket. He will be a key bowler for the Trent Rockets and a top differential pick for your fantasy teams.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for TRT vs LNS Dream11 Match

If TRT Bats First: C - Alex Hales, VC - Glenn Maxwell

If LNS Bats First: C - Dawid Malan, VC - Adam Rossington

Mega League Team for TRT vs LNS Dream11 Match

If TRT Bats First: C - Jordan Thompson, VC - Daniel Sams

If LNS Bats First: C - Luke Wood, VC - Colin Munro

Which Contests to Join for TRT vs LNS Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.