TRT vs NOS Dream11 Prediction, The Hundred 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, The Hundred Men's Competition

TRT vs NOS Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

The Hundred 2023

Match

Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers

Date

09 August 2023

Time

7:30 PM IST

TRT vs NOS Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Alex Hales has 48 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 145.45 against Northern Superchargers.

Alex Hales at Nottingham in The Hundred: 207 runs, 142 balls, 145.77 SR & 2 fifties.

Alex Hales vs Callum Parkinson in the T20s: 88 runs, 63 balls, 139.68 SR & 4 dismissals.

Alex Hales vs off-spinners in The Hundred: 45 runs, 34 balls, 132.35 SR & 5 dismissals.

Alex Hales’ last five scores: 9, 39, 16, 1 & 0.

Dawid Malan has 88 runs at a strike rate of 169.23 in two innings against Northern Superchargers.

Dawid Malan at Nottingham in The Hundred: 229 runs, 177 balls, 28.62 avg, 129.37 SR & 8 dismissals.

Dawid Malan vs Callum Parkinson in the T20s: 45 runs, 30 balls, 150 SR & 2 dismissals.

Dawid Malan vs off-spinners in The Hundred: 52 runs, 40 balls, 130 SR & 3 dismissals.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore’s last five scores: 4, 19, 11, 0 & 31.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore at Nottingham in The Hundred: 68 runs, 13.60 avg, 119.29 SR & 5 dismissals.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore vs Callum Parkinson in the T20s: 64 runs, 44 balls, 145.45 SR & 2 dismissals.

Colin Munro has only 22 runs at a strike rate of 91.66 in two innings against Northern Superchargers.

Colin Munro’s last five scores: 10, 67, 43, 24 & 78*.

Colin Munro at Nottingham in The Hundred: 203 runs, 66.67 avg, 178.07 SR & 3 dismissals.

Colin Munro vs David Wiese in the T20s: 19 runs, 18 balls, 105.55 SR & 3 dismissals.

Colin Munro vs Wayne Parnell in the T20s: 39 runs, 33 balls, 118.18 SR & 2 dismissals.

Colin Munro vs leg-spinners in The Hundred: 41 runs, 36 balls, 113.88 SR & 3 dismissals.

Sam Hain’s last five scores: 63, 52, 12, 35 & 79*. He made 63 runs in the previous game at this venue.

Lewis Gregory at Nottingham in The Hundred: 64 runs, 37 balls, 173 SR & 2 dismissals.

Lewis Gregory’s last five scores: 2, 11, 9, 57* & 37*.

Lewis Gregory at Nottingham in The Hundred: 5 wickets, 13.60 avg, 11 SR & 7.42 economy rate.

Lewis Gregory’s last five figures: 3/19, 2/25, 0/18, 2/33 & 2/33.

Lewis Gregory vs LHBs in The Hundred: 3 wickets, 25.33 avg, 15 SR & 10.13 economy rate.

Lewis Gregory vs RHBs in The Hundred: 3 wickets, 34.33 avg, 23.66 SR & 8.70 economy rate.

Imad Wasim’s last five scores: 26, 7, 0, 19 & 43*.

Imad Wasim’s last five figures: 2/15, 1/14, 2/23, 2/23 & 1/25.

Daniel Sams picked up 3 wickets in his only innings against Northern Superchargers.

Daniel Sams’ last five scores: 0*, 8, 26*, 42 & 26.

Daniel Sams has 9 wickets at a strike rate of 14.22 against the RHBs in The Hundred, whereas he has only 1 wicket at a strike rate of 48 against the LHBs.

Daniel Sams at Nottingham in The Hundred: 6 wickets, 23.67 avg, 14.34 SR & 9.91 economy rate.

Luke Wood picked up 2 wickets in his only innings against Northern Superchargers.

Luke Wood vs LHBs in The Hundred: 5 wickets, 14.20 avg, 12.20 SR & 6.98 economy rate.

Luke Wood vs RHBs in The Hundred: 8 wickets, 32.25 avg, 21.50 SR & 9 economy rate.

Luke Wood at Nottingham in The Hundred: 5 wickets, 30.40 avg, 22.60 SR & 8.07 economy rate.

Sam Cook at Nottingham in The Hundred: 8 wickets, 20.50 avg, 14.12 SR & 8.71 economy rate.

Sam Cook vs LHBs in The Hundred: 2 wickets, 28 avg, 22.50 SR & 7.47 economy rate.

Sam Cook vs RHBs in The Hundred: 13 wickets, 16.07 avg, 12 SR & 8.04 economy rate.

Tom Banton has 14 runs at a strike rate of 107.69 in two innings against Trent Rockets.

Tom Banton vs Imad Wasim in the T20s: 49 runs, 26 balls, 188.46 SR & 2 dismissals.

Tom Banton vs Sam Cook in the T20s: 36 runs, 27 balls, 133.33 SR & 2 dismissals.

Tom Banton’s last five scores: 44, 36, 4, 28* & 7.

Matthew Short’s last five scores: 73, 8, 14, 5 & 43.

Harry Brook vs leg-spinners in The Hundred: 46 runs, 42 balls, 109.52 SR & 3 dismissals.

Adam Hose’s last five innings: 7*, 0, 42*, 23* & 6. He made 14 runs in his only innings against Trent Rockets.

Adam Hose vs leg-spinners in The Hundred: 32 runs, 21 balls, 152.38 SR & 2 dismissals.

Wayne Parnell vs LHBs in The Hundred: 1 wicket, 28 avg, 23 SR & 7.30 economy rate.

Wayne Parnell vs RHBs in The Hundred: 5 wickets, 11.40 avg, 9.40 SR & 7.28 economy rate.

Wayne Parnell’s last five figures: 1/30, 1/14, 1/22, 0/16 & 1/35.

Reece Topley has been wicketless in the two innings against Trent Rockets.

Reece Topley vs LHBs in The Hundred: 6 wickets, 16.83 avg, 12 SR & 8.42 economy rate.

Reece Topley vs RHBs in The Hundred: 7 wickets, 32 avg, 20.42 SR & 9.40 economy rate.

Adil Rashid vs Trent Rockets: 3 wickets, 10 avg, 8.33 SR & 7.20 economy rate.

Adil Rashid has snared 2 wickets in five balls at Nottingham in the competition.

Adil Rashid vs LHBs in The Hundred: 7 wickets, 20.42 avg, 15.57 SR & 7.87 economy rate.

Adil Rashid vs RHBs in The Hundred: 15 wickets, 16.06 avg, 13.53 SR & 7.12 economy rate.

Adil Rashid’s last five figures: 1/29, 1/14, 2/23, 0/33 & 1/23.

Callum Parkinson’s last five figures: 0/20, 1/37, 1/29, 1/35 & 3/22.

Callum Parkinson vs LHBs in T20 Blast 2023: 7 wickets, 14.42 avg, 11.85 SR & 7.30 economy rate.

Callum Parkinson vs RHBs in T20 Blast 2023: 10 wickets, 29.50 avg, 24.70 SR & 7.16 economy rate.

TRT vs NOS Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface in the previous game was a balanced one, providing an even contest between bat and ball. Expect a similar track again.

In the T20 Blast this season, the pacers took only 57.42% of the wickets, meaning there will also be something for the spinners, like the previous one. A total of around 150 can be a winning score.

Weather Report

The temperature will be around 21°C, with very little chance of rain.

TRT vs NOS Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Trent Rockets: Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Colin Munro, Sam Hain, Imad Wasim, Lewis Gregory (c), Daniel Sams, Matthew Carter, Luke Wood, Sam Cook.

Northern Superchargers: Tom Banton, Matthew Short, Harry Brook, Adam Hose, Saif Zaib, David Wiese, Wayne Parnell, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Callum Parkinson.

TRT vs NOS Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Daniel Sams: Daniel Sams is one of the best choices for the captaincy in this game. He is an all-rounder who can contribute with both bat and ball. His recent form has also been pretty good.

Matthew Short: Matthew Short is easily the most popular captaincy option for the game. He showed exceptional batting skills and might open the innings again. He is also a useful bowler, which makes him a complete package.

Harry Brook: Harry Brook is a fine batter and in good form. He made 63 runs in the last game. Brook can again play a blinder if he bats in the same position.

TRT vs NOS Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Colin Munro: Colin Munro has surprisingly been picked up by less than 24% of the users as of now. He has been in top form of late, and his record at Nottingham in the competition has also been really good. Hence, he can be a game-changer in fantasy teams.

Callum Parkinson: Callum Parkinson has been selected by less than 3% of the people, which makes him a good differential pick. He has a top record against a few batters of Trent Rockets and has overall taken 13 wickets at a strike rate of 13.61 at Nottingham in the T20s.

TRT vs NOS Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Saif Zaib: Saif Zaib might bat at No. 5 and might not bowl much, either. Drop him for this game.

TRT vs NOS Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If TRT bat first:

Complete the team with three of Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Dawid Malan, Sam Hain and Adil Rashid.

If NOS bat first:

Complete the team with Tom Banton, Luke Wood and Wayne Parnell.

TRT vs NOS Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If TRT bat first:

Complete the team with Sam Hain, Dawid Malan and Callum Parkinson.

If NOS bat first:

Complete the team with Colin Munro, Wayne Parnell and Sam Cook.

TRT vs NOS Dream11 Prediction

Trent Rockets have a good squad and the advantage of playing at home. Northern Superchargers batted beautifully in the previous game, but their batting unit is still light. Expect Trent Rockets to win the game.

