TRT vs OVI Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Trent Rockets vs Oval Invincibles, Match 17, The Hundred Men's 2022

TRT vs OVI Dream11 Match Preview

Trent Rockets are looking in excellent form as a team. They won three games in a row before losing the last one. They are in 4th position with 3 wins and 1 loss in 4 matches but are lacking behind in the net run-rate. They were defeated by the Birmingham Phoenix by 7 wickets in the last match. They will look to bounce back strongly in this game. Alex Hales and Dawid Malan have been phenomenal at the top while they are followed by Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Colin Munro, Ian Cockbain, Lewis Gregory and Daniel Sams. All of them are capable batters and it shows the depth they have in the batting department. The bowling unit has also done well with Luke Wood and Daniel Sams performing consistently but the others also need to contribute.

Oval Invincibles lost their first game of this season but they have been on a roll after that as they have won three matches in a row. Their batters and bowlers are doing well which is a great sign going forward in the tournament. Will Jacks have been in the form of his life. There is room for improvement for the other batters. Sam Billings, Rilee Rossouw, Jason Roy, etc need to step with the bat. Sunil Narine and Sam Curran have been excellent as the openers while Reece Topley and Mohamamd Hasnain have been good in the pace department. Oval defeated the Southern Brave by 7 wickets in their last game and they will look to continue their winning streak.

TRT vs OVI Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Trent Rockets vs Oval Invincibles, Match 17, The Hundred 2022

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Date and Time: 17th August 2022, Wednesday 11:30 PM IST

TRT vs OVI Venue and Pitch Report

It will be an excellent batting wicket at Trent Bridge. A high scoring game is expected between the two teams with many explosive batters playing against each other. The average first innings score here is 171 runs in 57 T20 games. 190+ has been scored 17 times while scores in the range of 170-190 have been scored 14 times. Teams may prefer chasing but teams batting first have been more successful here by winning 34 matches.

TRT vs OVI Dream11 Prediction

Trent Rockets are more balanced as a team with good depth in their squad. They will start as the favorites to win the match.

Predicted TRT vs OVI Playing XI

Trent Rockets: Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Colin Munro, Ian Cockbain, Samit Patel, Lewis Gregory (c), Daniel Sams, Luke Wood, Luke Fletcher/Samuel Cook, Tabraiz Shamsi

Oval Invincibles: Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Rilee Rossouw, Sam Billings (c & wk), Sam Curran, Jordan Cox (wk), Sunil Narine, Tom Curran, Danny Briggs, Reece Topley, Mohammad Hasnain

Top Captaincy Choices for TRT vs OVI Dream11 Match

Dawid Malan: Dawid Malan has been in sublime form this season. He has two 80+ scores in 4 matches. He got out early in the last game but Malan has been very consistent at the top and will be the default captaincy choice for this game. He scored 98* in the second last game against Manchester and 88 in the game before against the Northern Superchargers.

Will Jacks: Will Jacks has been in exceptional form for the Oval Invincibles. He has scores of 1, 81 and 108* in the three games that he has played this season. Jacks scored a brilliant century in the last game and won the game on his own. It was the highest score by a batter in The Hundred. Jacks plays very aggressively and looks to attack from the first ball. He will be an excellent captaincy option for this game.

Alex Hales: Alex Hales failed in the last game but he has been in terrific form at the top for the Trent Rockets. Hales is currently one of the best openers in T20 cricket and he has been in exceptional form as well. Hales has scored runs in almost every match he has played this season and has scored them very quickly. Hales can change the course of the game if he stays at the crease. He will be a must pick and a great captaincy option for your fantasy teams.

Budget Picks for TRT vs OVI Dream11 Match

Luke Wood (8.5 Credits): Luke Wood will start the Trent Rockets’ bowling and he is a wicket-taker with the new ball. He picked 3 wickets in the last game. The left arm-pacer swings the new ball and will look to pick early wickets in this game as well. He will be an excellent budget pick.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore (8.5 Credits): Tom Kohler-Cadmore will bat at number 3 or 4 depending on who gets out first. He is a talented batter and has done well in T20 leagues he has been part of. He likes to play his shots and can score big once he gets going. He scored a quickfire 30 against the Manchester Originals. Tom will be a good budget pick.

Differential Pick for TRT vs OVI Dream11 Match

Sam Billings: Sam Billings will be a top differential pick for your fantasy teams. Billings will bat at number 4 and will keep the wickets as well. He is one of those English batters who are good against spin bowling. Billings can keep scoring at a good strike-rate in the middle-overs and will be a key batter for his side in the middle-order. Billings has looked far from his best till now but he is an experienced player and will perform when his team needs him the most.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for TRT vs OVI Dream11 Match

If TRT Bats First: C - Dawid Malan, VC - Will Jacks

If OVI Bats First: C - Reece Topley, VC - Luke Wood

Mega League Team for TRT vs OVI Dream11 Match

If TRT Bats First: C - Sam Curran, VC - Daniel Sams

If OVI Bats First: C - Alex Hales, VC - Sunil Narine

Which Contests to Join for TRT vs OVI Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.