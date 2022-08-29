TRT vs WEF Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Trent Rockets vs Welsh Fire, Match 29, The Hundred Men's 2022

TRT vs WEF Dream11 Match Preview

Trent Rockets have been the best side in the tournament after 28 matches. They are at the top of the points table with 5 wins in 7 matches. They have been in excellent form as a team and it reflects in their performance till now. The opening duo of Alex Hales and Dawid Malan have been exceptional while the likes of Colin Munro, Tom Cohler-Kaddmore, Daniel Sams, Lewis Gregory, and Samit Patel have been in good form as well with the bat. Luke Wood, Rashid Khan, Samuel Cook, Daniel Sams, and the others have been in top form as a bowling unit. This will be the last game of the league stage for the Trent Rockets and they will look to win it and confirm their place in the finals.

The Welsh Fire, meanwhile, has been below average as a team. They have failed miserably this season and are at the bottom of the points table after losing all the 7 games they have played. They are yet to win a game this season. The batting unit has struggled very badly. All the batters have been very inconsistent and that’s the main reason for their poor performance. Welsh Fire will look to win this game and end their campaign with a win.

TRT vs WEF Dream11 Match Venue, Date, and Time

Match: Trent Rockets vs Welsh Fire, Match 29 The Hundred 2022

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Date and Time: 29th August 2022, Monday 11:30 PM IST

TRT vs WEF Dream11 Match Venue and Pitch Report

It will be the batter’s paradise at Trent Bridge. Runs will flow at this venue and a high-scoring game is expected if Trent Rockets bat first. The average first innings score here is 171 runs in all T20s and it has been 191 in 2022. The ball comes onto the bat nicely and the boundaries are comparatively on the smaller side as well. Teams will prefer chasing but batting first sides have won 39 games out of 71 played here. Trent Rockets’ batting unit will enjoy this venue.

TRT vs WEF Dream11 Match Prediction

Trent Rockets are more balanced as a team and are in top form as well. They will be the clear favourites to win this game.

Probable TRT vs WEF Playing XI

Trent Rockets: Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Colin Munro, Tom Moores (wk), Lewis Gregory (c), Daniel Sams, Samit Patel, Luke Wood, Samuel Cook, Tabraiz Shamsi

Welsh Fire: Joe Clarke (wk), Tom Banton, Ben Duckett, David Miller, Leus du Plooy, Josh Cobb (c), Ryan Higgins, Matthew Critchley, David Payne, Ish Sodhi, Jake Ball

Top Captaincy Choices for TRT vs WEF Dream11 Match

Dawid Malan: Dawid Malan is in sublime form this season and is the highest run scorer of The Hundred 2022 with 300 runs in 7 games at an average of 60. Malan scored 59 in the last game which was his third 50+ score this season. He will be the best captaincy choice for this game as he is scoring runs consistently for his team.

Ben Duckett: Ben Duckett has been the best batter for the Welsh Fire this season. Duckett has looked in great touch in the last two games. He scored 64* runs in the last game against the Northern Superchargers. Duckett will bat at number 3 and will look to do well in this game and finish his season on a good note. He will be a great captaincy option, especially if Welsh is batting first.

Alex Hales: Alex Hales will be an excellent captaincy option for this game. Hales is one of the most destructive opening batters in white ball cricket. If he gets going, he can take the game away from the opposition. He has been in terrific form as well. Hales is the highest run-scorer at Trent Bridge in T20s with 1961 runs in 65 innings at an average of 33.81 and striking at a whopping 161.67. He will look to score big at his home ground.

Budget Picks for TRT vs WEF Dream11 Match

Ish Sodhi (8.5 Credits): Ish Sodhi will be the best budget pick at 8.5 credits. He has been in excellent form and has bowled well in the two games that he has played. He has 2 wickets each in both games. Sodhi is a wicket-taker and will be the best bowler for his team.

Differential Picks for TRT vs WEF Dream11 Match

Samuel Cook: Samuel Cook will be an excellent differential pick for this match. Cook has been in terrific form with the ball. He will bowl with the new ball and then in the death overs. Cook bowls at a high pace and has a good back of the hand slower delivery as well. He has picked 2 wickets each in the last two games. He will be a key bowler for his team and a must-pick in your fantasy team.

Leus du Plooy: Leus du Plooy is the best differential pick for your fantasy teams. Du Plooy will bat in the lower order for the Welsh Fire. He has looked in great touch in all the three games that he has played this season. He scored 21* in the last game. Du Plooy can score big if gets the chance to bat up the order.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for TRT vs WEF Dream11 Match

If TRT Bats First: C - Alex Hales, VC - Dawid Malan

If WEF Bats First: C - Colin Munro, VC - Ben Duckett

Mega League Team for TRT vs WEF Dream11 Match

If TRT Bats First: C - Samuel Cook, VC - Luke Wood

If WEF Bats First: C - Daniel Sams, VC - Ish Sodhi

Which Contests to Join for TRT vs WEF Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of up to 7 members is recommended with the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.