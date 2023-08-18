TRT-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Prediction, The Hundred 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, The Hundred Women's Competition

TRT-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Prediction: Considering the current form and the team on paper, TRT-W should win this match against BPH-W.

TRT-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

The Hundred Women 2023

Match

Trent Rockets Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women

Date

19th August 2023

Time

3:30 PM IST

TRT-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

TRT-W has won two of their last three games. As a result, they are currently placed fourth in the league standings with 2 wins in six games, including a washed out.

BPH-W, on the other hand, has been the worst team of the tournament with zero wins so far.

BPH-W are placed at the bottom of the table with one point from a washed out game.

Nat Sciver has been TRT-W’s best batter in the competition with 177 runs in five innings.

Meanwhile, Kirstie Gordon has been the leading bowler with seven wickets under her name.

Gordon will be up against her former side BPH-W for the first time. She had an impressive record while playing for the Birmingham franchise.

Katie Levick has taken 8 wickets for BPH-W with an impressive strike rate of 12.5.

Sophie Devine and Amy Jones have been the leaders with the bat for BPH-W as usual.

Emily Arlott has not been at her best but it is worth mentioning that she has a bowling strike rate of 13 against TRT-W.

Last time these two sides met at Trent Bridge, Erin Burns earned points with both bat and ball.

Bryoni Smith has been a silent killer for TRT-W. She has made some impactful runs and took wickets with the ball. The best batting performance from a TRT-W was Bryoni’s 70 at Trent Bridge.

Pick one team with Levick and Gordon as captain.

Pick one team with only top four batters from both the sides.

Also Read:

SOB-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Prediction, The Hundred 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips

'Colleagues, not friends' - R Ashwin explains thought behind controversial remarks

Additional fast bowler of third spinner option? Check out India's probable squad for ODI WC

TRT-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface at Trent Bridge in Nottingham is expected to be a balanced one. We will get to see an equal battle between the bat and ball. Both seamers and spinners can control the game due to the dryness of the wicket while batters can score big once they are settled. Batting first has been a tricky task, therefore, the team winning the toss must bowl first. First innings score is expected to be around 130.



Weather Report

The sky will remain partly cloudy throughout the day with no rain predicted during the match time in Nottingham.

Team News

There is no major news reported from both sides.

TRT-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Trent Rockets Women: Lizelle Lee (wk), Bryony Smith, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Fran Wilson, Joanne Gardner, Naomi Dattani, Katherine Sciver- Brunt, Alana King, Alexa Stonehouse, Kirstie Gordon

Birmingham Phoenix Women: Sophie Devine, Tess Flintoff, Amy Jones (wk), Erin Burns, Eve Jones (c), Sterre Kalis, Abigail Freeborn, Issy Wong, Hannah Baker, Emily Arlott, Katie Levick.

TRT-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Nat Sciver-Brunt: Nat Sciver continues to be at the top of the list of captaincy options ahead of TRT-W's match. She is their best batter with 177 runs in five innings. In addition, we all know how lethal she can be on her day with the ball.

Kirstie Gordon: Kirstie Gordon has been the best bowler for Trent this year. Her wicket taking abilities will make a lot of difference to your points tally. She is TRT-W's highest wicket-taker with 7 wickets in five games. In addition, she has a pretty impressive record against BPH-W at Trent Bridge.

Sophie Devine: Sophie Devine will be the safest captaincy option from BPH-W side. Overall, a very poor tournament for the Kiwi veteran but we know how big a difference maker she can be on her day. Therefore, it is advisable to keep her as one of the captaincy choices for this match.

TRT-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Naomi Dattani: Dattani can be one of the best differential picks for this game. Her all-round abilities can make a huge difference to your points tally. She is selected by only 10% of the teams as of writing this.

Erin Burns: Erin Burns has not been selected by even half of the teams as of writing this. Therefore, considering her all-round abilities, keep Burns as one of the differential picks for this match.

TRT-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Harmanpreet Kaur: Harmanpreet Kaur continues to be a risky pick whenever TRT-W are in action. She is a big name, especially in this format but her poor form makes her a risky pick to have in your XI.

TRT-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If TRT-W bat first

Complete team with three of E Jones, Baker, Flintoff, Burns

If BPH-W bat first

Complete team with three of King, Dattani, Brunt, Gardner

TRT-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If TRT-W bat first

Complete team with three of Wilson, E Jones, Dattani, Flintoff

If BPH-W bat first

Complete team with three of Devine, King, Brunt, Burns

TRT-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Prediction:

Considering the current form and the team on paper, TRT-W should win this match against BPH-W.