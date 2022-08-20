TRT-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Trent Rockets Women vs London Spirit Women, Match 12, The Hundred Women 2022

TRT-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Match Preview

Trent Rockets women have won only one game out of 3 played and are in 4th position in the points table. Their batters have failed to get going and it’s a big concern for them going ahead in the tournament. Natalie Sciver has been the only consistent player with the bat and the others need to step-up. They lost against the Oval Invincible women by 5 wickets in their last game. The bowling unit has done well with the likes of Bryony Smith, Sarah Glenn, Alana King doing well. Their star bowler Katherine Brunt has been off-color and they will hope that she comes back in form quickly.

London Spirit have been struggling very badly as they have lost both the games that they have played till now and are in 7th position. They lost their last game by 5 runs against the Northern Superchargers. They have quality players like Beth Mooney, Amelia Kerr, Megan Schutt, etc and are in good form as well. They need to perform as a team and that’s where they are lacking behind. London Spirit women will look to put in a team performance in this game and register their first win off this season.

TRT-W vs LNS-W Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Trent Rockets Women vs London Spirit Women, Match 12, The Hundred Women’s Competition 2022

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Date and Time: 20th August 2022, Saturday, 8:00 PM IST

TRT-W vs LNS-W Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at Trent Bridge is one of the best for batting in this tournament. The pitch will be flat with the ball coming onto the bat nicely. The average first innings score here is 171 runs in T20s. The only women’s game played here saw the team batting first score 145 runs. There will be some movement for the pacers with the new ball while the spinners will be important as well. Teams will prefer chasing after winning the toss but teams batting first have won 34 out of 57 T20s played here.

TRT-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Prediction

Both teams have been average till now but London Spirit are looking in all sorts as a team. The Trent Rockets will start as the favorites to win this game.

Predicted TRT-W vs LNS-W Playing XI

Trent Rockets Women: Bryony Smith, Elyse Villani, Natalie Sciver (c), Mignon du Preez, Marie Kelly, Abigail Freeborn (wk), Alana King, Katherine Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Kathryn Bryce, Sophie Munro

London Spirit Women: Beth Mooney (wk), Grace Scrivens, Amelia Kerr, Danielle Gibson, Sophie Luff, Naomi Dattani, Alice Manoaghan, Charlotte Dean (c), Natasha Wraith, Freya Davies, Megan Schutt

Top Captaincy Choices for TRT-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Match

Amelia Kerr: Amelia Kerr has been in exceptional form for some time now. She scores runs consistently and picks wickets for fun. She will be the best captaincy option for this game. Kerr will bat at number 3 and will bowl full quota of her leg-spin. She scored 37 and picked one wicket in the first game and scored 16 runs and picked 2 wickets in the last game. Kerr will fetch points from both batting and bowling.

Natalie Sciver: Natalie will be an excellent captaincy pick. Sciver is currently one of the best all-rounders in women’s cricket. She scored 59* runs in the last game. She’s the main batter for her side and is in good form as well. Sciver will bowl a few sets as well. She will contribute with both and ball which makes her a must pick for this game.

Beth Mooney: Beth Mooney has been in top form. She scored 97 runs in her first game of this season. Mooney is amongst the best openers in women’s cricket and she’s known for scoring big when she gets going. She scored 30 runs in the last game. Mooney can fetch lots of points with her batting and will be a great captaincy choice.

Budget Picks for TRT-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Match

Bryony Smith (8.5 Credits): Bryony Smith will be the best budget pick for this game. Smith will open the innings and will bowl full quota of her off-spin. Smith scored 10 runs and picked up 3 wickets in the last game. She will score runs and pick wickets which makes her a must pick.

Sarah Glenn (8.5 Credits): Sarah Glenn is a talented leg-spinner and a genuine wicket-taker. She has been in good form and picked 2 wickets in the last game. Glenn will be a key bowler for the side and a top budget pick.

Differential Pick for TRT-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Match

Katherine Brunt: Katherine Brunt will be the best differential pick for this game. Brunt is one of the best bowlers in world cricket. She is a genuine wicket-taker and a proven performer. She swings the new ball and has a good slower ball as well. Brunt was in top form for the national side in recent series’. She is capable with the bat and can score big if she gets to face enough deliveries. Brunt will be a great pick for your fantasy teams.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for TRT-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Match

If TRT-W Bats First: C - Amelia Kerr, VC - Natalie Sciver

If LNS-W Bats First: C - Alana King, VC - Katherine Brunt

Mega League Team for TRT-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Match

If TRT-W Bats First: C - Bryony Smith, VC - Beth Mooney

If LNS-W Bats First: C - Elyse Villani, VC - Mignon du Preez

Which Contests to Join for TRT-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.