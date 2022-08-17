TRT-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Trent Rockets Women vs Oval Invincibles Women, Match 9, The Hundred Women's 2022

TRT-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Match Preview

Trent Rockets are in 3rd position in the points table with one win and one loss in two games. They won their first game quite comprehensively by 43 runs and lost the last match one sidedly by 8 wickets. The batting unit has failed to get going in both the games. This is a big concern for the Rockets and they will look to rectify it quickly. They have the likes of Natalie Sciver, Mignon du Preez, Elyse Villani, Katherine Brunt and Alana King in their side and they need to take responsibility with the bat. The bowling unit is in top form and they will look to continue that. Trent Rockets will look to come back on track by winning this game.

Oval Invincibles have also won one match and lost one. They are in 4th position in the points table. They won their first game by 9 wickets and lost the last one by 12 runs. Oval are looking in good form as a team with their batters and bowlers assisting each other quite well. Lauren Winfield and Suzie Bates have been in good form and they will again look to give their side a good start. They have Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Shabim Ismail in big names while Ryana Macdonal Gay and Sophia Smale have also showcased their skills in the two games. Oval will be eyeing a win this game to get the valuable two points.

TRT-W vs OVI-W Venue, Date and Time

Match: Trent Rockets Women vs Oval InvinciblesWomen, Match 9, The Hundred Women’s Competition 2022

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Date and Time: 17th August 2022, Wednesday, 8:00 PM IST

TRT-W vs OVI-W Match Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at Trent Bridge is one of the best for batting in this tournament. The pitch will be flat with the ball coming onto the bat nicely. The average first innings score here is 171 runs. There will be some movement for the pacers with the new ball while the spinners will be important as well. Teams will prefer chasing after winning the toss but teams batting first have won 34 out of 57 T20s played here.

TRT-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Prediction

Both teams are evenly matched but Trent Rockets have good depth in their squad. They have many quality all-rounders as well and they will be the favorites to win this game.

Probable TRT-W vs OVI-W Playing XI

Trent Rockets Women: Bryony Smith, Elyse Villani, Natalie Sciver (c), Mignon du Preez, Marie Kelly, Abigail Freeborn (wk), Alana King, Katherine Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Kathryn Bryce, Georgia Davis

Oval Invincibles Women: Lauren Windield-Hill (wk), Suzie Bates (c), Alice Capsey/Aylish Cranstone, Marizanne Kapp, Mady Villiers, Kira Chathli, Kirstie White, Eva Gray, Ryana Macdonald Gay, Shabnim Ismail, Sophia Smale

Top Captaincy Choices for TRT-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Match

Alana King: Alana King will be an excellent captaincy choice for this game. She is a wicket-taker and picks wickets in clusters. King picked 4 wickets including a hat-trick in the first game. She is the lead spinner for Australia’s women’s team and has been in exceptional form. She is more than handy with the bat as well and will be a must pick in your fantasy teams.\

Natalie Sciver: Natalie is currently one of the best all-rounders in women's cricket. She’s a proven performer and a match-winner. Sciver will bat at number for the Trent Rockets and will bowl her full quota of sets. She scored 31 runs and picked up one wicket in the last game. Sciver will fetch points from both batting and bowling which makes her a very valuable pick for this match.

Lauren Winfield: Lauren Winfield has been in terrific touch in this edition of the The Hundred Women’s competition. She scored 74 runs in the first game and 25 runs in the second match. Winfield likes to hold one end and play long. She can score big once she’s set. She will fetch points from wicket-keeping as well and will be a great captaincy option for this match.

Budget Picks for TRT-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Match

Sophia Smale (8.5 Credits): Sophia Smale is a top budget pick for this game. Sophia has been in excellent form in this season and has bowled well in both the games she has played till now. She picked two wickets in the last game and one wicket in the last game. Smale bowls tight lines and lengths and keeps a check on the scoring rate.

Sarah Glenn (8.5 Credits): Sarah Glenn is a talented leg-spinner and a genuine wicket-taker. She has been in good form for her national side as well. Glenn picked 2 wickets in the first game. She can fetch good points from her bowling which makes her a good budget pick.

Differential Pick for TRT-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Match

Marizanne Kapp: Kapp is one of the best all-rounders in women’s cricket. She bowls medium pace and is a good batter. Kapp can win games from both batting and bowling alone. She will be the lead bowler for her side and will bat at number 4. Kapp will be an excellent differential pick for this game.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for TRT-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Match

If TRT-W Bats First: C - Alana King, VC - Lauren Winfield

If OVI-W Bats First: C - Suzie Bates, VC - Katherine Brunt

Mega League Team for TRT-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Match

If TRT-W Bats First: C - Natalie Sciver, VC - Ryana Macdonald-Gay

If OVI-W Bats First: C - Marizanne Kapp, VC - Shabnim Ismail

Which Contests to Join for TRT-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.