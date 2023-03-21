UP-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction, WPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Women's Premier League, Match 20

UP-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the WPL 2023 match between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals.

UP-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction: UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Women Match Preview

UP Warriorz have booked their place in the playoffs. They won their last game by 3 wickets against the Gujarat Giants and will be a very confident side coming into this game. They may look to give a chance to some of the players on the bench. Grace Harris and Tahlia McGrath are their main batters while Sophie Ecclestone is leading the side with the ball. The Indian players are in good form as well. UP will look to register their third consecutive win in this game.

Delhi Capitals women are at the top of the points table with 5 wins in 7 matches. They defeated the Mumbai Indians by 9 wickets in the last game. Delhi has been in exceptional form as a team. Their bowlers are in top form while the batters have been in good touch as well. Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning came back to form in the last game while Alice Capsey was at her destructive best. Marizanne Kapp has been in great form with both bat and ball. Delhi will look to win this game and confirm their place in the finals of the WPL 2023.

Also Read: WPL 2023 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Women's Premier League LIVE on TV in India and rest of the world, Squads, Dates, Timings and Venues

UP-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League WPL 2023 Match UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Date 21st March 2023

Time 7:30 PM IST

UP-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the DY Patil Sports Academy has helped the pacers with the new ball and batting has been easy at this venue. There will be plenty of help for the pacers with the new ball. The spinners will get some purchase as well since the pitches are getting tired. But overall, the batters will dominate the game. The average first innings score here is 157 runs. Chasing sides have won 7 out of the 9 games played at the venue.

Weather Report

It will be a clear day with no chance of rain.

Team News

No such updates from either of the teams.

UP-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (c &wk), Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Simran Shaikh, Anjali Sarvani, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Delhi Capitals Women: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav

UP-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction

Delhi Capitals will start as the favourites but UP is in excellent form as a team and they are not to be taken lightly.

UP-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Tahlia McGrath: Tahlia McGrath will be an excellent captaincy option. She is a destructive batter and is scoring runs for fun. Her last two scores are 57 and 38. McGrath may bowl a few overs as well.

Marizanne Kapp: Marizanne Kapp will bowl 4 overs and she’ll bat in the middle order. Kapp has been in good form and will be a key player for the Capitals. She 2 key wickets in the last game and gave the upper hand to her side. Kapp will be an ideal captaincy pick.

Grace Harris: Grace Harris will be a top captaincy choice. She’s in red-hot form and is scoring runs in every game. Her last three scores read - 72, 39 and 46 runs. Harris is bowling a few overs as well. She will be a key batter for UP in this game.

UP-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Arundhati Reddy: Arundhati Reddy will be the best differential pick for this game. She will bowl in the death overs and is capable with the bat as well. She picked up 1 wicket in the last game and conceded only 10 runs in 3 overs.

Parshavi Chopra: Parshavi Chopra will be an excellent differential pick. She is in good form with the ball and is bowling the key overs for UP. The leg-spinner picked up 2 wickets in the last game.

UP-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction: Player to Avoid

Simran Shaikh: Simran Shaikh will bat lower in the order and she’s not in good form as well. She will be our player to avoid in this match.

UP-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

UP-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team