UP-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, WPL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 8 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

UP-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction: Both teams have been inconsistent so far. The toss will play a massive role, with the chasing team having slightly more advantage. However, UP Warriorz have more match-winners and multi-dimensional players in their squad, and they found a winning combination in the previous match. Expect them to continue their winning streak.

UP-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Women’s Premier League 2024

Match

UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants

Date

01 March 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

UP-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Alyssa Healy’s previous five scores: 33, 13, 5, 10 & 29.

Alyssa Healy vs Lea Tahuhu in T20s since 2019: 39 runs, 37 balls, 105.40 SR & 6 dismissals.

Kiran Navgire’s last five scores: 57, 10, 1, 43 & 2. She also has a fifty against Gujarat Giants.

Tahlia McGrath has 57 runs at a strike rate of 146.15 in two WPL innings against Gujarat Giants. She also has a fifty against them.

Tahlia McGrath vs Ashleigh Gardner in T20s: 41 runs, 46 balls, 13.66 average, 89.13 SR & 3 dismissals.

Tahlia McGrath’s last five scores: 1, 1, 22, 16 & 23.

Grace Harris has 131 runs at a strike rate of 195.52 in two WPL innings against Gujarat Giants. She also has two fifties against them.

Grace Harris’ previous five scores: 38*, 17, 38, 8* & 31*.

Deepti Sharma’s previous five scores: 27*, 5, 13*, 14 & 30. Her previous five figures: 1/40, 0/24, 1/23, 1/32 & 2/22.

Sophie Ecclestone has 3 wickets at an average of 17.33 and a strike rate of 16 in two WPL innings against Gujarat Giants.

Sophie Ecclestone’s previous five figures: 1/25, 1/31, 1/26, 2/43 & 2/13.

Rajeshwari Gayakwad’s previous five figures: 1/38, 0/20, 2/24, 2/20 & 1/8.

Harleen Deol’s last five scores: 22, 8, 6, 4 & 12*.

Beth Mooney’s last five scores: 8, 24, 82, 13 & 72*.

Beth Mooney vs Rajeshwari Gayakwad in T20s: 63 runs, 50 balls, 31.50 average, 126 SR & 2 dismissals.

Phoebe Litchfield’s last five scores: 5, 7, 4, 2 & 17*.

Ashleigh Gardner has 85 runs at a strike rate of 146.55 in two WPL innings against UP Warriorz. She also has a fifty against them.

Ashleigh Gardner vs Deepti Sharma in T20s in the previous five years: 61 runs, 45 balls, 135.55 & 5 dismissals.

Dayalan Hemalatha has 78 runs at a strike rate of 169.57 in two WPL innings against UP Warriorz.

Dayalan Hemalatha’s previous five scores: 31*, 3, 57, 16* & 1.

Sneh Rana vs Sophie Ecclestone in T20s: 21 runs, 18 balls, 116.66 SR & 2 dismissals.

Lea Tahuhu’s previous five scores: 0/21, 1/17, 1/17, 2/16 & 1/41.

UP-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Bengaluru this WPL has been 140, and teams bowling first have won five of the six matches here. Batting has been easier while chasing, tempting sides to elect field first after winning the toss. The team batting first will have to score around 170 to pose a significant threat to the opponent. The track should be decent for batting, with some new-ball movement for pacers.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 27°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.

UP-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Vrinda Dinesh, Deepti Sharma, Shweta Sehrawat, Poonam Khemnar, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Gujarat Giants: Harleen Deol, Beth Mooney (c & wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Veda Krishnamurthy, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Kathryn Bryce, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Lea Tahuhu, Meghna Singh.

UP-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Tahlia McGrath: Tahlia McGrath is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. While her recent form has been shaky, McGrath is still a valuable player, contributing with both bat and ball. She will bat in the top order and bowl a few crucial overs.

Grace Harris: Grace Harris has shown tremendous form in the initial phase of the second WPL edition. Harris will bat in the middle order and can score big on a nice batting track. She also contributes with the ball and can be mighty effective, especially while bowling first.

Ashleigh Gardner: Ashleigh Gardner is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Gardner always contributes equally with bat and ball. Gardner will fetch ample points with his all-round skills.

UP-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Anjali Sarvani: Anjali Sarvani’s selection % currently stands at 9.15. Sarvani will operate in all phases, surging his probability of dismissing a few batters. Speedsters have got some assistance with the new ball, and batters look to go hard in slog overs. Sarvani will bowl in both phases, so she can be tried in a few teams.

Harleen Deol: While Harleen Deol has had a rough start to this WPL edition, she is a capable batter. Harleen will open the innings and can weave a long innings. She is known to play big knocks and will get ample deliveries to get her eye in. Last year, Deol played a decent 46-run innings against UP Warriorz and can be included in a few fantasy teams.

UP-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Poonam Khemnar: Poonam Khemnar has been batting in the lower order this WPL, facing only 16 deliveries in two innings. Further, she has only bowled a solitary over in three games. Khemnar’s under-utilisation doesn’t make her a valuable pick in fantasy teams, and avoiding her would be a wise decision.

UP-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If UP-W bat first:

Complete the team with three among Alyssa Healy, Phoebe Litchfield, Shweta Sehrawat, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana, and Lea Tahuhu.

If GUJ-W bat first:

Complete the team with three among Kiran Navgire, Tanuja Kanwar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, and Sophie Ecclestone.

UP-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If UP-W bat first:

Complete the team with three among Phoebe Litchfield, Shweta Sehrawat, Lea Tahuhu, and Meghna Singh.

If GUJ-W bat first:

Complete the team with three among Harleen Deol, Tanuja Kanwar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, and Anjali Sarvani.

UP-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction

Both teams have been inconsistent so far. The toss will play a massive role, with the chasing team having slightly more advantage. However, UP Warriorz have more match-winners and multi-dimensional players in their squad, and they found a winning combination in the previous match. Expect them to continue their winning streak.

