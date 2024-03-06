UP-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, WPL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 14 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

UP-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction: Both teams have quality players. However, Mumbai Indians Women are a strong team and more balanced than UP Warriorz. Expect them to win the contest.

UP-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Women’s Premier League 2024

Match

UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Women

Date

07 March 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

UP-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Kiran Navgire has 129 runs at an average of 32.25 and a strike rate of 146.59 in four WPL innings against Mumbai Indians Women. She also has a fifty against them.

Kiran Navgire vs leg-spinners in WPL 2024: 9 runs, 7 balls, 4.50 average, 128.57 SR & 2 dismissals. Amelia Kerr has dismissed him twice in 14 balls.

Kiran Navgire’s previous five scores: 18, 12, 57, 10 & 1.

Alyssa Healy has 110 runs at an average of 27.50 and a strike rate of 120.88 in four WPL innings against Mumbai Indians Women. She also has a fifty.

Alyssa Healy vs left-arm orthodox in WPL 2024: 20 runs, 19 balls, 10 average, 105.26 SR & 2 dismissals.

Alyssa Healy vs Hayley Matthews in T20s: 91 runs, 75 balls, 22.75 average, 121.33 SR & 4 dismissals.

Alyssa Healy vs Nat Sciver-Brunt in T20s: 130 runs, 94 balls, 32.50 average, 138.29 SR & 4 dismissals.

Alyssa Healy vs Shabnim Ismail in T20s: 57 runs, 50 balls, 19 average, 114 SR & 3 dismissals.

Alyssa Healy’s previous five scores: 55, 33, 33, 13 & 5.

Chamari Athapaththu vs Amelia Kerr in T20s: 72 runs, 47 balls, 24 average, 153.19 SR & 3 dismissals.

Chamari Athapaththu’s previous five scores read: 8, 17, 11, 46 & 6. Chamari Athapaththu’s last five figures read: 0/32, 0/19, 0/37, 0/17 & 2/19.

Grace Harris has 91 runs at an average of 45.50 and a strike rate of 159.65 in three WPL innings against Mumbai Indians Women. She also has 2 wickets against them.

Grace Harris vs Nat Sciver-Brunt in T20s: 40 runs, 37 balls, 8 average, 108.10 SR & 5 dismissals.

Grace Harris vs Shabnim Ismail in T20s: 36 runs, 37 balls, 12 average, 97.29 SR & 3 dismissals.

Grace Harris’ previous five scores: 5, 60*, 38*, 17 & 38.

Deepti Sharma has 63 runs at an average of 31.50 and a strike rate of 105 in four WPL innings against Mumbai Indians Women. She also has 3 wickets at an average of 48 and a strike rate of 30 in four WPL innings against them.

Deepti Sharma vs RHBs in 2024: 6 wickets, 29.83 average, 38 SR & 7.78 economy rate. Deepti Sharma vs LHBs in 2024: 2 wickets, 22 average, 21 SR & 6.28 economy rate.

Sophie Ecclestone has 7 wickets at an average of 15.57 and a strike rate of 13.71 in four WPL innings against Mumbai Indians Women. She also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Sophie Ecclestone vs RHBs in 2024: 6 wickets, 16.66 average, 15.66 SR & 6.38 economy rate. Sophie Ecclestone vs LHBs in 2024: 1 wicket, 24 average, 23 SR & 6.26 economy rate.

Sophie Ecclestone’s previous five figures: 1/22, 3/20, 1/25, 1/31 & 1/26.

Rajeshwari Gayakwad has 4 wickets at an average of 30.57 and a strike rate of 24 in four WPL innings against Mumbai Indians Women.

Rajeshwari Gayakwad’s previous five figures: 0/43, 1/33, 1/38, 0/20 & 2/24.

Hayley Matthews has 128 runs at an average of 32 and a strike rate of 106.67 in four WPL innings against UP Warriorz. She also has 3 wickets at an average of 35.33 and a strike rate of 28 in four WPL innings against them.

Hayley Matthews vs left-arm orthodox in WPL 2024: 24 runs, 27 balls, 8 average, 88.88 SR & 3 dismissals. Sophie Ecclestone has dismissed him 6 times in 91 balls.

Hayley Matthews vs RHBs in WPL 2024: 2 wickets, 51.50 average, 31 SR & 9.97 economy rate. Hayley Matthews vs LHBs in WPL 2024: 0 wickets & 7.50 economy rate.

Hayley Matthews’ last five scores: 29, 26, 55, 7 & 0. Hayley Matthews’ previous five figures: 1/23, 0/29, 0/32, 1/33 & 0/21.

Yastika Bhatia has 96 runs at an average of 24 and a strike rate of 117.07 in four WPL innings against UP Warriorz.

Yastika Bhatia vs Anjali Sarvani in T20s: 36 runs, 25 balls, 18 average, 144 SR & 2 dismissals.

Yastika Bhatia’s previous five scores: 6, 31, 26, 7 & 57.

Nat Sciver-Brunt has 141 runs at an average of 70.50 and a strike rate of 154.95 in four WPL innings against UP Warriorz. She also has 2 wickets against them.

Nat Sciver-Brunt vs RHBs in WPL 2024: 4 wickets, 30.25 average, 20.25 SR & 8.96 economy rate. Nat Sciver-Brunt in WPL 2024: 1 wicket, 21 average, 21 SR & 6 economy rate.

Nat Sciver-Brunt’s previous five scores: 5, 27, 19, 22 & 19. Nat Sciver-Brunt’s last five figures: 0/38, 2/27, 0/30, 1/14 & 2/33.

Harmanpreet Kaur has 92 runs at an average of 46 and a strike rate of 131.43 in three WPL innings against UP Warriorz. She also has a fifty against them.

Harmanpreet Kaur vs Sophie Ecclestone in T20s: 39 runs, 60 balls, 13 average, 65 SR & 3 dismissals.

Harmanpreet Kaur vs Chamari Athapaththu in T20s: 39 runs, 33 balls, 13 average, 118.18 SR & 3 dismissals.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s last five scores: 6, 46*, 55, 3 & 6.

Amelia Kerr has 55 runs at an average of 18.33 and a strike rate of 137.50 in three WPL innings UP Warriorz. She also has 5 wickets at an average of 22.80 and a strike rate of 18 in four WPL innings against them.

Amelia Kerr vs Sophie Ecclestone in T20s: 40 runs, 37 balls, 13.33 average, 108.10 SR & 3 dismissals.

Amelia Kerr vs RHBs in WPL 2024: 6 wickets, 22 average, 14.16 SR & 9.32 economy rate. Amelia Kerr vs LHBs in WPL 2024: 1 wicket, 17 average, 17 SR & 6 economy rate.

Amelia Kerr’s previous five scores: 17, 40*, 23, 31 & 24. Amelia Kerr’s last five figures: 0/35, 0/20, 1/34, 4/17 & 2/43.

Shabnim Ismail vs RHBs in WPL 2024: 4 wickets, 18.25 average, 15 SR & 7.30 economy rate. Shabnim Ismail vs LHBs in WPL 2024: 1 wicket, 15 average, 12 SR & 7.50 economy rate.

Shabnim Ismail’s previous five figures: 1/46, 3/18, 1/24, 1/22 & 2/21.

Saika Ishaque has 5 wickets at an average of 19.20 and a strike rate of 15.20 in four WPL innings against UP Warriorz.

Saika Ishaque’s previous five figures: 1/29, 1/9, 0/17, 0/8 & 0/17.

UP-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The track in Delhi will be slightly on the slower side, with pacers bowling more cutters and slower ones into the pitch. There wasn’t much dew in the previous game, so the toss might not be that big a factor. Still, the team winning the toss will prefer chasing, and a first-innings total of around 160 will be a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 22°C, with mostly cloudy, is forecast.

UP-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Kiran Navgire, Chamari Athapaththu, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Khemnar, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor.

Mumbai Indians Women: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque.

UP-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Grace Harris: Grace Harris is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Harris will contribute with both bat and ball, and her recent form has been top-notch. Another good outing is well on the cards.

Hayley Matthews: Hayley Matthews is another popular captaincy option for this game. Matthews will contribute with both bat and ball. She has a fine bowling record against UP Warriorz.

Nat Sciver-Brunt: Nat Sciver-Brunt is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Nat will contribute with both bat and ball. She bats in the top order and bowls at least a couple of overs.

UP-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Anjali Sarvani: Anjali Sarvani will bowl in different phases. There will be some help with the new ball, and Sarvani can exploit it. Further, bowling at the death will increase her probability of taking wickets.

Saika Ishaque: Saika Ishaque will bowl in the middle overs. The track will be slow, and Ishaque can use it in her favour. She might get a few wickets in this game.

UP-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Humaira Kazi: Humaira Kazi might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

UP-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If UP-W bat first:

Complete the team with three among Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shweta Sehrawat, Shabnim Ismail, and Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

If MI-W bat first:

Complete the team with three among Alyssa Healy, Amanjot Kaur, Poonam Khemnar, Anjali Sarvani, and Chamari Athapaththu.

UP-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If UP-W bat first:

Complete the team with three among Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque, and Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

If MI-W bat first:

Complete the team with three among Kiran Navgire, Chamari Athapaththu, Pooja Vastrakar, and Anjali Sarvani.

UP-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction

Both teams have quality players. However, Mumbai Indians Women are a strong team and more balanced than UP Warriorz. Expect them to win the contest.

