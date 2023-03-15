UP-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Prediction, Match 13, WPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

UP-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the WPL 2023 match between UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bangalore

UP-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Prediction: UP Warriorz Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Match Preview

UP Warriorz are in the 3rd position with 2 wins in 4 games. They lost their last game against the Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets. UP has a good line-up with the likes of Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Shabnim Ismail, Grace Harris and other domestic players in their ranks. Their batting is over-dependent on Healy, McGrath and Grace Harris if she plays. Kiran Navgire played one great knock but she has been inconsistent since then. Their bowling is also very much dependent on the spin duo of Ecclestone and Deepti. UP defeated RCB by 10 wickets in their last meeting and will look to do a double on them.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, meanwhile, are having a horrible season in the WPL. They have a star-studded line-up and they are one of the strongest sides on paper in the tournament but they are yet to win their first game after 5 matches. RCB has lost 5 games in a row. There have been some individual performances but they’ve failed to get going as a team. Elysse Perry is the only consistent performer. Their big names - Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Heather Knight and others must perform consistently in the remaining games. RCB will look to settle the score with UP and register their first win.

Also Read: WPL 2023 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Women's Premier League LIVE on TV in India and rest of the world, Squads, Dates, Timings and Venues

UP-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League WPL 2023 Match UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Date 15th March 2023

Time 7:30 PM IST

UP-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the DY Patil Sports Academy has helped the pacers with the new ball and batting has been easy at this venue. The spinners will get some purchase as well since the pitches are getting tired. But overall, the batters will dominate the game. The average first innings score here is 157 runs. Chasing sides have won 4 out of the 6 games played at the venue.

Weather Report

It will be a clear day with no chance of rain.

Team News

No such updates from either of the teams.

UP-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (c &wk), Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Shewta Sehrawar, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

RCB Women: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight/Dae van Niekerk, Richa Ghosh (wk), Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Renuka Singh Thakur, Preeti Bose

UP-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Prediction

It’s about time that RCB registers their first win. They have a strong squad but the players are not in good form. Expected them to bounce back in this game.

UP-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Sophie Ecclestone: Sophie Ecclestone is the number 1 bowler in WT20Is and she’s in great form in the WPL as well. Ecclestone has 8 wickets in 4 games and she picked up 4 wickets in the last game against RCB. Sophie will be an excellent captaincy option, especially when UP is bowling first.

Ellyse Perry: Ellyse Perry has scored 195 runs at an average of 48.75 including 2 half-centuries in the tournament. She is the second-highest run-scorer of the WPL 2023. Perry will bowl 4 overs as well. She will be the most popular captaincy pick for this game.

Alyssa Healy: Alyssa Healy is the third-highest run-scorer of the tournament with 185 runs at an average of 61.67. She scored a brilliant 96* in the last game against RCB and 58 in the last game against the Mumbai Indians. Healy is amongst the best openers in women’s cricket and she’s in good form as well.

UP-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Devika Vaidya: Devika Vaidya’s fantasy value has increased since she started opening the innings. She scored 36* runs against RCB. She’s not bowling that frequently but she may bowl an over or two. Devika will be an ideal differential pick.

Shabnim Ismail: Shabnim Ismail is one of the best pace bowlers in women’s cricket. She bowls fast and can trouble the batters with her pace and bounce. Ismail is in decent form and will be an excellent differential pick if she plays this game.

UP-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Prediction: Player to Avoid

Shweta Sehrawat: Shewta Sehrawat has been demoted in the batting order which has affected her fantasy value. She’s not in good form as well. She will be our player to avoid in this match.

UP-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

UP-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team