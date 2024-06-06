USA vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today Match 11: Playing XI, T20 World Cup 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips, United States vs Pakistan Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

USA vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: USA are a good side with terrific players. However, Pakistan have match-winners. Pakistan’s squad looks stronger and more balanced overall, especially their pace attack. Expect the Babar Azam-led side to win the game.

USA vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

T20 World Cup 2024

Match

United States vs Pakistan

Date

6 June 2024

Time

9:00 PM IST

USA vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Steven Taylor has 174 runs at an average of 29 and a strike rate of 132.82 in six T20I innings in 2024. He also has a fifty this year.

Steven Taylor vs left-arm spin in T20Is since 2022: 76 runs, 47 balls, 25.33 average, 161.70 SR & 3 dismissals.

Steven Taylor’s last five scores: 0, 31, 28, 39 & 54.

Monank Patel has 190 runs at an average of 31.66 and a strike rate of 140.74 in six T20I innings in 2024. He also has two fifties this year.

Monank Patel vs spin in T20Is since 2022: 74 runs, 73, 18.50 average, 101.36 SR & 4 dismissals.

Monank Patel’s last five scores: 16, 42, 12, 2 & 68.

Andries Gous has 226 runs at an average of 32.28 and a strike rate of 148.68 in seven T20I innings in 2024. He also has three fifties this year.

Andries Gous vs left-arm pace in T20Is since 2022: 27 runs, 23 balls, 13.50 average, 117.39 SR & 2 dismissals.

Andries Gous vs leg-spinners in T20Is in 2024: 14 runs, 8 balls, 7 average, 175 SR & 2 dismissals.

Andries Gous’ previous five scores: 65*, 27, 0, 23 & 4.

Aaron Jones has 189 runs at an average of 31.50 and a strike rate of 141.04 in eight T20I innings in 2024. He also has a fifty this year.

Aaron Jones vs left-arm pace in T20Is since 2022: 29 runs, 33 balls, 14.50 average, 87.87 SR & 2 dismissals.

Aaron Jones’ last five scores: 94*, 2, 35, 4 & 2.

Corey Anderson has 149 runs at an average of 37.25 and a strike rate of 110.37 in six T20I innings in 2024. He also has 2 wickets this year.

Corey Anderson vs left-arm pace in T20Is since 2022: 32 runs, 31 balls, 16 average, 103.22 SR & 2 dismissals.

Corey Anderson vs off-spinners in T20Is since 2022: 49 runs, 50 balls, 24.50 average, 98 SR & 2 dismissals.

Corey Anderson’s last five scores: 3*, 18, 11, 34* & 55.

Nitish Kumar has 84 runs at an average of 28 and a strike rate of 140 in four T20I innings in 2024. He also has a fifty this year.

Nitish Kumar vs left-arm pace in T20Is in 2024: 25 runs, 17 balls, 12.50 average, 147.05 SR & 2 dismissals.

Nitish Kumar’s last five scores: 3, 7*, 10, 64 & 0.

Harmeet Singh has 81 runs at an average of 81 and a strike rate of 202.50 in four T20I innings in 2024. He also has 7 wickets at an average of 21.71 and a strike rate of 20.28 in seven T20I innings this year.

Harmeet Singh vs RHBs in T20Is since 2022: 7 wickets, 14.85 average, 14.14 SR & 6.30 economy rate. Harmeet Singh vs LHBs in T20Is since 2022: 0 wickets & 6.48 economy rate.

Harmeet Singh’s last five scores: 0, 33*, 14*, 34* & 22. Harmeet Singh’s previous five figures: 1/27, 0/22, 0/27, 0/23 & 4/18.

Shadley van Schalkwyk has 8 wickets at an average of 25.25 and a strike rate of 16.50 in seven T20I innings in 2024.

Shadley van Schalkwyk vs RHBs in T20Is since 2022: 4 wickets, 29.50 average, 16.25 SR & 10.89 economy rate. Shadley van Schalkwyk vs LHBs in T20Is since 2022: 2 wickets, 32.50 average, 21.50 SR & 9.06 economy rate.

Shadley van Schalkwyk’s last five figures: 0/34, 0/14, 2/21, 2/42 & 0/24.

Jasdeep Singh has 5 wickets at an average of 36.80 and a strike rate of 25.20 in seven T20I innings in 2024.

Jasdeep Singh vs RHBs in T20Is since 2022: 2 wickets, 50 average, 29 SR & 10.34 economy rate. Jasdeep Singh vs LHBs in T20Is since 2022: 2 wickets, 26.50 average, 22 SR & 7.22 economy rate.

Jasdeep Singh’s last five figures: 0/24, 0/10, 1/20, 1/30 & 1/24.

Ali Khan has 5 wickets at an average of 23 and a strike rate of 13.80 in three T20I innings in 2024.

Ali Khan vs RHBs in T20Is since 2022: 3 wickets, 36.33 average, 22.33 SR & 9.76 economy rate. Ali Khan vs LHBs in T20Is since 2022: 2 wickets, 13.50 average, 11 SR & 7.36 economy rate.

Ali Khan’s last five scores: 1/41, 3/25, 1/49, 2/39 & 0/32.

Saurabh Netravalkar has 8 wickets at an average of 23.37 and a strike rate of 18 in eight T20I innings in 2024.

Saurabh Netravalkar vs RHBs in T20Is since 2022: 9 wickets, 21.11 average, 18 SR & 7.03 economy rate. Saurabh Netravalkar vs LHBs in T20Is since 2022: 5 wickets, 15.20 average, 13.80 SR & 6.60 economy rate.

Saurabh Natravalkar’s last five figures: 0/16, 0/25, 2/15, 1/27 & 1/29.

Pakistan:

Mohammad Rizwan has 406 runs at an average of 50.75 and a strike rate of 134.43 in 12 T20I innings in 2024. He also has three fifties this year.

Mohammad Rizwan’s last five scores: 23, 0, 56, 75*& 1.

Babar Azam has 538 runs at an average of 38.42 and a strike rate of 142.70 in 14 T20I innings in 2024. He also has six fifties this year.

Babar Azam vs off-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 43 runs, 29 balls, 14.33 average, 148.27 SR & 3 dismissals.

Babar Azam’s last five scores: 36, 32, 75, 0 & 57.

Usman Khan has 97 runs at an average of 19.40 and a strike rate of 140.57 in five T20I innings in 2024.

Usman Khan vs leg-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 22 runs, 17 balls, 7.33 average, 129.41 SR & 3 dismissals.

Usman Khan’s last five scores: 38, 31, 16, 5 & 7.

Fakhar Zaman has 382 runs at an average of 34.72 and a strike rate of 157.85 in 11 T20I innings in 2024. He also has three fifties this year.

Fakhar Zaman vs leg-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 96 runs, 68 balls, 32 average, 141.17 SR & 3 dismissals.

Fakhar Zaman’s last five scores: 9, 45, 78, 20 & 43.

Iftikhar Ahmed has 161 runs at an average of 16.10 and a strike rate of 118.38 in 12 T20I innings in 2024.

Iftikhar Ahmed vs left-arm pace in T20Is since 2023: 27 runs, 13 balls, 13.50 average, 207.69 SR & 2 dismissals.

Iftikhar Ahmed’s last five scores: 21, 23, 5, 37* & 6.

Shadab Khan has 3 wickets in eight T20I innings in 2024.

Shadab Khan vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 5 wickets, 50.80 average, 36.40 SR & 8.37 economy rate. Shadab Khan vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 4 wickets, 31.25 average, 22 SR & 8.52 economy rate.

Shadab Khan’s last five scores: 0, 3, 0, 15* & 7. Shadab Khan’s previous five figures: 0/20, 0/55, 0/54, 1/15 & 0/24.

Shaheen Afridi has 27 wickets at an average of 14.74 and a strike rate of 10.92 in 14 T20I innings in 2024. He also has a four-wicket haul this year.

Shaheen Afridi vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 28 wickets, 14.07 average, 10.64 SR & 7.93 economy rate. Shaheen Afridi vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 5 wickets, 32.20 average, 21 SR & 9.20 economy rate.

Shaheen Afridi’s last five figures: 0/20, 3/36, 3/14, 3/49 & 1/26.

Naseem Shah has 4 wickets in five T20I innings in 2024.

Naseem Shah vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 5 wickets, 46.40 average, 30.80 SR & 9.03 economy rate. Naseem Shah vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 0 wickets & 11.06 economy rate.

Naseem Shah’s last five scores: 0/51, 1/36, 1/37, 1/44 & 1/27.

Haris Rauf has 12 wickets at an average of 19.41 and a strike rate of 11.33 in six T20I innings in 2024.

Haris Rauf vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 12 wickets, 20.58 average, 12.25 SR & 10.08 economy rate. Haris Rauf vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 11 wickets, 12.36 average, 9.54 SR & 7.77 economy rate.

Haris Rauf’s last five figures: 3/38, 2/34, 1/22, 0/25 & 1/47.

Mohammad Amir has 5 wickets at an average of 44.60 and a strike rate of 29.20 in seven T20I innings in 2024.

Mohammad Amir vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 5 wickets, 39.60 average, 25.60 SR & 9.28 economy rate. Mohammad Amir vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 0 wickets & 8.33 economy rate.

Mohammad Amir’s previous five figures: 0/27, 0/34, 1/32, 1/44 & 0/41.

USA vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The track in Dallas in the previous game was nice for batting, with the ball coming nicely for batters. Expect another decent batting surface. There will be some help for pacers early on. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 170 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 29°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

USA vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

United States: Steven Taylor, Monank Patel (c & wk), Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Shadley van Schalwyk, Corey Anderson, Nitish Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Ali Khan, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir.

USA vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Mohammad Rizwan: Mohammad Rizwan is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Rizwan will open the innings and is a consistent batter. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

Babar Azam: Babar Azam will open the innings. Azam will score handsome runs since he is consistent. He can score big.

Shaheen Afridi: Shaheen Afridi is another popular captaincy option for this game. Shaheen will bowl in different phases, increasing his probability of taking wickets. He can dismiss a few batters.

USA vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Shadley van Schalwyk: Shadley van Schalwyk has been selected by less than 12% of users as of now. Shadley will contribute with both bat and ball and can fetch ample points. His recent form has been decent.

Mohammad Amir: Mohammad Amir’s selection % currently stands at 28.29. Amir will bowl in different phases and will get some assistance off the deck. He can snare a few wickets.

USA vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Nitish Kumar: Nitish Kumar might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

USA vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If USA bat first:

Complete the team with three among Steven Taylor, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Harmeet Singh, and Naseem Shah.

If PAK bat first:

Complete the team with three among Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Fakhar Zaman, Saurabh Netravalkar, and Naseem Shah.

USA vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If USA bat first:

Complete the team with three among Monank Patel, Shadab Khan, Shadley van Schalwyk, Mohammad Amir, and Ali Khan.

If PAK bat first:

Complete the team with three among Andries Gous, Usman Khan, Haris Rauf, and Saurabh Netravalkar.

USA vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

USA are a good side with terrific players. However, Pakistan have match-winners. Pakistan’s squad looks stronger and more balanced overall, especially their pace attack. Expect the Babar Azam-led side to win the game.

