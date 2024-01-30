VIP vs EMI Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, ILT20 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 15 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

VIP vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: MI Emirates are a strong team and should win the contest.

VIP vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

International League T20 2024

Match

Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates

Date

30 January 2024

Time

8:00 PM IST

VIP vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Colin Munro has 1422 runs at an average of 30.25 and a strike rate of 150.31 in 50 T20 innings since 2023. He also has ten fifties.

Adam Hose has 882 runs at an average of 26.72 and a strike rate of 136.53 in 41 T20 innings since 2023. He also has two fifties.

Azam Khan has 1132 runs at an average of 30.59 and a strike rate of 155.92 in 49 T20 innings since 2023. He also has four fifties and a century.

Shaheen Afridi has 66 wickets at an average of 21.25 and a strike rate of 14.95 in 45 T20 innings since 2023. He also has three four-wicket and a five-wicket haul.

Matheesha Pathirana has 31 wickets at an average of 20.70 and a strike rate of 15 in 21 T20 innings since 2023.

Muhammad Waseem has 1075 runs at an average of 41.34 and a strike rate of 157.16 in 29 T20 innings since 2023. He also has nine fifties.

Nicholas Pooran has 1335 runs at an average of 31.78 and a strike rate of 162.60 in 48 T20 innings since 2023. He also has eight fifties and a century.

Andre Fletcher has 390 runs at an average of 35.45 and a strike rate of 131.75 in 12 T20 innings since 2023. He also has three fifties.

Trent Boult has 26 wickets at an average of 19.15 and a strike rate of 14.76 in 17 T20 innings since 2023.

VIP vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Dubai has been 159, with the pacers snaring 72.86% of wickets here. Expect a decent batting track, with some help for the speedsters. The teams winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 165 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 24°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

VIP vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Desert Vipers: Colin Munro (c), Alex Hales, Adam Hose, Wanindu Hasaranga, Rohan Mustafa, Azam Khan (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Aryan Lakra, Luke Wood, Matheesha Pathirana.

MI Emirates: Kusal Perera, Muhammad Waseem, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Tim David, Andre Fletcher, Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Waqar Salamkheil, Trent Boult.

VIP vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Wanindu Hasaranga: Wanindu Hasaranga is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Hasaranga will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has also been good. Expect him to fetch ample points again.

Nicholas Pooran: Nicholas Pooran is in tremendous form. Pooran will bat in the top order and can play a long innings. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

Dwayne Bravo: Dwayne Bravo will contribute with both bat and ball. Bravo has bowled well in patches and can snare crucial wickets. His batting will also fetch a few points.

VIP vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Matheesha Pathirana: Matheesha Pathirana has a selection % of less than 10 as of now. Pathirana will bowl in different phases. Bowling in death overs will increase his probability of taking wickets.

Waqar Salamkheil: Waqar Salamkheil has been selected by less than 7% of users as of now. Salamkheil will bowl in the middle overs and can snare a few wickets. He has bowled well this season.

VIP vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Aryan Lakra: Aryan Lakra might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

VIP vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If VIP bat first:

Complete the team with three among Colin Munro, Azam Khan, Tim David, Shadab Khan, and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

If EMI bat first:

Complete the team with three among Alex Hales, Muhammad Waseem, Akeal Hosein, Waqar Salamkheil, and Luke Wood.

VIP vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If VIP bat first:

Complete the team with three among Azam Khan, Andre Fletcher, Shadab Khan, and Muhammad Rohid Khan.

If EMI bat first:

Complete the team with three among Alex Hales, Muhammad Waseem, Akeal Hosein, and Matheesha Pathirana.

VIP vs EMI Dream11 Prediction

MI Emirates are a strong team and should win the contest.

