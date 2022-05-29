Vitality T20 Blast 2022: WAS vs DUR Dream11 Prediction Today, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury And Weather Updates – Warwickshire vs Durham, Match 16

Prediction for WAS vs DUR Dream11 Contest - Playing XI, Injury Updates, Pitch Report and Weather report for the clash between Warwickshire and Durham in Vitality T20 Blast 2022 season.

WAS vs DUR Dream11 Match Preview

Warwickshire will be up against Durham in match 16 of the ongoing Vitality Blast, 2022. The match will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Warwickshire have played 2 matches in the series and will be looking to strengthen their hold on the top spot, while Durham have also played 2 matches in the series and they are currently ranked fourth on the points table.

The Carlos Brathwaite-led Warwickshire have begun this season of the T20 Blast with successive wins, if very different, wins. They cornered Northamptonshire by 125 runs (DLS) on Thursday before travelling to Derbyshire on Friday where they snuck past them by 3 runs. Paul Stirling and Danny Briggs will be the key players of the team, due to their experience and current form.

Also Read: T20 Blast 2022: Where to watch on TV, Live Streaming and Radio details, Teams, Squad and Schedule

Durham had a 54-run victory to kick off their season against Leicestershire Foxes on Thursday night but they were brought back down to earth by Northamptonshire Steelbacks who beat them by 31 runs on Friday. Opener Graham Clark (54 runs) and Michael Jones (26 runs) were scintillating with the bat as they stitched a 60-run partnership off 25 balls. Their bowlers were taken for 223 runs in the last game and Brydon Carse was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4-0-31-0 while others went for runs at over 10 RPO in the match. However, it remains to be seen if Turner features in this match, as he sustained a shoulder injury and was retired hurt.

WAS vs DUR, Dream11 Match Venue, Date, and Time

Match: Warwickshire vs Durham, Match 16

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Date & Time: May 29 2022, 7:00 PM IST

WAS vs DUR Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the Edgbaston, Birmingham is a balanced pitch. The average 1st innings score at this venue in the last 15 matches is 183 runs. The pitch at the Edgbaston, Birmingham is a balanced one with decent assistance for both batters and bowlers on offer.

WAS vs DUR Match Prediction

Warwickshire already looking like a strong title contender with 2 wins already in the season while Durham's bowling let them down in their last league fixture. Warwickshire have fared better by winning the crucial situations and they'll have an upper hand over Durham with home conditions to their advantage in this match. Warwickshire is expected to win this match.

Probable WAS vs DUR Playing XI

Warwickshire: Paul Stirling, Jacob Bethell, Alex Davies (wk), Sam Hain, Adam Hose, Chris Benjamin, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Henry Brookes, Danny Briggs, Jake Lintott, Craig Miles

Durham: Graham Clark, Michael Jones, Scott Borthwick, Ashton Turner (c), David Bedingham, Ned Eckersley, Oliver Robinson (wk), Paul Coughlin, Liam Trevaskis, Ben Raine, Brydon Carse

Top Captaincy Choices for WAS vs DUR Dream11 Match

Paul Stirling: After scoring a scintillating ton in the first league game, Stirling did not follow up his century with another big score but we back him to be Warwickshire’s highest run-scorer in this game.

Graham Clark: Clark had a great outing in the last game, he top-scored for his side with 54 off 30 balls and the same show is expected from him in this game as he can set the tone up for Durham with the bat.

Paul Coughlin: Durham's opening bowler has taken 5 wickets in the tournament already and is a strong choice for Durham’s top wicket-taker in Birmingham.

Budget Picks for WAS vs DUR Dream11 Match

Danny Briggs (8.5 CR): The seasoned left-arm spinner has had a good start to the season and he has formed a potent duo with Jake Lintott. He picked up 2 wickets while conceding only 30 runs in the last game.

Jake Lintott (8.5 CR): Jake Lintott has a fantastic habit of picking up regular wickets in T20 cricket. The left-arm spinner had an economical outing in the last game with 2 wickets to his name. He could well be a very good Budget pick.

Differential Pick for WAS vs DUR Dream11 Match

Chris Benjamin: Chris Benjamin can be an excellent differential pick. He last played a knock of 43 off just 18 deliveries, showing his power-hitting to propel Warwickshire to 200.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for WAS vs DUR Dream11 Match

If WAS Bats First: C - Paul Stirling, VC - Paul Coughlin

If DUR Bats First: C - Danny Briggs, VC - David Bedingham

Mega League Team for WAS vs DUR Dream11 Match

If WAS Bats First: C - Alex Davies, VC - Ashton Turner

If DUR Bats First: C - Graham Clark, VC - Jake Lintott

Which Contests to Join for WAS vs DUR Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of up to 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.