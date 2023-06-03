WAS vs NOT Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 Blast 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

WAS vs NOT Dream11 Prediction: Warwickshire should get the better of Nottinghamshire in this match. Both the teams are coming into this match with a defeat but it will be difficult to overlook the bowling of Warwickshire which clearly looks more stronger than Nottinghamshire in these conditions.

WAS vs NOT Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

English T20 Blast 2023

Match

Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire

Date

3rd June 2023

Time

11:00 PM IST

WAS vs NOT Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Warwickshire spinners took all 10 wickets in the last match at this venue against Lancashire.

Nottinghamshire are coming on the back of two consecutive losses.

Joe Clarke has an average of 47.5 against Warwickshire.

Hales has three half centuries in the last three games. Law of average can be an issue in his case.

In addition, Hales has an average of 17.6 at Edgbaston. Moreover, Jake Lintott got him twice in two balls.

Sam Hain has 584 runs against Notts at an average of 83.43.

Moeen Ali was averaging 54.6 with 546 runs at Edgbaston before 2022. However, he scored at an average of 15.6 last year at this venue.

Pick more bowlers from the team bowling first.

WAS vs NOT Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface at the Edgbaston has shown contrasting behaviors. However, it has been a bit on the drier side with spinners controlling the game in the middle. It is still a good batting wicket with a first innings probable score around 170. The team winning the toss should bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to remain cloudy throughout the day in Birmingham. There is no rain predicted during the match time.

Team News

There are no major updates reported from both sides.

WAS vs NOT Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Warwickshire Playing XI: Alex Davies (wk), Moeen Ali (c), Glenn Maxwell, Sam Hain, Chris Benjamin, Dan Mousley, Ed Barnard, Danny Briggs, Henry Brookes, Jake Lintott, Craig Miles.

Nottinghamshire Playing XI: Joe Clarke, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Matthew Montgomery, Tom Moores (wk), Lyndon James, Steven Mullaney (c), Samit Patel, Shaheen Afridi, Matthew Carter, Conor McKerr.

WAS vs NOT Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Sam Hain: Sam Hain scored a century in the last game between these two sides. Moreover, he is having an excellent season so far being the highest run scorer for the Birmingham based side. He has 203 runs, including two half centuries in five games. Overall, Hain has 584 runs against Nottinghamshire at a mind blowing average of 83.43 in his T20 career.

Alex Hales: Alex Hales has scored half centuries in each of his last three innings. He is looking in great touch. He is also currently the highest run scorer for the Notts, scoring 201 runs, including three 50s after the five games. He has his own limitations at this venue but looking at his form it is advisable to keep him as one of your captaincy choices.

Dan Mousley: Dan Mousley will be another terrific pick considering his all-round form at the moment. He has scalped 6 wickets so far, including 4 of them in Birmingham at a strike rate of 9. Moreover, Edgbaston has always been a suitable place for the finger spinners.

WAS vs NOT Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Jake Lintott: Lintott is not having a great season by his standard as of now. He has not been selected by even 10% of the teams as of writing this making him one of the best differential picks to have in your team. He has eight wickets against Warwickshire at an amazing strike rate of 9.75.

Matthew Carter: Matthew Carter is another player which we can have in our team as a differential pick. He has picked wickets against Warwickshire in the past and him being an off spin option improves his chances to do well. He can be worth taking risks.

WAS vs NOT Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Moeen Ali: Moeen Ali has returned from IPL duties but his poor form with the bat continues. Moreover, he had a very poor season at Edgbaston last year, averaging around 15. It is advisable to not have him in your XI ahead of this game.

WAS vs NOT Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If WAS bat first

Complete team with three of Benjamin, Carter, Munro, Lintott

If NOT bat first

Complete team with three of Lintott, Montgomery, Davies, Miles

WAS vs NOT Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If WAS bat first

Complete team with three of Benjamin, Hales, Briggs, Afridi

If NOT bat first

Complete team with three of Miles, Montgomery, Patel, Davies

WAS vs NOT Dream11 Prediction:

Warwickshire should get the better of Nottinghamshire in this match. Both the teams are coming into this match with a defeat but it will be difficult to overlook the bowling of Warwickshire which clearly looks more stronger than Nottinghamshire in these conditions.