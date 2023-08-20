WEF vs LNS Dream11 Prediction, The Hundred 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, The Hundred Men's Competition

WEF vs LNS Dream11 Prediction: Welsh Fire’s bowling strength has shrunk due to the absence of Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf. London Spirit look like a better side and might win the game.

WEF vs LNS Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

The Hundred 2023

Match

Welsh Fire vs London Spirit

Date

20 August 2023

Time

10:30 PM IST

WEF vs LNS Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Stevie Eskinazi’s last five scores: 25, 38, 43, 1 & 31.

Jonny Bairstow has 131 runs at a strike rate of 148.86 in four innings in The Hundred.

Joe Clarke has 9 runs in two innings against London Spirit.

Joe Clarke’s last five scores: 54, 0, 16, 69* & 0.

Luke Wells’ last five scores: 8, 2, 12, 24 & 57.

Tom Abell’s last five scores: 32, 1, 23*, 0 & 11.

Glenn Phillips made 80 runs in his only innings against London Spirit.

Glenn Phillips’ last five scores: 12, 12, 6, 6 & 22.

David Willey has 97 runs in two innings against London Spirit. He has also taken 2 wickets in two innings against London Spirit.

David Willey’s last five scores: 0*, 16, 15*, 13 & 31.

David Willey’s last five figures: 2/15, 0/14, 0/2, 0/18 & 1/40.

Roelof van der Merwe took a solitary wicket in his only innings against London Spirit.

Roelof van der Merwe’s last five figures: 2/44, 0/12, 2/16, 1/11 & 1/33.

Jake Ball took a solitary wicket in his only innings against London Spirit.

Jake Ball’s last five figures: 2/26, 0/37, 0/47, 3/33 & 1/23.

David Payne went wicketless in his only innings against London Spirit.

David Payne’s last five figures: 1/10, 2/11, 1/33, 1/27 & 0/27.

Zak Crawley’s scores in The Hundred this season: 12, 19 & 30.

Adam Rossington has 48 runs at a strike rate of 145.45 in two innings against Welsh Fire.

Adam Rossington’s last five scores: 53, 61, 1, 39 & 19.

Dan Lawrence made 43 runs in his only innings against Welsh Fire.

Dan Lawrence’s last five scores: 4, 24, 93, 24 & 16.

Matthew Wade made 38 runs in his only innings against Welsh Fire.

Matthew Wade’s last five scores: 42, 19, 8, 37 & 49.

Daryl Mitchell’s last five scores: 34, 4, 21*, 5 & 26*.

Matthew Critchley’s last five scores: 8, 32*, 0, 3 & 26*.

Matthew Critchley’s last five figures: 0/14, 0/13, 0/22, 0/10 & 1/30.

Liam Dawson went wicketless in his only innings against Welsh Fire.

Chris Wood snared 4 wickets in his only innings against Welsh Fire.

Nathan Ellis went wicketless in his only innings against Welsh Fire.

Nathan Ellis’ last five figures: 1/28, 2/36, 1/43, 0/25 & 2/31.

Daniel Worrall’s last five figures: 0/29, 0/23, 2/23, 1/10 & 1/15.

WEF vs LNS Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The track in the previous game in Cardiff was a balanced one. A good batting track and some help for the new-ball pacers early on can be expected. A score of 150 will be defendable.

Weather Report

The temperature is forecasted to be around 16°C, with some chances of rain.

WEF vs LNS Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Welsh Fire: Jonny Bairstow, Stevie Eskinazi, Joe Clarke (wk), Tom Abell (c), Glenn Phillips, David Willey, Ben Green, David Payne, Roelof van der Merwe, Jake Ball, Lockie Ferguson.

London Spirit: Adam Rossington (wk), Zak Crawley, Michael Pepper, Dan Lawrence (c), Matthew Wade, Daryl Mitchell, Matt Critchley, Liam Dawson, Jordan Thompson, Dan Worrall, Nathan Ellis.

WEF vs LNS Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Jonny Bairstow: Jonny Bairstow might not have made an impact thus far, but he is a dangerous batter who can play match-winning knock with the willow. Bairstow might play one of those knocks in this game.

David Willey: David Willey is the most popular and safe choice for the captaincy option in this game. He is an all-rounder who can contribute with both bat and ball, making him a fine choice.

Daryl Mitchell: Daryl Mitchell is another all-rounder who will contribute to all the departments. The all-rounders have been very successful in this format, and making a player like Daryl Mitchell captain of the fantasy team, will be a safe option.

WEF vs LNS Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Jake Ball: Jake Ball has surprisingly been selected by less than 7% of users as of now, making him a good differential pick. He snared two wickets in the previous outing. Jake is someone who can make full use of the new ball, and the ground in Cardiff offers help early on.

Jordan Thompson: Jordan Thompson has been picked up by less than 6% of people. He is a utility player who can contribute with both bat and ball. Hence, Thompson can fetch match-winning points in the fantasy team.

WEF vs LNS Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Tom Abell: Tom Abell hasn’t done anything significant so far and can be avoided for this game.

WEF vs LNS Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If WEF bat first:

Complete the team with Joe Clarke, Matt Critchley and Daniel Worrall.

If LNS bat first:

Complete the team with three among Adam Rossington, Stevie Eskinazi, Dan Lawrence and Jordan Thompson.

WEF vs LNS Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If WEF bat first:

Complete the team with Jonny Bairstow, Matt Critchley and Daniel Worrall.

If LNS bat first:

Complete the team with three among Adam Rossington, Glenn Phillips, Jordan Thompson and Roelof van der Merwe.

WEF vs LNS Dream11 Prediction

