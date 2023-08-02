WEF vs MNR Dream11 Prediction Today, Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, The Hundred 2023

WEF vs MNR Dream11 Prediction: Manchester Originals have a well-balanced unit and might win the game in the end.

WEF vs MNR Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

The Hundred 2023

Match

Welsh Fire vs Manchester Originals

Date

02 August 2023

Time

7:30 PM IST

WEF vs MNR Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Jonny Bairstow has scored fifty in both innings of the competition and possesses a strike rate of 170.67. He is expected to open the innings.

Tom Abell has an average of 29.33 and a strike rate of 121.79 in the T20s this year.

Joe Clarke scored 432 runs at a strike rate of 154.83 and a balls-per-boundary ratio of 3.98 in the T20 Blast this year.

Glenn Phillips endured a poor run in the recently-concluded Major League Cricket, as he averaged 20.33 and struck at 127.08 only.

Shaheen Shah Afridi snared 22 wickets at a strike rate of 14.86 in the T20 Blast this season.

Jos Buttler is an explosive batter and will likely open the innings for Manchester Originals. He averaged 40.6 and struck at 149.26 in the tournament last year.

Philip Salt has 68 runs at a strike rate of 141.67 against Welsh Fire in the competition.

Laurie Evans has a magnificent strike rate of 169.54 and a balls-per-boundary ratio of 4.57 in The Hundred.

Richard Gleeson is a shrewd operator in shorter formats. He can nail yorkers, and bowling in the last few overs of the innings will provide him more opportunities to grab a few wickets.

Try picking more top-order batters and death-overs bowlers in this game.

WEF vs MNR Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The captains will look to bowl first. The pacers will get some assistance early on due to the overcast conditions. However, the track is expected to get better for batting as the game progresses.

Weather Report

There is rain forecasted during the match hours, which might interrupt the game at times.

WEF vs MNR Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Welsh Fire: Jonny Bairstow (wk), Stevie Eskinazi, Joe Clarke, Tom Abell (c), Glenn Phillips, Dan Douthwaite, George Scrimshaw, David Willey, Roelof van der Merwe, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

Manchester Originals: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Laurie Evans, Phil Salt, Wayne Madsen, Ashton Turner, Paul Walter, Jamie Overton, Usama Mir, Josh Tongue, Josh Little, Richard Gleeson

WEF vs MNR Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Jonny Bairstow: Jonny Bairstow is one of the most popular and top choices for captaincy in the game. He is known to explode from the first ball and take the game away from the opposition. He also has quality game time under his belt, as he featured in the just-concluded Ashes. It will be a massive boost for Bairstow.

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler is a proven match-winner in the white-ball games. He will have the advantage of batting in the powerplay, which is a bonus for him. In the T20 blast, he made 334 runs at an average of 33.40 and a strike rate of 146.49. Hence, he is a safe choice for the captaincy in the fantasy teams.

David Willey: David Willey provides value with both bat and ball, which makes him a good captaincy option. He might bowl with the new ball and find movement in the overcast conditions early on. Moreover, Willey can also hit big shots if the need arises.

WEF vs MNR Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Ashton Turner: Ashton Turner is a top differential pick for this rubber. He is someone who knows how to bat according to match situations. Moreover, Turner can also bowl useful off-breaks, making him a good package.

Glenn Phillips: While Glenn Phillips didn’t flourish in the MLC, he is a dangerous batter. The Kiwi batter is a hard hitter and can also bowl a bit. He has been selected by less than 26% as of now, which makes him a decent differential option.

WEF vs MNR Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Usama Mir: The track in Cardiff is more likely to assist pacers than the spinners. Hence, Usama Mir might not be very effective. Consider dropping him from the fantasy team.

WEF vs MNR Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If WEF bat first:

Complete team with Stephen Eskinazi, Tom Abell and Ashton Turner.

If MNR bat first:

Complete team with the three of Philip Salt, Glenn Phillips, Joe Clarke and Richard Gleeson.

WEF vs MNR Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If WEF bat first:

Complete the team with Joe Clarke, Jamie Overton and Joshua Little.

If MNR bat first:

Complete the team with Joe Clarke, Ashton Turner and Richard Gleeson.

WEF vs MNR Dream11 Prediction:

Welsh Fire possess some quality players in their squad and are expected to give a good fight to Manchester Originals. A lot will rely on their bowling unit. However, Manchester Originals have a well-balanced unit and might win the game in the end.